Be careful what you wish for, Gen Z. TikTokers have claimed to start yet another trend that — surprise! — already exists. The 12-grapes trend is touted by Gen Z online as the way to ensure you find love in the new year. In theory, the person would sit under a table and eat 12 grapes mere minutes before the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, wishing on each grape. By 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, all the grapes should be eaten. The hashtag “#12grapes” has reached 1 billion views on the platform, with clips showing TikTokers demonstrating the tradition or...

1 DAY AGO