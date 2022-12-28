Read full article on original website
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Michelle Obama Turns Her Dress Into Top With Unexpected Y2K Fashion Moment
Watch: Michelle Obama's EXCLUSIVE Robin Roberts Interview Sneak Peek. Michelle Obama's new fashion revolution is here. The former First Lady of the United States turned San Francisco into her own personal runway as she stepped out in an unexpected—but totally chic—look for her book tour. On Dec. 12,...
See Jennifer Lopez’s Hottest Fashion Moments Through the Years: Photos
Burning up! Whether she’s walking down the red carpet, performing live or simply out and about, Jennifer Lopez always serves up a seriously hot style moment. The actress’ sexy style is just as iconic as her eponymous J. Lo glow. From plunging necklines and thigh-high leg slits to slinky dresses and itty-bitty minis, the Wedding […]
The Best Dressed Guests at the 2022 British Fashion Awards
All eyes were on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2022 presented by Diet Coke. Key fashion industry players—including British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful—were all in attendance, promising a night of fabulous fashion. The audience at the Royal Albert Hall was in the good hands...
The Story Behind Princess Diana’s Favourite Jimmy Choos That “Started Everything” for the Brand
Nowadays, Jimmy Choo is a household name, with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to the Princess of Wales being among the luxury shoe brand’s high-profile fans. But it was another royal who was credited for putting the label on the map back in the day: Princess Diana. Specifically, it was...
Vivienne Westwood dead at 81: Here are 10 of her most iconic outfits
British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood died on Thursday, 29 December at 81 years old. In a statement posted to Twitter, Westwood's fashion house announced she died "peacefully" and was "surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London." Largely responsible for bringing modern punk and new-wave fashion into the mainstream world, Westwood's impact on fashion will live on forever through her designs. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter As tributes to Westwood and condolences to her family poured in on social media, many remembered some of her incredible designs and iconic outfits. Fans shared their favorite designs on social media. ...
Olivia Wilde’s Sheer Dior Dress Goes Viral at People’s Choice Awards 2022 With Height-Boosting Platforms
Olivia Wilde reinvigorated her sheer era on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards tonight. While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., for the occasion, the “Don’t Worry Darling” director posed in a sweeping black gown from Dior’s resort 2023 collection. Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, her Karla Welch-styled outfit included a flowing max-length hem and sleeveless bodice crafted from black floral lace, layered atop high-waisted black briefs. A wide black leather belt cinched the piece, paired with thin gold hoop earrings with a bohemian finish. When it came to footwear, Wilde strapped into a pair of platform...
Look of the Week: In this 90s-style track jacket Michelle Obama has outdone herself
Obama's book tour for "The Light We Carry" has served up bottomless helpings of cool-girl style.
hypebeast.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Was Gifted a Rolls-Royce Dawn for Christmas
Although Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t bring home the World Cup this year, fans are celebrating with the star footballer in spirit as he’s just received one of the most luxurious gifts. Adding to his automotive collection, Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed on Instagram that she gifted Ronaldo a brand...
Leni Klum Gets Party-Ready in Festive Blue Dress & Glossy Black Pumps at Marc Jacobs Event
Leni Klum partied with Marc Jacobs at his Perfect Party at Hotel Chelsea in New York on Dec. 7. The social media personality and daughter of Heidi Klum made a stylish appearance clad in a vibrant blue sequin dress and quintessential black pumps. Klum’s dress was made from of sequined fabric in a bodycon fit, featuring a black tulle trim and embellishments creating a floral design. Overtop the sparkling little number, Klum layered over a boxy blazer jacket in black which she kept open to spotlight her dress. Sticking to the classics, Klum wore a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps to...
Christian Siriano is getting tired of sheer fashion and says covered-up looks can be just as sexy
Insider spoke with fashion designer Christian Siriano about the naked-dress trend at his recent holiday party in New York City.
Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
EXCLUSIVE: Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Will Show the Day After January Couture
SHOW MORE: Haute couture week may end on Jan. 26 but the shows will go on, with Patou and Zadig & Voltaire holding off-calendar shows on Jan. 27 in undisclosed locations in Paris. Starting the day will be Patou, with a 10 a.m. show, the second under the tenure of artistic director Guillaume Henry.More from WWDPatou RTW Spring 2023Zadig & Voltaire RTW Fall 2022Zadig & Voltaire RTW Fall 2021 The brand’s chief executive officer Sophie Brocart said the date segued with a desire to create “an enjoyable event, a true ready-to-wear show the morning just after couture, a friendly moment with...
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
hypebeast.com
Moncler Genius Will Show at London Fashion Week 2023
The excitement for London Fashion Week is building as runway antics are set to return to the capital in February 2023. As local and global brands gear up to present their latest collections once more, various surprise appearances have already entered the schedule this season — one being. CEO...
Rosalia Slips on Slick Leather Boots & Sharp Heels While on Tour in Paris
Rosalía brought her edgy style to the stage while performing in Paris this week. On Wednesday, the “Catalina” singer performed in France, as seen in a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion, Rosalía wore a black and light tan paneled bodysuit beneath a matching cropped leather jacket. Completing her outfit was a matching miniskirt, featuring a flap silhouette that was cinched with a buckled waist. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA ROSALÍA (@rosalia.vt) “Being a popstar never lasts you but this tour I’ll always carry in the heart LOS MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR IS OVER radeTHANK YOU THANK...
Brian Atwood, Zac Posen, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Yoko Ono and More React to the Passing of Vivienne Westwood
Celebrities and the fashion crowd took to social media on Thursday following the surprise news of Dame Vivienne Westwood’s death. The announcement of Westwood’s passing was made on the designer’s official Instagram account on Thursday. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” the post said. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” the post continued. “She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will...
Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies at 81
Westwood, who was also awarded damehood by the late Queen Elizabeth II, was born April 8, 1941.
25 Best Black Heels For Women, From Platforms To Stilettos
Nothing completes a look more so than a classic pair of black heels. From strappy stilettos and block heels to platforms and slingbacks, there are so many fancy footwear options to complete any look. If you're more of a Manolo Blahnik lover, great! Into more affordable options? No problem. There's...
Iconic Garments | Simple Pleasures | SDW 2022
The Simple Pleasures collection envisages garments as a vehicle for self expression, balanced with traditional styling that is made to last. Many of us have that treasured garment in our closet, something that we return to time after time, and regardless of how old it is, we are unwilling to stop wearing it and unable to throw it away—especially because of the emotional attachment we have for it. We aimed to embody that same feeling in each garment presented here, in part, by creating connections to iconic garment styles: those styles loved by previous generations’ that have remained in the public...
