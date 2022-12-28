Read full article on original website
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Another Discount Store is Closing Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCitrus Heights, CA
California witness describes low-flying oval object in night skyRoger MarshRocklin, CA
No. 8 Alabama Basketball Gets Over the Hump, Tops No. 21 Mississippi State
The Crimson Tide used a strong second half to pick up its first win in SEC play.
How Auburn's transfer losses compare to rest of SEC
The next wave of entries into the transfer portal is on its way. It's been 22 days since the winter transfer window opened in college football, and once bowl seasons runs its course — and players have more time to discuss decisions with their families over the holidays — there will likely be another surge of transfer entries before the window closes Jan. 18. Transfer visits can also resume on campuses Jan. 4.
Former Auburn assistant lands Power Five job
Former Auburn linebackers coach finds a new home.
The Auburn family had some great memes after defeating the Florida Gators
The memes were spectacular after starting SEC play with a win over Florida.
Florida Gators vs. Auburn: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
The Florida Gators are set to open SEC play against the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday night.
Hogs Dominated by LSU in Season Opener Thursday Night
Razorbacks struggle to get rebounds or score consistently against Tigers.
Podcast: Can Dillon Wade start for Auburn? Dillon Johnson could pick the Tigers
Auburn's roster is coming together.
WATCH: New Auburn transfer posted a highlight video
Rivaldo Fairweather was filthy at FIU.
Gators Fall Short of Inspired Upset Over Auburn, Drop SEC Opener 61-58
Despite an inspired performance that tested the No. 20 Auburn Tigers, the Gators failed to execute their upset bid.
South Carolina women's basketball: SEC Preview (Part 2)
South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. The SEC begins its conference slate Thursday with all 14 teams in action. South Carolina enters the same way it began the season, as the clear favorite. But what have we learned about the other 13 teams?
Decision to go With Dobbs Goes Against History
The Tennessee Titans have made the playoffs just once in 23 years when they have used three different starting quarterbacks during the NFL regular season.
ESPN BPI predicts the rest of Auburn basketball's schedule
Here's what ESPN's Basketball Power Index has to say about the rest of Auburn's season.
Lady Vols to open SEC play at Florida
The Lady Vols will get SEC play underway on the road Thursday with a matchup against the Gators and the dual purpose of starting conference season with a win and wiping out what happened a year ago in Gainesville. Tipoff for Tennessee, 8-6, versus Florida, 11-2, is set for 6...
Keeping Track of Which Alabama Players Have Declared for 2023 NFL Draft
Players started announcing their intentions by accepting invitations for the Senior Bowl, more will follow after the Sugar Bowl.
Podcast: Auburn basketball defeats the Florida Gators
Auburn basketball beats the Florida Gators.
Hogs Kick Off SEC Play at Home Tonight Against LSU
Game of two ranked teams could jump-start Razorbacks off and running.
Alabama OC Bill O'Brien Denies New England Patriots Reports
The Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator stated that he and his staff are solely focused on the Sugar Bowl despite reports connecting him to the OC position with the New England Patriots.
NASCAR president Steve Phelps says additional cities are interested in street course races
Of all of the schedule changes that NASCAR has made over the past several years, the addition of a street course race in 2023 presents stock car racing's boldest step yet outside of its comfort zone. The city of Chicago will host the first street course race in NASCAR Cup Series history this coming July, an event that has already attracted the attention of other cities across the United States that are interested in bringing the sport downtown.
