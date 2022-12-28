Celebrities and the fashion crowd took to social media on Thursday following the surprise news of Dame Vivienne Westwood’s death. The announcement of Westwood’s passing was made on the designer’s official Instagram account on Thursday. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” the post said. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” the post continued. “She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will...

6 HOURS AGO