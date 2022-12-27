Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Ciara Welch of Andalusia, Alabama on December 23, 2022, for Possession of Methamphetamine

Read full article on original website
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Marky Revis and Thomas Riggs for Battery, Aggravated Assault and Retail Theft on 12-30-22
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a theft that took place at the Pilot Truck Stop on Hwy 71. Employees reported that a total of $37.60 worth of goods were stolen, and gave a description of the suspects. When deputies arrived, they quickly...
YouTuber files lawsuit notice with Bay County Sheriff
YouTuber Jason Gutterman has filed a notice that he intends to sue the Bay County Sheriff's Office after being arrested for filming on the sidewalk near a business and a school. Gutterman's attorney said he was arrested based on an unconstitutional statute. However, in a news release, after Gutterman was arrested, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford defended his deputies and said they arrested Gutterman under a law that was still valid and was designed to protect schoolchildren.
WJHG-TV
Three arrested on burglary and grand theft
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What turned into a stolen vehicle report ended in a burglary arrest of three individuals. According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in on Dec. 4 saying a car was stolen from their residence in Jones Court. When deputies arrived, the victim told them three females allegedly had stolen her car and drove off. A BOLO was sent out for the vehicle, and recovered at a Melody Lane address within minutes.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests John Wayne Mills of Marianna for Suspended License, Resisting Arrest, Methamphetamine
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 4:00 p.m., deputies saw John Wayne Mills, who they knew did not have a valid driver’s license, driving near Marianna. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Mills, but during the stop, he attempted to flee on foot. Mills was quickly caught but continued trying...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Elizabeth Folds, 19 and Charlie French, 18 on Burglary, Theft Charges on December 29, 2022
Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of three females on burglary and grand theft charges. On December 4th, at approximately 3 p.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a call reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jones Court. Upon arrival, deputies made contact...
washingtoncounty.news
Two adults, one juvenile arrested for burglary and grand theft
Three females are behind bars in Washington County on burglary and grand theft charges. Two of the females are adults while the third is a 16-year-old juvenile. A call came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the afternoon of December 4, reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jones Court. When a deputy arrived on scene, the victim stated three females had stolen their vehicle and fled the scene.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Hayleydee Leiona Dykes, 43 of Vernon for Methamphetamine, Firearm on December 28, 2022
A search warrant for a Washington County residence resulted in an arrest this morning, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. At approximately 7:30 a.m., the Washington County Drug Task Force executed the warrant at a home located on McFatter Street in Vernon. Task Force members from WCSO led the search, which resulted...
wdhn.com
Road rage results in shooting on Highway 84, HCSO
WICKSBURG, Ala (WDHN)—The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any witnesses to come forward after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Highway 84 West. The HSCO did not go into detail concerning the road rage, but authorities say it resulted in multiple shots being fired into an occupied vehicle around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
WJHG-TV
Man charged after shooting dog at local dog park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is in custody after police say he shot a dog at a Panama City dog park. Panama City Police Department officers say they responded to a call of shots being fired at the dog park on Balboa Avenue around noon today. When...
wtvy.com
Police: Abbeville daycare worker abused 4-year-old
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Abbeville daycare worker faces child abuse charges. Maya Kearra Shante Kelley, 32, is accused of becoming violent with a four-year-old. Arrested on Wednesday, she faces seven counts. Abbeville police say their investigation revealed that Kelley dragged the victim to the floor and exerted excessive force...
WEAR
Report: Navarre man arrested after placing gun against woman's face during altercation
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Navarre man was arrested last Thursday in Okaloosa County after pressing a handgun against a woman's face and lower back following a verbal altercation, according to an arrest report. Chase Gary, 29, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to...
WEAR
Deputies: Man who stole U-Haul in Walton County commits suicide in jail
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. -- A Tennessee man who deputies recently arrested in Walton County following a 50-mile pursuit in a stolen U-Haul has died in jail. WEAR News reported on Dec. 9 about the arrest of 40-year-old Joshua Cornelius, 40, of Lebanon, Tennessee. He was charged with grand theft, burglary, fleeing and eluding, and grand theft auto after allegedly stealing the U-Haul from a Santa Rosa Beach business.
getthecoast.com
Fatal shooting in Crestview, husband charged with murder
On the morning of December 28, 2022, the Crestview Police Department received a call reporting that a shooting had taken place at a residence on Nun Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum, a female victim, dead inside the home. Her husband, 30-year-old Camden Tyre Barnum, was detained and later transported to the Okaloosa County Jail, where he has been charged with murder.
WJHG-TV
Search warrant led to drug arrest in Washington County
WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested in Washington County after deputies say there were drugs at her residence. On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Vernon. Officials say during the search, they found meth, drug paraphernalia, and two full loaded handguns throughout the property.
fosterfollynews.net
Marianna, Florida Police Department Arrests Andy Avants for Possession of Paraphernalia and Methamphetamine on December 27, 2022
On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at approximately 2:45 am officers with the Marianna Police Department were made aware of a driver asleep behind the wheel at the Tom Thumb. While checking the welfare of the driver, contraband was observed near the dash of the vehicle. The driver and registered owner...
WEAR
Judge denies bond for Crestview man charged with murdering his wife
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A judge denied bond Thursday morning for the 30-year-old man charged with shooting and killing his wife in Crestview on Wednesday. Camden Barnum appeared in court on a charge of murder. Crestview Police say he shot and killed his wife -- 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum -- around...
WEAR
'We were fighting': Arrest report reveals new details in Crestview murder
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The arrest report for the man charged with murdering his wife Wednesday morning in Crestview sheds more light on the domestic violence incident. Camden Barnum, 30, is accused of shooting and killing his wife -- 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum -- around 4 a.m. inside their home on Nun Drive.
wdhn.com
Victim identified after being killed by vehicle in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The 75-year-old man who was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Enterprise has been identified. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd has identified the deceased as Jerry Thompkins, of Enterprise. On Thursday, the Enterprise Police Department responded to a call that a pedestrian,...
wdhn.com
Dothan couple facing multiple drug charges, chemical endangerment of children, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan couple was arrested after police say they found a multitude of drugs, an illegally owned gun, and children in a home. According to Dothan Police, the DPD Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1200 Block of Valley Forge Road. When police entered the home, officers found Latoya Jasmine Brown, 34, and Harry Rashod Wright, 30, with three children.
WJHG-TV
Okaloosa County Sheriff speaks out after death of deputy
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is grieving one of their own who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden spoke to NewsChannel 7 Tuesday to discuss how Corporal Ray Hamilton’s life and service is being remembered. “He...
