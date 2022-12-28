ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preacher warns saying 'Merry Christmas' is worse than murder

By Harry Fletcher
 1 day ago

A preacher has hit out at festive traditions in the West, arguing that saying “Merry Christmas” is worse than congratulating someone for committing murder.

Hard-line Islamic preacher Wissam Haddad, also known as Abu Ousayd, is a supporter of Islamic State and preaches at the Al-Madina Dawah Centre in Sydney.

He gave a lecture last week which was posted on YouTube, which was titled “Christmas for a Muslim?”.

“Congratulating them [on non-Muslim festivals] is more severe and hated by Allah than congratulating someone for drinking [alcohol], for committing murder, or committing adultery, and so on,” he said in the video.

“Many of those who have no respect for this [religion] fall into this error. They do not realise the ugliness of their actions.”

He went on to say: “A person who congratulates for sin, is [committing] a bid’a [forbidden innovation] or an act of kufr [disbelief], and would be liable to the anger of Allah.”

Footage from the lecture was posted by by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Memri describes Haddad as “a central figure in the radical Salafi and jihadi community in Australia and among English-speaking jihadi followers on social media”.

In 2014, Haddad requested that former Prime Minister Tony Abbott cancelled his passport in order for him to travel to Syria and join ISIS.

Related
The Independent

Protesters gather at hotel after asylum seekers told of move to Napier Barracks

Protesters gathered outside a hotel after a number of asylum seekers received notice from the Home Office that they will “shortly” be moved to Napier Barracks.Dozens of people congregated outside the north London hotel on Tuesday afternoon, carrying banners saying “Refugees welcome here”.Seven asylum seekers living in the hotel got a letter on Monday telling them they will “shortly be moved to an alternative accommodation setting”, it is understood.One of the letters, seen by the PA news agency, estimates the person addressed will be at the barracks in Folkestone, Kent, for between 60 and 90 days.People have come here seeking...
The Guardian

King Charles’s speech left Tories squirming: he preached the values they’ve abandoned

Do people still rise out of their Christmas Day torpor to listen to the monarch’s message to the nation at 3pm? It used to be the one immutable point of the day: the only time in the year when the Queen – and it was always the Queen in living memory – spoke directly to the nation in her own words, unscripted by ministers. Yet its familiarity and – let’s face it – frequent vacuousness make it feel less relevant or significant to many these days.
Upworthy

Kind postman returns little girl's Father's Day letter addressed to 'Dad in heaven'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 24, 2021. It has since been updated. A postman is winning hearts online after he went above and beyond his call of duty to ensure that a child's Father's Day letter to her late dad reached the right hands. Eight-year-old Sianna Tully begged her mom, Sarah, to let her post the letter late on June 20. Speaking to Leicestershire Live, the mother-of-two revealed that when the young girl asked her where her daddy lives so she could address the letter to him, she had to think on her feet and replied: "Heaven, on Cloud Nine." Sianna wrote the letter in private and with the help of her mother, posted it in a letterbox near their home in Bewicke Road, Braunstone, Leicester.
BBC

UK's most premature twins spend first Christmas at home

A pair of "miracle twins" thought to be the UK's most premature to survive are spending their first proper Christmas at home. Brother and sister Harry and Harley Crane, from Heanor in Derbyshire, were born at 22 weeks and five days and weighed just over 1lb 10oz each. Their parents...
The Independent

Indian church vandalised just days after Christmas amid spurt in attacks on Christians

A church was vandalised and a statue of baby Jesus was left damaged in India’s southwestern Karnataka state, just two days after Christmas celebrations.The St Mary’s church in Mysuru city was defaced on Tuesday, according to the police, who are tracing surveillance footage to identify the accused.The suspect reportedly entered the church after breaking into the back door. The staff noticed the damage to the church at 6pm local time and intimated the pastor, who filed a complaint with the local police. The stolen money from the church’s donation box led the police to suspect the vandalism to be...
TheDailyBeast

Doctors Send Cancer Alert Instead of Merry Christmas Text

A medical practice in northern England meant to send out a Merry Christmas message to its patients—but instead sent out a text telling them they had been diagnosed with an “aggressive lung cancer.” The Sun newspaper, which reported on the blunder, said hundreds of patients at the Askern Medical Center in Doncaster were thought to have received the offending text, quickly followed up by an apology and the message that should have gone out. They included Chris Reed, a 57-year-old property developer who had been waiting for results of a lung cancer test and promptly rushed down to the center to see what was happening. “They went from, ‘You’ve got lung cancer’ to ‘Merry Christmas’ in about an hour. Unbelievable,” he said.Read it at The Sun
Indy100

Jacob Rees-Mogg told he 'cannot love God' as Christmas message backfires

Jacob Rees-Mogg has again found himself on the wrong end of a severe roasting after sharing another Biblically-themed Christmas message about Jesus Christ, which has become something of a tradition for the Tory MP.The former minister has had a habit of sharing a religious message on Christmas Day over the past few years which often focuses on the birth of Jesus. It is the day after all. As always the message reads as follows: "Today a Saviour has been born to us. He is Christ the Lord."Now if this had been posted by anyone else other than a Tory MP,...
BBC

Migrants: Ninety people cross Channel on Christmas Day

Ninety people crossed the English Channel in two small boats on Christmas Day, the Ministry of Defence said. More than 45,000 migrants have made the perilous crossing from France to England so far this year. In 2021, the figure was far less, at almost 28,500. On 14 December, four people...
BBC

Christmas off, then straight back to war

Adam Ennis didn't make it home to his family for Christmas, but he still considers himself luckier than his comrades. They slept rough in the trenches on Ukraine's front line while he enjoyed a rare day off. The 35-year-old left his garage business to join the international legion last March,...
Sturgis Journal

Everett Henes: Jesus' woes

Misunderstandings of Jesus abound. Sometimes, when people tell me what they believe about Jesus I wonder what Bible they are reading. The truth, though, is that they’re not really reflecting on the Scriptures. They’re more than likely reflecting on their own ideals, and pushing those onto Jesus. After all, if he’s so great then wouldn’t he agree with them on most things? When we visit art museums that depict Jesus, I remind my children that we learn more from these pictures about the artist and his time than we do the Savior.  ...
Indy100

Couple called 'rancid' after raising £51k to ban 'Last Christmas' by Wham

A couple who have raised more than £51,000 in order to purchase the beloved Christmas song 'Last Christmas' by Wham! and have it banned forever have been dubbed 'rancid' for the stunt. 50-year-old Tomas Mazetti and his 33-year-old wife Hannah have admitted to hating the classic tune written by George Michael so much that they want to make sure that themselves and others never have to hear the song again. Hannah, a painter who lives in Gothenburg, Sweden said that she grew a strong dislike for the song when she was working in cafe in Oxford 13 years ago where...
Indy100

Doctor's office tried to wish people Merry Xmas but instead told them they had cancer

A slip of the finger when texting someone could lead to some significant problems if you’re not careful, and a GP surgery is learning the hard way. Askern Medical Practice in Doncaster meant to text their patients “we wish you a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year” but instead sent a text informing people they had cancer. “[Redacted] has asked for you to do a DS1500 for the above patient. Diagnosis- Aggressive lung cancer with metastases,” the message read.DS1500 is a form terminally ill patients fill out to apply for benefits. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly...
Indy100

Twitter account pretending to be Margaret Thatcher causes confusion

A Twitter account dedicated to sharing quotes from the late prime minister Margaret Thatcher has gained some newfound attention this week - exactly the kind one would expect for a politician who was so divisive.And, thanks to Elon Musk opening up Twitter’s verified checkmark - previously reserved for legitimate accounts for public figures - to more users who are willing to shell out $8 a month for the elite status, some did express concern that the controversial ‘Iron Lady’ might have been resurrected somehow.One particular tweet which has done the rounds online reads: “I love argument, I love debate. I...
Indy100

Woman divides the internet after forbidding husband from napping on Christmas Day

A woman has divided the internet after criticising her husband for napping on Christmas Day. An unnamed Reddit user posted her quandary in the popular “Am I the A**hole” forum, and received mixed feedback on her festive dilemma after explaining how she believed her partner was disrupting the big day by going off to bed. She wrote in the post: “My husband (40M) and I (F39) have been married for more than 15 years… I can't sleep in no matter what I do, and I never nap, I'm not good at it anyway, and I consider it lost time in...
Indy100

Christmas themed pizza leaves people feeling sick: 'An unspeakable violation'

A Christmas-themed pizza has been making the rounds online – and people are calling it an "abomination".The viral post shared on Reddit shows the remaining pizza topped with a soggy gravy-drenched Yorkshire pudding, turkey slices and brussel sprouts. The poster wrote: "Got drunk last night an ordered a christmas themed pizza…sprouts, yorkshire puds, ham, apple sauce and gravy..about the get stuck in to leftovers [sic]."It was soon followed by hundreds of comments from people who were left disgusted. "I never want to hear anything negative about pineapple on pizza again," one said, while another added: "Pure filth, have committed an...
Indy100

Family Secret Santa ends in drama

A family's secret Santa ended up causing a major argument after it was blighted by a suspicious illness.Posting on Mumsnet, a member of the family explained that they had decided to play the game rather than buying each other presents to save money.All was going well until two members of the family who are partners said they couldn't come to the gift exchange because they were ill.Or were they? "I feel annoyed by this," the post's author wrote. "Partly because I am not sure they're unwell. I think they didn't buy secret Santa presents therefore are just not going to...
Indy100

Brits angry after turkeys went bad before Christmas dinner

Christmas dinner was spoiled for some in the UK this year as many turkeys in the supermarkets went rotten before December 25.Brits immediately took to Twitter to share their frustration about many markets that left them without the bird.One person on Christmas Eve (24 December) wrote: "Literally what the hell is this…. Just defrosted my Turkey from @LidlGB … Christmas ruined. It's Xmas eve… this is actually a joke. Not only is there no meat the house smells of rotten meat. Not acceptable. #christmasruined #lidl #turkeyoffonxmaseve.”Lidl was one of the food shops to face scrooge-like energy from people online. Another...
Indy100

The 'sitting under the table' New Year's Eve trend explained

With 2023 approaching, people are looking forward to celebrating the New Year - and people have been sharing one tradition they did this time last year that they have credited for finding love in 2022.In a plethora of viral videos, many have shared videos of themselves sitting under a table before the stroke of midnight "in the hopes of finding love," and show several photos and videos of their current partner as "proof" that the tradition works.This is a Latin American custom where single people crawl under a table at midnight for good luck in finding love in the new...
Indy100

Elon Musk appears to agree that the left are similar to a genocidal dictator

Elon Musk has been speaking about the American left, appearing to agree that they’re similar to the genocidal dictator Pol Pot in a lengthy Twitter exchange.Musk has been critical of the media’s coverage of his “Twitter Files” series over recent week, which shed light on how the company was run before he reluctantly bought it for $44bn.The first “Twitter Files” was written by Substack journalist Matt Taibbi and focussed on Twitter’s internal discussion over the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 presidential election, won by his father Joe Biden.Musk has been sharing memes which claim that the media is...
Indy100

