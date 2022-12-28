UConn looking to stay atop rising Big East

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Terrance Williams

When the UConn women’s basketball team won its first national championship in 1995, the Big East sent two of its 10 teams to the NCAA tournament.

When the Huskies began their unprecedented run of four straight titles in 2013, the Big East had eight of its 16 teams in the 64-team field. Two years earlier, the conference set a record with nine teams in the tournament.

The Big East, as currently constructed, is somewhere in between. A season ago, the conference sent four with UConn advancing to the national championship game, Creighton reaching its first Elite Eight, and Villanova winning its first game. DePaul lost in the first round.