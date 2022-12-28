ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best TikTok food trends of 2022, from butter boards to Bella Hadid's sandwich

By Kate Plummer
 1 day ago

Another year has flown by as much on the internet, bringing as much innovation, new ideas, and creations.

In terms of creation, 2022 saw loads of new food trends spring up, and people diversified their snack game.

It was a year in which we enjoyed subtle pasta sauces and celebrity-endorsed snacks, but it was also a year in which we smeared a whole load of butter on wood and dipped stuff in it.

Here's what TikTok had as munching in 2022.

1. Butter boards

Every day we stray further from God's light, so the saying goes. Nothing illustrates this more than the advent of butter boards, in which people dump butter onto a slab of wood, then put other seasoning and toppings on it so that people can dip bread in.

Justine Doiron, a recipe developer who sparked the viral trend that was first created by chef Joshua McFadden in his book Six Seasons: A New Way With Vegetables.

Doiron said she wanted to “make them the next charcuterie”.

Horrifying or delicious - you can decide.

@naughtyfork

Butter board is my new fvaorite thing. Idea by @Justine Doiron !! #fyp #butterboard #foryou #tiktokfood #viral



2. Bella Hadid's sandwich

Last year, the internet was enthralled with a less divisive snack, Gigi Hadid's spicy vodka pasta . But a year on, it was her sister's turn to have a viral carbohydrate moment with a sandwich that she enjoyed on the beach with a friend.

"Me and my best friend Yasmine…we used to come up here in high school to smoke cigarettes tell stories and make these sandwiches … I love her so much," she said in the caption of the video.


@babybella777

Me and my best friend Yasmine…we used to come up here in highschool to smoke cigarettes tell stories and make these sandwiches … I love her so much

After a lot of intrigue, the model shared a full recipe of the sandwich and it basically sounds like the contents of Subway shoved between two slices of Italian bread.

Or: sliced turkey breast, salami, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato, lettuce, a lemon, pepperoncini peppers, olive oil, balsamic glaze, Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, red wine vinegar, dried basil, dried oregano, and chilli flakes.

Sounds like a real mouthful.


3. Lemon pasta

But TikTok also enjoyed a lighter dish with far fewer ingredients too. It all started when the food influencer best known for her salmon rice bowl Emily Mariko posted a video of her making pasta and pasta water, lemon juice, butter and parmesan.

Italian cook Claudia Arrabito responded to the video with a different version of the dish which added basil as well as zest from the lemon, lemon basil, chilli flakes and garlic and used a different cooking method. It went viral and other lemon pasta recipes circulated across the platform.

Zesty.

@mammaculinaria

#stitch mit @Emily Mariko hopr you’ll see this and try it out ❤️#lemon#pasta#emilymariko#stitch#recipe#howto#learnontiktok#italianfood#amazing#foryou#viral#fup#fds#love



4. TikTok noodles

As well as pasta, people enjoyed noodles this year. We've all made lazy instant noodles in our time but this recipe takes things just one step further and people have realised how quick and easy it is to make a simple sauce which uses soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic and an egg all stirred into noodles.



5. Hailey Bieber's smoothie

Back to influencers now and the Hadid siblings were not the only pair getting TikTok talking. Bieber rocked up with a strawberry smoothie this year that was said to improve skin health.

The smoothie contains an almond milk base and plenty of organic fruits, including bananas, strawberries, dates, and avocado. It also has vanilla collagen, maple syrup, sea moss, and strawberry sauce.

Today's viral TikTok is tomorrow's grift though, and in the summer the model teamed up with a California-based health food store to launch a version of her drink, selling at a whopping $17 per smoothie.

@azaria.mckinnon

hailey bieber erehwon smoothie remake !! its honestly so yummy & makes ur skin glow fr i lovee it #haileybieber #erewhon #smoothie



6. Pea toast

Talking of overpriced nonsense, the one and only reason why millennials struggle to purchase property , of course, is because they pump their paychecks straight into the banks of Big Avo on toast.

So instead of bankrupting themselves with the brunch staple, people are now opting for the more affordable pea toast.

You blend peas, season the mixture with the useful stuff you use to make an avo pop, (lemon juice, garlic, etc.) then spread it on toast and with that you can eat breakfast AND have a roof over your head.

@rainbowandreay

Thanks me later #fyp #foryoupage #food #foodtiktok



So that's 2022 in food covered. What will 2023 bring?

Community Policy