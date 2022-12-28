Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Announce Devin Booker's Injury Diagnosis
The Phoenix Suns have announced an injury update on All-Star Devin Booker.
Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma Begins Trade Showcase vs. 76ers as Rumors Fly
Kyle Kuzma trade rumors are heating up as the Wizards approach another matchup against the 76ers.
Suns SG Devin Booker Shows Respect to Carmelo Anthony
Devin Booker reacts to Madison Square Garden giving Carmelo Anthony a standing ovation on Christmas.
Phoenix Suns Receive Brutal Devin Booker Injury News
The Phoenix Suns are going to have their work cut out for them in the next few weeks. That is because they are going to be without their NBA All-Star guard, Devin Booker, for at least a month as he suffered a left groin strain. At that point, Booker will...
NBA Fans React To Latest Update About Devin Booker's Injury: "Suns Are Headed For The Play-In Tournament"
Shams Charania provided the latest update on Devin Booker's groin injury, and NBA fans had a lot to say about it.
Yardbarker
Wizards Fully Healthy, Was It Enough?
The first game went to Philly 118-111. Tyrese Maxey scored a Sixers-high 28 points in the victory. Kristaps Porzingis scored a game and season-high at the time of 32 points while grabbing nine rebounds in the process. In the second game, Washington grabbed the win in Philly 121-111. Porzingis lead the way for the Wizards with team-high 30 points and nine rebounds. Bradley Beal scored 29 points with five assists and Kyle Kuzma had 18 points with eight rebounds for Washington. Sixers' young star Tyrese Maxey had a game-high 32 points and four assists. With no Maxey this time for the Sixers, who will get the advantage in the season series? Advantage… Wizards after a 116-111 win.
Rui Hachimura helps Wizards beat short-handed Suns, 127-102
Rui Hachimura matched his career high with 30 points and converted a pivotal three-point play to help the Washington Wizards pull away for a 127-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in a meeting of depleted teams
Kings rally to edge Avalanche in shootout
Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Thursday.
Wizards Star Bradley Beal Received MRI After Beating 76ers
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will miss time after getting injured against the 76ers.
NBA
Preview: Wizards seek third-straight win, host Suns Wednesday night
After losing 10-straight games, the Wizards (14-21) have turned things around quickly, winning three of their last four, including a big-time win at home over the Sixers Tuesday night. Now, they're set to host the Suns (20-15) in the second leg of a back-to-back. Can they keep things going in the right direction? Here's everything you need to know.
Suns All-Star Devin Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin strain
Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain
Bradley Beal gets murky injury update after leaving Wizards win vs. Sixers
The Washington Wizards are starting to find themselves in a little groove. They are winners of three of their last four games, they are starting to play better and inch closer to play-in tournament territory. Unfortunately, they may now be without Bradley Beal for a few games. Beal left the...
Yardbarker
Suns Pull Off Road Upset Over Grizzlies
The Phoenix Suns managed to stop their three-game losing skid on Tuesday night after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. After head coach Monty Williams made remarks that the team felt like prey following last Friday's loss to Memphis, the team's attitude and physicality was obvious even in the absence of notable scorers.
Yardbarker
Wizards May Hold Off on Trading Rumored Suns Target Kyle Kuzma
The Phoenix Suns have to trade for somebody, right?. Jae Crowder continues to stay far away from the Suns' organization as the two sides split months ago. Suns general manager James Jones has been actively involved in some trades to rid Phoenix of the power forward. The trade deadline is...
Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 28: Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeMar DeRozan’s Overtime Battle Ends in Chicago Bulls Win
The Milwaukee Bucks are slowly moving down the Eastern Conference standings after four consecutive losses. The latest came in overtime against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night. The Bucks were without Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, leaving Giannis Antetokounmpo to put up an MVP-level performance. He finished with 45 points, 22 rebounds and seven assists.
CBS Sports
Watch Wizards vs. Suns: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
The Phoenix Suns and the Washington Wizards will face off at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Capital One Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home,...
KENS 5
Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Knicks
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (11-23) will face the New York Knicks (18-17) tonight at the AT&T Center. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are coming off a 130-114 road loss versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Devin...
