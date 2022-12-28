Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
Golden State Warriors Assign Two Players To G League On Thursday
The Golden State Warriors announced on Thursday that they have assigned Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
3 players ejected as benches clear during Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic altercation
After a lengthy delay, the officials ruled that Mo Wagner committed a Flagrant-2 foul. Hamidou Diallo and Killian Hayes were also ejected.
Davion Mitchell discusses the Kings rally to defeat the Nuggets 127-126
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Davion Mitchell says he won the defensive player of the game chain following Sacramento’s 127-126 rally to beat the Denver Nuggets, talks about the defensive effort in the second half, having three players score over 30 points in the victory and seeing Domantas Sabonis play through a broken thumb.
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors holding on for win vs. Hornets. 110-105
After securing an 18-point lead at home, it appeared the Golden State Warriors were on their way to a comfortable win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. However, an ice-cold stretch from beyond the arc opened the door for a Charlotte comeback. The Warriors missed 18 consecutive 3-pointers before Klay Thompson snapped their streak of misses with a much-needed triple.
Steve Kerr was all praise for the Golden State Warriors after a hard-fought win vs. Utah Jazz
Despite playing without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors managed to beat the Utah Jazz.
Report: Former Kentucky point guard Tyler Ulis to join John Calipari's staff
One of the most beloved players in Kentucky basketball history is set to join head coach John Calipari's staff, according to Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio. Former UK point guard Tyler Ulis will join the Wildcats staff as a student assistant for the spring semester. Ulis, who has seen...
FOX Sports
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
Pistons clobber Magic in game marred by 3 ejections
Alec Burks scored 32 points and the host Detroit Pistons snapped a six-game losing streak with a 121-101 win over
NBC Sports
Klay believes Kuminga's performance pivotal in Warriors' win
Jonathan Kuminga answered the call in the Warriors' 110-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center on Tuesday. As Steph Curry remains sidelined with a left shoulder subluxation and an illness delaying the return of Andrew Wiggins after being cleared to play, Kuminga provided the Warriors with secondary scoring.
numberfire.com
Draymond Green (foot) cleared Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (right foot soreness) will play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Green is good to go after being listed as questionable for the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back. He could see a slight uptick in usage with Klay Thompson (injury management) sitting out. Green played 35 minutes each of the last two games.
In first career start, Titans' rocket scientist QB Josh Dobbs flashed potential in loss to Cowboys
Tennessee Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs, a literal rocket scientist by day and a football player by night, made his first career NFL start on "Thursday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys, holding his own in a 27-13 loss. Signed off the Detroit Lions practice squad on Dec. 21, Dobbs looked...
NBC Sports
Wiggins 'doubtful' to make Warriors return vs. Blazers
The Warriors operated without All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins in their last 12 games. That streak most likely will reach 13. Wiggins -- who was cleared to return after missing 10 games with a right adductor strain, only to sit out two more games with an illness -- isn't expected to play Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Kings rally to edge Avalanche in shootout
Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Thursday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz
After another solid win vs. the Charlotte Hornets, the shorthanded Golden State Warriors are set to host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. In addition to the expected absences of Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors will be without Klay Thompson, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala. Draymond Green and Donte DiVincenzo are both questionable.
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Warriors prediction, odds and pick – 12/28/2022
The Utah Jazz (19-17) visit the Golden State Warriors (17-18) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 10:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Warriors prediction and pick. Utah has won two of their last three games to bump them into ninth place in the...
Comments / 0