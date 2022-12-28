ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

247Sports

How Auburn's transfer losses compare to rest of SEC

The next wave of entries into the transfer portal is on its way. It's been 22 days since the winter transfer window opened in college football, and once bowl seasons runs its course — and players have more time to discuss decisions with their families over the holidays — there will likely be another surge of transfer entries before the window closes Jan. 18. Transfer visits can also resume on campuses Jan. 4.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

South Carolina women's basketball: SEC Preview (Part 2)

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. The SEC begins its conference slate Thursday with all 14 teams in action. South Carolina enters the same way it began the season, as the clear favorite. But what have we learned about the other 13 teams?
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Lady Vols to open SEC play at Florida

The Lady Vols will get SEC play underway on the road Thursday with a matchup against the Gators and the dual purpose of starting conference season with a win and wiping out what happened a year ago in Gainesville. Tipoff for Tennessee, 8-6, versus Florida, 11-2, is set for 6...
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

NASCAR president Steve Phelps says additional cities are interested in street course races

Of all of the schedule changes that NASCAR has made over the past several years, the addition of a street course race in 2023 presents stock car racing's boldest step yet outside of its comfort zone. The city of Chicago will host the first street course race in NASCAR Cup Series history this coming July, an event that has already attracted the attention of other cities across the United States that are interested in bringing the sport downtown.
CHICAGO, IL

