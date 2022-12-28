Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Kyrgios leaves Australian tennis teammates in the lurch again after pulling out of United Cup
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the inaugural United Cup teams event just a day before his scheduled opening match, citing the need to overcome injury ahead of the Australian Open.
‘He can win any tournament he plays,’ Rafael Nadal praises Nick Kyrgios ahead of Australian Open
Can Kyrgios continue the progress from last season at the Australian Open? Nadal thinks so.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios and Djokovic set to team up in doubles during 2023
Nick Kyrgios surprised fans on social media by teasing a doubles partnership with Djokovic at Indian Wells but it will depend on whether he can enter the country. It's still not clear whether Novak Djokovic will be enter the US as an unvaccinated individual despite the pandemic being technically over. It's really not and countries around the world are still recording cases so it remains to be seen whether Djokovic can enter the country. If he can, we might see him play doubles with Kyrgios at Indian Wells.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas gives superb response to Kyrgios withdrawing late from United Cup: "I don't think it's a surprise"
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios developed a rivalry that is up and down in a way as sometimes they seem to get along but other times they fire shots at it. It started at Wimbledon this year when they played a very heated match and since then we've seen them taking shots at each other multiple times. Kyrgios was actually the player that talked less than Tsitsipas overall with the mother of the Greek getting into it again. He was asked about Kyrgios pulling out of the United Cup only 24 hours before it started and he gave a pretty spicy response.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal, De Minaur and Kvitova among those to welcome Djokovic back to Australia ahead of United Cup: "Good for tennis, good for probably the fans"
Novak Djokovic touched down in Australia yesterday and it was an emotional moment for the Serbian who was deporter from the country last year. His return was something he was hoping for as he tries to create history by becoming the first player to win the Australian Open ten times. Some of his fellow colleagues reacted to that and welcomed him back into the country that saw some of his most iconic moments happen. Rafael Nadal was one of them as he said:
Australian Open organisers hopeful 'well-educated' public will give Novak Djokovic a positive reaction
Tournament organiser Craig Tiley hopes Australians will welcome Novak Djokovic return
tennisuptodate.com
"Tomorrow we need to believe that that’s the dream team!": Nadal rallies Badosa after touching down in Australia ahead of United Cup
Rafael Nadal and Paula Badosa will lead Team Spain at the United Cup and they hope to lead the nation all the way to the trophy as behind-the-scenes footage showed. Nadal and Badosa were shooting some United Cup content as they tried to motivate each other to perform well. Playing with Nadal like this is a dream come true for Badosa who grew up idolizing Nadal like many other aspiring tennis players. The footage showed Nadal describing them as a dream team:
wtatennis.com
Rested and ready, Pegula, Fritz lead stacked American squad in Sydney
SYDNEY, Australia -- Team USA has reason to feel confident on the eve of the United Cup. The Americans have sent a team to Sydney that sees No.11 Madison Keys and No.19 Frances Tiafoe as their No.2 singles players behind No.3 Jessica Pegula and No.9 Taylor Fritz. In fact, the Americans are the only team in the entire 18-team competition to boast a total of four Top 20 players.
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic without key team member ahead of Australian Open
Novak Djokovic’s physiotherapist Ulises Badio has been replaced according to a report from SportKlub’s Sasa Ozmo. Badio has been a significant member of the 21-time Grand Slam champion’s team since 2017 and has spoken previously of their close relationship. Djokovic himself has previously called Argentinian Badio a...
tennisuptodate.com
"It's a very difficult thing to do" - Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley on Kyrgios winning the event in front of his home crowd
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios will be one of the favorites to win the 2023 Australian Open based on his performances this year and the crowd will certainly help him along the way. It's always special to see your countryman compete at the Grand Slam tournament on the home soil...
ATP, WTA join forces for United Cup mixed teams tournament
The ATP and WTA tours’ new joint venture begins Thursday in three Australian cities with plenty of prize money and ranking points at stake. And the mixed teams United Cup could also help shake off some of the holiday season rust ahead of the Australian Open starting Jan. 16 in Melbourne.
atptour.com
United Cup Day 1 Preview: Tsitsipas Leads Greece Charge, De Minaur Carries Home Hopes
The stage is set. The 2023 season begins on Thursday in Australia, where 18 countries will battle it from 29 December-8 January to become United Cup champion. The new mixed-teams event will see some of the biggest stars in action in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Stefanos Tsitsipas among those representing their countries.
Cricket-South Africa learning that international cricket is 'brutal': Bavuma
MELBOURNE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A rebuilding South Africa are learning international cricket is a "brutal sport" but the players must not shy away from the challenge, batsman Temba Bavuma said in the wake of their second test thrashing in Melbourne.
atptour.com
Australia Ready To Carry Home Hopes In Group D
With the stage set, Team Australia is determined to deliver in front of its home fans in Sydney this week at the United Cup. The home nation, led by Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic, will play Team Great Britain and Team Spain in a stacked Group D. “I think...
tennismajors.com
Australian Open announces AUD 76.5 million prize money pool, up 3.4 percent from 2022
Tennis Australia announced on Thursday that the prize money pool for the 2023 Australian Open will be AUD 76.5 million, a 3.4 percent increase from the 2022 edition. Singles champions at the Australian Open will walk away with a prize money cheque of AUD 2,975,000 while the runner-up will earn AUD 1,625,000.
Yardbarker
"Novak is here, good for tennis, good probably for the fans" - Nadal on Djokovic's participation
Novak Djokovic will participate at the 2023 Australian Open and his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal is happy about his participation at the first Grand Slam of the season. The 21-time Grand Slam champion and the 22-time Grand Slam champion faced off dozens of times and their next meeting may take place already in January as the two members of the Big Three are considered to be favourites in Melbourne Park.
BBC
Novak Djokovic: Serb lands in Australia after ban overturned
Novak Djokovic has been welcomed back into Australia almost a year after he was deported over his Covid vaccine status. Officials confirmed the 21-time Grand Slam champion, 35, had landed in the country for January's Australian Open. Serb Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open winner, had an automatic three-year visa ban...
ng-sportingnews.com
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from the United Cup on the eve of the tournament
Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the United Cup on the eve of the tournament commencing, citing how a number of injury complaints have forced him to prioritise his recovery ahead of the Australian Open next month. Kyrgios threw a spanner in the works of the inaugural competition by announcing his...
tennisuptodate.com
"Where is Peng Shuai" activists vow to 'make trouble' for Tennis Australia
Tennis Australia is hopeful for an easy and stress-free Australian Open but that might not happen this year as activists vow to make things difficult for the organizers in relation to Peng Shuai. The protestors created a lot of trouble for the event last year when they protested in various...
atptour.com
Nadal & Team Spain Visit Sydney Harbour Amidst United Cup Preparations
Nadal playing competitive mixed-gender team event for first time. With the luxury of a late start at the inaugural United Cup, Team Spain took full advantage of some leisure time by taking a trip to the iconic Sydney Harbour on Thursday. Led by Rafael Nadal, Pablo Carreno Busta and Paula Badosa, the Spaniards will open play on Saturday — New Year's Eve — against Great Britain.
NBC News
569K+
Followers
63K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4