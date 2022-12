Connecticut's Jordan Hawkins (24) dribbles the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

STORRS — During the few breaks he gets during a season, UConn men’s basketball sophomore Jordan Hawkins rarely lets the game leave his mind.

The Huskies’ recent Christmas break was no exception.

"I worked out when I was home," Hawkins said following practice Tuesday. "It's kind of hard to take me away from the sport. I mean I've grown up playing it my whole life."