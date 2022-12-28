ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Dogs poop less if they eat human-grade food, but it may not be better for their health, say experts

By Marianne Guenot
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flHz6_0jwJmYwf00

  • Dogs who are fed home-cooked and human-grade meals poop less, scientists found.
  • It's a practical benefit but is also more costly and time-consuming than feeding them kibble.
  • It's not clear whether human-grade food is better for dogs' health, experts said.

Using human-grade food makes your dog poop less. But it may not be better for their health.

A 2021 study followed the poop output of 12 dogs fed "fresh" dog food (from the FreshPet brand), classic dog food ( from Blue Buffalo), or "human-grade" beef or chicken dog food (JustFoodForDogs) for 28 days.

The study found that the dogs pooped around half as much when eating fresh and human-grade food — a drop of 50% to 70%. They also had to eat less food to maintain the same weight.

Though this has an obvious practical benefit — less poop to pick up — experts said it's not clear how that affects the health of the dogs.

"If you want a smaller poop when they go down the Manhattan sidewalk, feeding a home-prepared type of diet is definitely a better option for low stool volume," Joseph Wakshlag, professor of clinical nutrition at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, told Insider.

But outside of that, the effects are unclear, he said.

Wakshlag says the study was just one of a dozen looking at the effect of home-cooked meals on dog nutrition. None so far have definitively shown that kibble or canned food is worse for the dog's health or lifespan, he said.

"The only thing we know is that digestibility is better. That just means I get more nutrition from what I'm putting in than what's coming out," he said.

"Is that better? Is your dog gonna live longer? Is your dog not gonna get a certain disease? We don't know that," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340CV0_0jwJmYwf00
A woman holds a dog in a park

Oscar Wong/Getty Images

The risk with feeding your pooch a home-cooked meal is also that you might not strike the right balance of protein and vitamins for your pet, which is different from the nutritional needs of humans, Wakshlag said.

Kibble, on the flip side, has been specially designed to concentrate all the protein and vitamins your pet needs in a small portion.

It's true that kibble and canned food have to be treated to extend their shelf life. In the process, molecules that could be bad for your dog's health appear in the food.

But they are in very small quantities — comparable to the effect of barbecue-grilling a steak, which also adds unhealthy particles, Wakshlag said.

Feeding your dog high-quality or home-cooked meals can also be expensive and time-consuming, Wakshlag noted.

"Home cooking requires time commitments and the right balance. It can be done — it's just, as I say to people: you don't like spending $120 on a bag of dog food, a high-end therapeutic food, or whatever, so you're gonna cook. It's still gonna cost you $4 a day to feed your dog," said Wakshlag.

Kelly Swanson, professor of animal and nutritional sciences at the University of Illinois and lead author on the study, told Insider in an email that owners should also be wary of labels.

"The 'natural,' 'organic,' and 'human-grade' terms all refer to the source of ingredients. While those ingredients may be of high quality (e.g., nutrient-dense; highly digestible), it does not guarantee that the diet will be," he said.

"The formulation (how ingredients are used together to make a complete and balanced diet), nutrient concentrations (e.g., what protein, fat, and fiber levels), and amount and type of processing (e.g., extrusion; retorting/canning; pasteurization; baking) of the diet are also very important factors," said Swanson.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 9

Related
Parade

People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts

It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
DOPE Quick Reads

Vets Warn That Treating Dogs & Cats Like Small Humans Harms Them- Professors Are Calling It The Disneyfication Of Pets

Professor Eddie Clutton co-founded EthicsFirst. It is a group that campaigns against "excessive treatment" and the "Disneyfication" of pets. According to experts, giving pets the same attention as humans can cause cats and dogs to be forced to undergo grueling medical procedures. Senior veterinarians agree that treating a pet as a human "can do more harm than good." [i]
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart

Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
Benzinga

Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
KOIN 6 News

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
The Independent

Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
Maya Devi

How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer

Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
Business Insider

Business Insider

798K+
Followers
47K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy