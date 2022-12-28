Read full article on original website
We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?
I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
That Escalated Quickly: Idahoans Get Honest in Playground Reviews
PSA: Idaho's Yelp and Google reviewers have spoken. When it comes to Gem State parks, Idahoans have quite a bit to say. From bogus jungle gyms to disturbing restroom conditions, Idaho's community of reviewers are drilling down on the state of local playgrounds. Onesies and Twosies. If the road to...
Proof That Idaho is The Ultimate Battleground for Scammers
We may have just finished Christmas but that's not stopping scammers from continuing their criminal assault on unsuspecting Idahoans who are still in the holiday spirit. Plus, we're about to enter a season that will have scammers salivating at the mouth. Here comes scam season - er... tax season!. With...
Why Idaho is the Wrong State to Live in for People with Disabilities
We all know somebody that has a disability. It can be a family member, a friend, somebody you work with or went to school with, or perhaps it is you. Living with a disability can be tough, but with the right accommodations, life doesn't have to be the most difficult route. Pending on where you live, can often determine how hard getting around can be for some disabled peopled. Some towns are well accommodated and others have some work to do. When it comes to living in Idaho, are our cities accommodated enough for those with disabilities, or are we behind on the times?
Should Idaho Retire These Words & Catch Phrases In 2023?
With the 2023 New Year fast approaching, social media is once again buzzing with unsolicited advice and old go-to resolutions!. For the most part, we get it. A lot of us feel inspired by the prospects of a fresh start. We're psyched to embrace new and healthier habits. Some of the most common resolutions include:
Idaho Housing and Finance expects Emergency Rental Assistance funds to run out by next month
IDAHO, USA — Idaho Housing and Finance Association (IHFA) is pausing their Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program application Thursday at noon in response to dwindling available funds, according to IHFA Marketing and Communications Director Jason Lantz. The program has distributed $81.5 million to more than 24,000 Idaho families since...
Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: A year in review
This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on November 23, 2022. Each Wednesday we bring you the Doctors Roundtable, where we answer your questions about COVID-19. But since it’s almost the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at the last year of the coronavirus pandemic.
Average teacher salary increases, but is still behind inflation and national averages
The average teacher salary in Idaho increased by 3.2% to $54,806 this school year, according to the State Department of Education. Average teacher salary has grown by $8,367 or 18%, since the career ladder was implemented in the 2016-2017 school year. However, when compared to teacher salary in other states and after accounting for inflation, teacher pay is still relatively low.
Idaho Department of Corrections is without hot water
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Correctional Center has lost two of the three boilers that provide hot water for about 1,800 of the 2,100 residents. CBS2 received news from the partner of someone who's currently an inmate at the center. We reached out to a spokesperson for more details on the situation.
Idaho’s Ybarra steps down, reveals new job
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra is stepping down from her position in the new year after seven years of service. Ybarra announced at a State Department of Education Christmas party on Dec. 22 that she was leaving to take a position as an elementary school teacher in Mountain Home.
Idaho Gypsies With Cards And Candles Won’t Solve Student Murders
If you haven't been following the Moscow student murder case in a while, it recently took a strange turn when an Internet tarot card reader got into hot water for getting involved. Four students were found stabbed to death near the University of Idaho campus six weeks ago and still no arrests have been made despite round-the-clock efforts of detectives, Internet sleuths, and Idaho gypsies.
Idaho Utilities Commission Approves Controversial Solar Study
BOISE - A recent move by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission could mean solar panel owners in the state could receive less money from Idaho Power, a major electricity provider across southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The commission accepted the utility's Value of Distributed Energy Resources study, which concluded compensation...
Idaho medical board closed complaint against doctor — before it even saw patient records
BOISE — The Idaho Board of Medicine did not review patient records before closing a complaint that alleged Dr. Ryan Cole was providing substandard medical care to COVID-19 patients in other states, according to public records and statements by Cole and his attorney. Because of state laws that protect doctors, the Idaho Board of Medicine’s decision would never have been identified if not for a medical board in Washington that chose to investigate and asked Cole for his patient records. ...
Average salary for Idaho teachers increases 3.2%
IDAHO – According to the Idaho State Department of Education, the average salary for Idaho teachers rose 3.2%. The average salary for an Idaho teacher is now $54,806 for this school year. Since 2016-17, Idaho teacher’s salaries have increases 18%. Compared to other states, however, teacher pay is still low, even after accounting for inflation. In a 2021 report from...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for serving great food, every day of the week.
Year in Review: Idaho’s water supply under pressure
Read More "Year in Review" News Driving around Idaho or flying over, it’s easy to forget that much of the state is desert. As far as the eye can see, there are productive fields, lush green lawns and verdant parks and golf courses — much of it brought to us through irrigation. But the growing population ...
One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled
Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
The year of the grizzly
BOUNDARY COUNTY — 2022 saw an increase in grizzly bear and livestock interactions across the county. This past year, two bears were euthanized by Idaho Department of Fish and Game and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service due to repeated attacks against livestock in the Naples and Porthill areas throughout the spring and summer.
The Empowering Parents application portal has reopened
IDAHO, USA — The Office of the State Board of Education is accepting new applications for the Empowering Parents grant program. The program helps parents who are eligible by giving them $1,000 per student and up to $3,000 per family. The money can be used to buy education resources like tutoring, therapy services, instructional materials, computers and computer software.
Tax rebate 2022: Idaho taxpayers have three days to apply for payment worth up to $600
There are only three days left for Idaho residents to file their taxes and receive a rebate that will give them up to $600.
