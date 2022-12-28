The first game went to Philly 118-111. Tyrese Maxey scored a Sixers-high 28 points in the victory. Kristaps Porzingis scored a game and season-high at the time of 32 points while grabbing nine rebounds in the process. In the second game, Washington grabbed the win in Philly 121-111. Porzingis lead the way for the Wizards with team-high 30 points and nine rebounds. Bradley Beal scored 29 points with five assists and Kyle Kuzma had 18 points with eight rebounds for Washington. Sixers' young star Tyrese Maxey had a game-high 32 points and four assists. With no Maxey this time for the Sixers, who will get the advantage in the season series? Advantage… Wizards after a 116-111 win.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO