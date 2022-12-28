ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NESN

Patriots Place Tight End On IR Ahead Of Dolphins Game

The Patriots’ tight end room is in rough shape. New England on Tuesday placed practice squad tight end Scotty Washington on injured reserve, leaving them with just one fully healthy player at the position. Washington was elevated to the gameday roster for Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots boost practice squad with DB signing on Tuesday

The New England Patriots boosted their defensive backfield on Tuesday by signing veteran cornerback Tae Hayes to the practice squad. Since going undrafted in 2019, the Appalachian State standout has bounced around to different teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. He also...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury's Punishment Decision

Earlier this week, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown revealed has was punished for showing up late to a team meeting. Brown was added to the injury report Thursday with a groin injury and was listed as questionable after Friday's practice. The wide receiver was not in the starting lineup and ended up playing under 70-percent of offensive snaps.
ClutchPoints

2 other Denver Broncos’ coaches fired alongside Nathaniel Hackett

The Denver Broncos added a few more names to the chopping block on Monday, just hours after firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The 4-11 Broncos relieved special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry of their duties, the team announced on Monday night. Mike Mallory will coach special teams and Ben Steele will coach the offensive line for the duration of the season.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos Sign RB Tyler Badie Off Ravens’ Practice Squad

Badie, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens this past April. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Baltimore, but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Ravens later added Badie to their practice squad soon after. During his college career at Missouri, Badie rushed for...
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Brian Ward: report off base, he loves WSU and heads to ASU for one reason

BRIAN WARD TELLS Cougfan.com he didn't receive a $300,000 raise from Arizona State and he didn't leave Washington State for Tempe because he wanted more autonomy as a defensive coordinator, nor sought to be paired with an offensive-minded head coach. The WSU-turned-Arizona State DC reached out to CF.C to throw cold water on a report this week from Pac-12 columnist John Canzano that stated those reasons helping fuel the decision to leave for ASU.
TEMPE, AZ
FOX Sports

Packers put DL Dean Lowry on injured reserve with calf issue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay has placed defensive lineman Dean Lowry on injured reserve after a calf issue caused him to leave the Packers’ 26-20 victory at Miami on Sunday. The move will end Lowry’s streak of 101 consecutive regular-season games played. Lowry, a 2016...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bills Win Third Straight Divisional Title; Prepare For Game of the Year

It was a Merry Christmas for us Buffalo Bills fans, as we watched our team win the AFC East for the third year in a row after defeating the Chicago Bears Saturday afternoon, 35-13. It wasn’t the prettiest, weather wise or football wise. But, for the 12th time this season and sixth week in a row, the Bills got the job done.
BUFFALO, NY

