Andalusia, AL

Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Ciara Welch of Andalusia, Alabama on December 23, 2022, for Possession of Methamphetamine

By admin
fosterfollynews.net
 4 days ago
WGNO

YouTuber files lawsuit notice with Bay County Sheriff

YouTuber Jason Gutterman has filed a notice that he intends to sue the Bay County Sheriff's Office after being arrested for filming on the sidewalk near a business and a school. Gutterman's attorney said he was arrested based on an unconstitutional statute. However, in a news release, after Gutterman was arrested, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford defended his deputies and said they arrested Gutterman under a law that was still valid and was designed to protect schoolchildren.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Three arrested on burglary and grand theft

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What turned into a stolen vehicle report ended in a burglary arrest of three individuals. According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in on Dec. 4 saying a car was stolen from their residence in Jones Court. When deputies arrived, the victim told them three females allegedly had stolen her car and drove off. A BOLO was sent out for the vehicle, and recovered at a Melody Lane address within minutes.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Elizabeth Folds, 19 and Charlie French, 18 on Burglary, Theft Charges on December 29, 2022

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of three females on burglary and grand theft charges. On December 4th, at approximately 3 p.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a call reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jones Court. Upon arrival, deputies made contact...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Two adults, one juvenile arrested for burglary and grand theft

Three females are behind bars in Washington County on burglary and grand theft charges. Two of the females are adults while the third is a 16-year-old juvenile. A call came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the afternoon of December 4, reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jones Court. When a deputy arrived on scene, the victim stated three females had stolen their vehicle and fled the scene.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Hayleydee Leiona Dykes, 43 of Vernon for Methamphetamine, Firearm on December 28, 2022

A search warrant for a Washington County residence resulted in an arrest this morning, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. At approximately 7:30 a.m., the Washington County Drug Task Force executed the warrant at a home located on McFatter Street in Vernon. Task Force members from WCSO led the search, which resulted...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Road rage results in shooting on Highway 84, HCSO

WICKSBURG, Ala (WDHN)—The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any witnesses to come forward after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Highway 84 West. The HSCO did not go into detail concerning the road rage, but authorities say it resulted in multiple shots being fired into an occupied vehicle around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Man charged after shooting dog at local dog park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is in custody after police say he shot a dog at a Panama City dog park. Panama City Police Department officers say they responded to a call of shots being fired at the dog park on Balboa Avenue around noon today. When...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Police: Abbeville daycare worker abused 4-year-old

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Abbeville daycare worker faces child abuse charges. Maya Kearra Shante Kelley, 32, is accused of becoming violent with a four-year-old. Arrested on Wednesday, she faces seven counts. Abbeville police say their investigation revealed that Kelley dragged the victim to the floor and exerted excessive force...
ABBEVILLE, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Man who stole U-Haul in Walton County commits suicide in jail

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. -- A Tennessee man who deputies recently arrested in Walton County following a 50-mile pursuit in a stolen U-Haul has died in jail. WEAR News reported on Dec. 9 about the arrest of 40-year-old Joshua Cornelius, 40, of Lebanon, Tennessee. He was charged with grand theft, burglary, fleeing and eluding, and grand theft auto after allegedly stealing the U-Haul from a Santa Rosa Beach business.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Fatal shooting in Crestview, husband charged with murder

On the morning of December 28, 2022, the Crestview Police Department received a call reporting that a shooting had taken place at a residence on Nun Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum, a female victim, dead inside the home. Her husband, 30-year-old Camden Tyre Barnum, was detained and later transported to the Okaloosa County Jail, where he has been charged with murder.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WJHG-TV

Search warrant led to drug arrest in Washington County

WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested in Washington County after deputies say there were drugs at her residence. On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Vernon. Officials say during the search, they found meth, drug paraphernalia, and two full loaded handguns throughout the property.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Judge denies bond for Crestview man charged with murdering his wife

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A judge denied bond Thursday morning for the 30-year-old man charged with shooting and killing his wife in Crestview on Wednesday. Camden Barnum appeared in court on a charge of murder. Crestview Police say he shot and killed his wife -- 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum -- around...
CRESTVIEW, FL
wdhn.com

Victim identified after being killed by vehicle in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The 75-year-old man who was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Enterprise has been identified. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd has identified the deceased as Jerry Thompkins, of Enterprise. On Thursday, the Enterprise Police Department responded to a call that a pedestrian,...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan couple facing multiple drug charges, chemical endangerment of children, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan couple was arrested after police say they found a multitude of drugs, an illegally owned gun, and children in a home. According to Dothan Police, the DPD Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1200 Block of Valley Forge Road. When police entered the home, officers found Latoya Jasmine Brown, 34, and Harry Rashod Wright, 30, with three children.
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Okaloosa County Sheriff speaks out after death of deputy

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is grieving one of their own who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden spoke to NewsChannel 7 Tuesday to discuss how Corporal Ray Hamilton’s life and service is being remembered. “He...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

