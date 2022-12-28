Read full article on original website
PSG vs. Strasbourg: Free live stream, TV, how to watch; will Messi and Mbappe play?
Paris Saint-Germain takes on RC Strasbourg Alsace Wednesday as the French League resumes play after the World Cup in Qatar. Wednesday’s game will air on TV via beIN SPORTS. Fans can watch soccer games for free by signing up for a trial of fuboTV. LIVE STREAM: Sign up here...
World reacts to death of Brazilian soccer king Pele
Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele
United Cup Day 1 preview: U.S. hoping to hold off Czech Republic
The United Cup, a mixed-team competition, with 18 teams in three Australian cities -- Sydney, Brisbane and Perth -- will take place from Dec. 29-Jan. 8. The joint WTA-ATP event, in partnership with Tennis Australia, has a prize pool of $15 million with the possibility 500 Hologic WTA and Pepperstone ATP rankings points.
USA vs. Switzerland live score, highlights, updates from 2023 World Juniors
Less than 24 hours removed from an upset loss at the hands of Slovakia, the United States shifts its focus to Switzerland as the two meet on Thursday at the 2023 World Junior Championship. After a subpar performance in an opening win against Latvia, the USA crumbled in the second...
Pele’s World Cup journey: From Sweden 1958 to Mexico 1970
Pele has died at the age of 82.The Brazilian was arguably the greatest player to grace the World Cup finals, winning football’s biggest prize three times.Here, the PA news agency takes a tournament-by-tournament look at his career in the sport’s biggest event.Sweden 1958🇧🇷Brasil brilló en la casa de 🇸🇪Suecia y se coronó campeona por primera vez en 1958. En esa #WorldCup, un joven @Pele de 17 años comenzaba a brillar en el fútbol. pic.twitter.com/Ch9Bn0rcVL— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) December 18, 2020Pele missed the first two matches through injury before making his World Cup debut against the Soviet Union.His first...
President Biden watches France-Morocco World Cup semifinal with Moroccan prime minister
President Biden joined Morocco Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and other world leaders to watch the France-Morocco World Cup semifinal Tuesday at the White House.
Pelé, who rose from a Brazilian slum to become the world's greatest soccer player, dies at 82
Brazilian soccer legend Pele, who won a record three World Cup titles and helped popularize the sport in the U.S. in the 1970s, has died at age 82.
Pelé, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died
Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday.
Pelé, Brazil’s Global Soccer Icon, Dies at 82
Pelé, the Brazilian soccer legend, died in Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital Thursday, where he was under palliative care. The internationally beloved 82-year-old superstar, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had been fighting colon cancer since 2021. Regarded as the sport’s all-time greatest player by soccer’s governing body, FIFA, Pelé is the only man to have won three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970). He was only 17 when he won the World Cup in Sweden. He trademarked one of soccer’s most exciting moves—the bicycle kick—epitomized Brazil’s joyful, graceful jogo bonito style of play, and stood alone as his national team’s all-time leading...
Pele: Goalscorer, World Cup winner, hero, icon and legend
Brazil legend Pele, who has died aged 82, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, the iconic sporting figure for a country that regards itself as the game's spiritual home. Pele's greatness can be measured by the simple fact that he could make football a spectacle of...
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of 3 World Cups, dead at 82
Pelé, the soccer legend and Brazilian ambassador, died on Thursday. He'll be remembered as perhaps the greatest soccer player in history.
Britain Soccer Premier League
Chelsea's Kai Havertz, left, duels for the ball with Bournemouth's Adam Smith during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
SHANE WRIGHT UNFAZED BY CANADA'S 5-2 LOSS TO CZECHIA, 'WE'VE GOT TO RESPECT OUR OPPONENT A LITTLE MORE'
Team Canada lost its opening game against Czechia, causing concern over the group's fate in the early phase of the World Junior Championship tournament. The part that is concerning for Canadians - aside from the obvious - is the team's mannerisms in their defeat. The team tried and failed two...
Wales name squad for historic Hockey World Cup debut
Wales have named their 20-man squad for their debut appearance at the Hockey World Cup in India next month. The squad includes a captaincy trio of Luke Hawker - Wales' most-capped male - Lewis Prosser and Rupert Shipperley. Shipperley and Jacob Draper recently featured for Great Britain in the FIH...
Brazil great Pele dies aged 82
Brazil great Pele has died at the age of 82.The three-time World Cup winner had been in hospital in Sao Paulo since late November.Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram: “We are thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje.Amor, amor e amor, para sempre..Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today.Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i— Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022Nascimento, who had posted before Christmas that members of Pele’s family would spend the holiday...
Analysis-Chinese airlines primed to take advantage of border opening
SYDNEY/BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chinese airlines will be the early winners of the country's international reopening, analysts say, having kept most widebody planes and staff ready while foreign carriers struggle with capacity constraints after previous border openings.
Ball – Abel Ferreira’s response to the possibility of coaching Portugal or Brazil (Brazil)
During the presentation of the book “Cabeça Fria, Coração Quente”, which took place at the Porto IPO, where all the proceeds from his work would go, Abel Ferreira talked about the possibility of being invited to be a coach for Portugal or Brazil. The Palmeiras coach said that he feels good at the Sao Paulo club and that there are no reasons to change…
Brazil Pele Obit
FILE - Brazilian soccer legend Pele smiles during a media opportunity at a restaurant in London, March 20, 2015. Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died in Sao Paulo on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. He was 82. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Pele, Gordon Banks and that save
Pele scored more than 1,000 goals – but it is the one denied to him by England goalkeeper Gordon Banks which has stood the test of time as one of the World Cup’s most famous moments.Pele, who has died aged 82, was at the height of his powers when Brazil’s mesmerising team faced defending champions England in the sweltering heat of Guadalajara during the group stage of the 1970 World Cup.The contest, viewed at the time as the final which might have been, was edged by Jairzinho’s goal on the hour.Is this the 'greatest save' in history? Gordon Banks fended...
