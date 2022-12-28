ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Davion Mitchell discusses the Kings rally to defeat the Nuggets 127-126

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Davion Mitchell says he won the defensive player of the game chain following Sacramento’s 127-126 rally to beat the Denver Nuggets, talks about the defensive effort in the second half, having three players score over 30 points in the victory and seeing Domantas Sabonis play through a broken thumb.
SACRAMENTO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors holding on for win vs. Hornets. 110-105

After securing an 18-point lead at home, it appeared the Golden State Warriors were on their way to a comfortable win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. However, an ice-cold stretch from beyond the arc opened the door for a Charlotte comeback. The Warriors missed 18 consecutive 3-pointers before Klay Thompson snapped their streak of misses with a much-needed triple.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Klay believes Kuminga's performance pivotal in Warriors' win

Jonathan Kuminga answered the call in the Warriors' 110-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center on Tuesday. As Steph Curry remains sidelined with a left shoulder subluxation and an illness delaying the return of Andrew Wiggins after being cleared to play, Kuminga provided the Warriors with secondary scoring.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Draymond Green (foot) cleared Wednesday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (right foot soreness) will play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Green is good to go after being listed as questionable for the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back. He could see a slight uptick in usage with Klay Thompson (injury management) sitting out. Green played 35 minutes each of the last two games.
NBC Sports

Wiggins 'doubtful' to make Warriors return vs. Blazers

The Warriors operated without All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins in their last 12 games. That streak most likely will reach 13. Wiggins -- who was cleared to return after missing 10 games with a right adductor strain, only to sit out two more games with an illness -- isn't expected to play Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz

After another solid win vs. the Charlotte Hornets, the shorthanded Golden State Warriors are set to host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. In addition to the expected absences of Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors will be without Klay Thompson, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala. Draymond Green and Donte DiVincenzo are both questionable.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy