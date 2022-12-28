Read full article on original website
My side hustle paid for Christmas – I work just two hours a day and made four figures in a month
WITH rising energy bills and the cost of living crisis, many of us are having to make a few cutbacks this Christmas. Or we’re trying to find ways to bring in a bit of extra cash. Katie McGuire wasn't looking to make extra money - instead, she was looking...
He sat down on a bench at the airport. Then his future husband sat down next to him
James Sanford crossed paths with Daron Fowler at Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Republic in 2013. Here's how the two went from strangers at an airport to a married couple.
15 Hysterical Photos That Prove That If You Want To Laugh Like Never Before, You Should Just Go To A Wedding!
These weddings had some unbelievably funny moments.
How Long Can You Stay at Someone’s House Before They Start to Hate You?
I wish I could say for sure what age hosting sleepovers at your house goes from being a novelty to nightmare-inducing, but at the ripe old age of 31, every time I get a text from a friend or a family member asking if they can “crash for a few days,” my life flashes before my eyes.
My flight got canceled right before Christmas — so I rented a car with 3 strangers and drove 20 hours home
"Looking back, it's wild how easy it was for me to trust these strangers," says 22-year-old Shobi Maynard. "It was an adventure I'll never forget."
Man loses vision in his left eye on the night before his wedding: 'He was in the military and never got hurt'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My uncle was in the military when he was young. He was stationed in India for a while when he was in the Portuguese Armed Forces. Nothing bad ever happened to him while he was serving overseas. After he was discharged, it was a different story.
I’ve decided to give New Year’s resolutions another go
What is it about a final turn of the calendar that inspires such hope? After decades of living through the annual ritual of New Year’s resolutions, I still haven’t figured out why so many of us plot for a reset and a restart during this season. Then again, the light of hope is known to brighten the darkest road.
Flip Your Way to Extra Income: A Guide to Couch Flipping as a Lucrative Side Hustle
Everybody mentions it, but I’ve never met a person that actually does it. Even though it pays really well for relatively little work. And, it’s couch flipping. It’s a side hustle that meets a constant demand. People are always moving into new places, discarding used furniture and exchanging it for something a little more pristine.
Gen Zers claim ‘12 grapes’ custom as their own New Year’s Eve ritual
Be careful what you wish for, Gen Z. TikTokers have claimed to start yet another trend that — surprise! — already exists. The 12-grapes trend is touted by Gen Z online as the way to ensure you find love in the new year. In theory, the person would sit under a table and eat 12 grapes mere minutes before the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, wishing on each grape. By 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, all the grapes should be eaten. The hashtag “#12grapes” has reached 1 billion views on the platform, with clips showing TikTokers demonstrating the tradition or...
Change isn’t graceful but we live in a graceless age. So happy new year – now get on with it!
Good news: once again it’s time to feel terrible! It’s almost New Year’s Eve, and everyone is busy either agonising about what they’re doing, feeling guilty for not doing anything or they’ve had that surgery that removes the NYE anxiety gland and are busy floating serenely in a milky pool like the weird ladies from Minority Report.
