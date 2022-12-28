Of all of the schedule changes that NASCAR has made over the past several years, the addition of a street course race in 2023 presents stock car racing's boldest step yet outside of its comfort zone. The city of Chicago will host the first street course race in NASCAR Cup Series history this coming July, an event that has already attracted the attention of other cities across the United States that are interested in bringing the sport downtown.

