Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Yardbarker
Braves bring back a free agent bullpen piece
Stephens was DFA’d after the club acquired Dennis Santana a month or so ago but comes back with a chance to carve out a big league roster spot; the Braves’ 40-man roster is now full. Stephens had an up-and-down 2022 campaign. He assumed a long relief role and...
Yardbarker
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves Have Signed These Seven Players to 7+ Year Extensions
The Atlanta Braves locked up another member of their core Tuesday, agreeing to a seven-year extension with newly-acquired Sean Murphy, with a club option for an eighth year. The Braves have now given out extensions of seven or more years to the following players, since 2019:. Ozzie Albies: 7 years,...
FOX Sports
Braves sign new C Sean Murphy to $73 million, 6-year deal
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves signed newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy to a $73 million, six-year contract, locking up another key player with a long-term deal. The contract signed Tuesday includes a $15 million club option for 2029 with no buyout that could raise the total value of the agreement to $88 million.
Reports: Former Phillie Jean Segura, Marlins strike 2-year deal
Veteran Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal, according to multiple reports.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: December 28
1953 - The Milwaukee Braves acquire second baseman Danny O’Connell from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for third baseman Sid Gordon, outfielder Sam Jethroe, pitcher Max Surkont and four minor league pitchers. PIttsburgh also receives $100,000. MLB History. 1926 - National League MVP Bob O’Farrell is named to replace...
FOX Sports
Mets re-sign setup man Adam Ottavino to 2-year contract
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets re-signed reliever Adam Ottavino to a two-year contract on Tuesday, bringing back a top setup man for All-Star closer Edwin Díaz. Ottavino's deal includes a player option for 2024. He became a free agent after going 6-3 with a 2.06 ERA and three saves in 66 appearances last season, his first with his hometown Mets.
Yardbarker
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Dodgers Front Office Was ‘Split’ On Dansby Swanson
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the offseason with a need at shortstop as Trea Turner reached free agency for the first time in his career. He was the co-headliner of a star-studded class that also included Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts. Turner was the first elite shortstop...
Braves acquire reliever Lucas Luetge from Yankees
The Braves announced they’ve acquired reliever Lucas Luetge from the Yankees. Minor leaguers Caleb Durbin and Indigo Diaz are headed back in return. To clear a spot on their 40-man roster, Atlanta designated first baseman Lewin Díaz for assignment. New York surprisingly designated Luetge for assignment last Wednesday....
Yardbarker
Dodgers sign J.D. Martinez to $10 million, one-year deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Thursday they have signed designated hitter J.D. Martinez to a one-year deal worth $10 million. The deal with the 12-year major league veteran was widely reported last week. He spent five seasons in Boston, was named an All-Star five times and helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Sign J.D. Martinez; Jake Reed Designated For Assignment
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially announced the signing of designated hitter J.D. Martinez on a one-year contract worth $10 million dollars for the 2023 season. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Jake Reed was designated for assignment. Martinez spent the past five seasons with the...
Yankees, Tyler Danish Agree To Minor League Deal
The Yankees are in agreement with reliever Tyler Danish on a minor league contract, reports Sweeny Murti of WFAN (on Twitter). He’ll be in big league camp as a non-roster invitee to Spring Training. Danish has appeared in parts of four major league seasons, with the bulk of his...
Comments / 0