Houston, TX

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was

It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
Nets win 10th straight, beating short-handed Hawks

ATLANTA — Kyrie Irving scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant had 26 points and a season-high 16 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets won their 10th straight game, 108-107 over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.The winning streak is the longest in the NBA this season and the Nets' longest since they took 10 in a row in 2005-06. The 2002-03 team also won 10 straight. The franchise record is 14, set in 2003-04 and matched in 2005-06.Brooklyn (23-12) has won 14 of 15."For me specifically, when the fourth quarter hits, it's winning time," Irving...
ATLANTA, GA
Recap: Lakers Fall To Heat In Second Game Of Florida Back-To-Back

The Los Angeles Lakers returned to the court on Wednesday night, taking on the Miami Heat looking to sweep their Florida back-to-back. The Heat welcomed their two stars in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo back to the lineup while the Lakers did have LeBron James in action despite being questionable in the second of the back-to-back. Ultimately though, the Lakers ran out of gas and suffered a 112-98 defeat to fall to 14-21 on the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA

