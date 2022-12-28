Read full article on original website
Patriots Place Tight End On IR Ahead Of Dolphins Game
The Patriots’ tight end room is in rough shape. New England on Tuesday placed practice squad tight end Scotty Washington on injured reserve, leaving them with just one fully healthy player at the position. Washington was elevated to the gameday roster for Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Sean Payton coach speculation intensifies after Arizona Cardinals 'consideration' report
The Sean Payton coaching speculation continues to run rampant throughout the NFL and chatter continues to connect the Arizona Cardinals as a potential landing spot for the former New Orleans Saints coach. That chatter intensified after a report from CBS Sports' NFL Insider Josina Anderson on Monday, a report that said the Cardinals...
Patriots boost practice squad with DB signing on Tuesday
The New England Patriots boosted their defensive backfield on Tuesday by signing veteran cornerback Tae Hayes to the practice squad. Since going undrafted in 2019, the Appalachian State standout has bounced around to different teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. He also...
NFL World Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury's Punishment Decision
Earlier this week, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown revealed has was punished for showing up late to a team meeting. Brown was added to the injury report Thursday with a groin injury and was listed as questionable after Friday's practice. The wide receiver was not in the starting lineup and ended up playing under 70-percent of offensive snaps.
NBC Sports
Broncos owner Greg Penner: New head coach will report to me, not George Paton
Broncos owner Greg Penner is making clear that he’s calling the shots on the team’s next head coach. Although Penner expressed confidence in General Manager George Paton and said Paton will be heavily involved, Penner said that overseeing the next head coach will fall to the owner in Denver going forward.
2 other Denver Broncos’ coaches fired alongside Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos added a few more names to the chopping block on Monday, just hours after firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The 4-11 Broncos relieved special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry of their duties, the team announced on Monday night. Mike Mallory will coach special teams and Ben Steele will coach the offensive line for the duration of the season.
Seahawks Sign Familiar Face to Practice Squad
The Seattle Seahawks have made a roster move ahead of Sunday's meeting with the New York Jets.
Yardbarker
Broncos Sign RB Tyler Badie Off Ravens’ Practice Squad
Badie, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens this past April. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Baltimore, but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Ravens later added Badie to their practice squad soon after. During his college career at Missouri, Badie rushed for...
Brian Ward: report off base, he loves WSU and heads to ASU for one reason
BRIAN WARD TELLS Cougfan.com he didn't receive a $300,000 raise from Arizona State and he didn't leave Washington State for Tempe because he wanted more autonomy as a defensive coordinator, nor sought to be paired with an offensive-minded head coach. The WSU-turned-Arizona State DC reached out to CF.C to throw cold water on a report this week from Pac-12 columnist John Canzano that stated those reasons helping fuel the decision to leave for ASU.
FOX Sports
Packers put DL Dean Lowry on injured reserve with calf issue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay has placed defensive lineman Dean Lowry on injured reserve after a calf issue caused him to leave the Packers’ 26-20 victory at Miami on Sunday. The move will end Lowry’s streak of 101 consecutive regular-season games played. Lowry, a 2016...
Yardbarker
Titans starting former practice squad player at QB is unfair to NFL fans
Ten days ago, Josh Dobbs was on the Detroit Lions practice squad. On Thursday night against the playoff-bound Cowboys, he'll start for the Titans -- a move that's a slap in the face to fans who pay exorbitant prices to attend the game. Per Tick Pick, tickets in the lower...
Yardbarker
Bills Win Third Straight Divisional Title; Prepare For Game of the Year
It was a Merry Christmas for us Buffalo Bills fans, as we watched our team win the AFC East for the third year in a row after defeating the Chicago Bears Saturday afternoon, 35-13. It wasn’t the prettiest, weather wise or football wise. But, for the 12th time this season and sixth week in a row, the Bills got the job done.
Raiders' Chandler Jones, Denzel Perryman likely to be shut down
Pass rusher Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman each exited Vegas’ loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the former suffered an elbow injury, while the latter has a dislocated shoulder (Twitter link). As a result, it would come as little surprise if both players were to be shut down until the 2023 season.
