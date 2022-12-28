ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Wizards Fully Healthy, Was It Enough?

The first game went to Philly 118-111. Tyrese Maxey scored a Sixers-high 28 points in the victory. Kristaps Porzingis scored a game and season-high at the time of 32 points while grabbing nine rebounds in the process. In the second game, Washington grabbed the win in Philly 121-111. Porzingis lead the way for the Wizards with team-high 30 points and nine rebounds. Bradley Beal scored 29 points with five assists and Kyle Kuzma had 18 points with eight rebounds for Washington. Sixers' young star Tyrese Maxey had a game-high 32 points and four assists. With no Maxey this time for the Sixers, who will get the advantage in the season series? Advantage… Wizards after a 116-111 win.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Preview: Wizards seek third-straight win, host Suns Wednesday night

After losing 10-straight games, the Wizards (14-21) have turned things around quickly, winning three of their last four, including a big-time win at home over the Sixers Tuesday night. Now, they're set to host the Suns (20-15) in the second leg of a back-to-back. Can they keep things going in the right direction? Here's everything you need to know.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Suns Pull Off Road Upset Over Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns managed to stop their three-game losing skid on Tuesday night after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. After head coach Monty Williams made remarks that the team felt like prey following last Friday's loss to Memphis, the team's attitude and physicality was obvious even in the absence of notable scorers.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Wizards May Hold Off on Trading Rumored Suns Target Kyle Kuzma

The Phoenix Suns have to trade for somebody, right?. Jae Crowder continues to stay far away from the Suns' organization as the two sides split months ago. Suns general manager James Jones has been actively involved in some trades to rid Phoenix of the power forward. The trade deadline is...
PHOENIX, AZ
InsideTheHeat

Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 28: Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeMar DeRozan’s Overtime Battle Ends in Chicago Bulls Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are slowly moving down the Eastern Conference standings after four consecutive losses. The latest came in overtime against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night. The Bucks were without Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, leaving Giannis Antetokounmpo to put up an MVP-level performance. He finished with 45 points, 22 rebounds and seven assists.
KENS 5

Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Knicks

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (11-23) will face the New York Knicks (18-17) tonight at the AT&T Center. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are coming off a 130-114 road loss versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Devin...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy