BBC
Birmingham man killed neighbour in violent stab fight
A man has been found guilty of killing his neighbour in a violent stab fight. Tamari Greaves, 21, from Birmingham was found guilty of manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. Stephen McCarron died from multiple slash and stab wounds in Bigwood Drive, Bartley Green, Birmingham, on 11 March. Following...
Elle Edwards: Third person arrested over Christmas Eve shooting of 26-year-old
Police have arrested a third person in connection with the Christmas Eve shooting of Elle Edwards.Merseyside Police said officers have detained a 31-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, following the death of Ms Edwards, 26, at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral.On Monday (26 December) another man from Tranmere was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Elle Edwards death: Police chief vows to be ‘relentless’ in hunt for killers
Merseyside Police chief constable Serena Kennedy has vowed that the force will be “relentless” in the hunt to bring the killer of Elle Edwards to justice.The 26-year-old beautician was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village as she celebrated Christmas with friends, dying later in hospital. Merseyside Police have said she is not believed to have been the target of the attack.A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. The pair have been taken...
Man charged with murdering grandmother, 47, found dead inside Sunderland home
A man is due in court after being charged with murdering a woman found dead in Sunderland.Police found the body of Michelle Hanson, 47 and a grandmother, inside a home in Brady Street shortly before 12.30pm on December 3.She had suffered multiple stab or slash-like wounds, the force said.Alexander Carr, 33, of Wilfred Street in the port city, was charged with killing Ms Hanson on Thursday night.With a man now charged in connection with this incident, I would ask that everyone continues to avoid any speculation – both out in the community and on social media – that could jeopardise...
‘Wonderful mother’ killed by police car chasing suspected stolen vehicle
A “wonderful mother” was killed by a police vehicle after a chase involving a suspected stolen vehicle.Heather Smedley, 53, was taken to hospital but died a short time later, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.The incident, which happened around 10am on Friday in Shaw Road, Oldham, has been referred to the police watchdog.Officers said the woman was involved in a collision with a police vehicle after a “short pursuit” of the suspect vehicle.Ms Smedley’s family paid tribute to the mother-of-three.In a statement released by Greater Manchester Police, they said: “To the most wonderful mother to Benjamin, Olivia and Jamie, daughter to...
Adelaide teenage girl, 16, allegedly stabs man, 55 at Andrews Farm on Boxing Day
Police were called to a home on Petherton Road, in Andrews Farm, in Adelaide's north, just after 2.50am on Monday to reports of a domestic assault.
Woman had made complaint to police the day before her death in ‘murder-suicide’
A mother-of-five who was stabbed and strangled to death in a suspected murder-suicide had made a complaint to police of harassment on the day before her death, a pre-inquest review has heard.Paramedics and police were called to a flat in Ranelagh Road, Weymouth, Dorset, on April 1 2021, where Sherrie Milnes was pronounced dead.She had suffered multiple stab wounds and neck compression.Later that day, Steven Doughty, 54, was found dead at his home in Portland.An inquest opening into his death heard he died of hanging.Dorset Police confirmed the pair were known to each other.Dorset coroner Rachael Griffin told the Bournemouth...
BBC
Bristol abattoir workers guilty of 'sadistic' double murder
Two abattoir workers are facing life sentences for the "sadistic" murder and mutilation of two men. Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 22, and Jacob-Bebe Chers, 46, repeatedly stabbed Denzil McKenzie and Fahad Pramanik in Bristol on 11 September 2021. Boboc admitted murdering Mr McKenzie but denied the killing of Mr Pramanik, while Chers...
Man dies after Boxing Day stabbing on nightclub dancefloor
A 23-year-old man has died after being stabbed on the dancefloor of a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day.Police were called to the Crane venue in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before 11.45pm to reports that a man had been attacked.Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around half an hour later, West Midlands Police said.His family has been told and will be supported by specialist officers, the force added.A murder investigation has been launched with detectives viewing CCTV from the nightclub and urging anyone who was in the area to get in touch. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Tragedy as woman, 58, dies after being hit by car while riding her mobility scooter
The woman, 58, was travelling along Bedfont Road (pictured) at around 11.50pm on Christmas Eve. Police rushed to the scene along with London Ambulance Service, and found the woman injured.
Serving Met Police officer charged with raping two women
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with allegedly raping two women in south London and Surrey earlier this year, the force said. PC Rupert Edwards, attached to the South West basic command unit, was arrested on suspicion on rape on 5 September and he was then bailed and suspended from duty. Three days later, on 8 December, he was further arrested on suspicion of rape. He has now been charged with two counts relating to two women aged in their 20s and 30s.Commander Jon Savelle, in charge of the Met’s professionalism command, said: “This news is deeply...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
Woman raped near primary school on Boxing Day as police hunt suspect
COPS are on the hunt for a "named suspect" after a woman alleged she was raped on Boxing Day. Officers have been stationed at the scene, outside a Shropshire primary school, and their investigation is ongoing. An area on a path just off the Silkin Way in Madeley, Telford, near...
Woman in Wales admits manslaughter by letting daughter become obese
Father denies causing death of Kaylea Titford, 16, and will be tried in Mold crown court
BBC
Leicester assault: Man in critical condition in hospital
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering serious head injuries in an assault in Leicester. Police have arrested two men in connection with the assault, which they said had left the man with "life-threatening injuries". Officers were sent to Braunstone Gate shortly before 22:45 GMT on...
BBC
Gatwick Airport: Man's body found in undercarriage of plane
A man's body has been found in the undercarriage of a plane at Gatwick Airport. The Tui flight had travelled from The Gambia's capital Banjul to the airport in West Sussex. Sussex Police said the discovery was made at the airport at about 04:00 GMT on 7 December. A Gatwick...
Man charged with murder after fatal pub assault
A man has been charged with murder after another man died following a suspected assault in an Essex pub, police said.Essex Police said officers were called to the Lamb and Lion pub in Station Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, at around 6.40pm on Friday following reports a man had been assaulted.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Alfred Turner, 44, of Station Road, Westcliff, was arrested in the Pier Hill area a short time later and has been charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a bladed article in a public place.He will appear at Chelmsford...
BBC
East Belfast: Man sustains head injuries in Lord Street assault
A man has sustained head injuries during an aggravated burglary in east Belfast on Boxing Day. It happened at about 01:30 GMT on Monday at a house in Lord Street. Two men reportedly forced their way inside the property before assaulting the man with an unknown object and smashing the front window of the house. The man needed medical treatment.
Girl, 3, among three injured in Christmas Day crash in Gwent as man fights for his life
Police said three cars, a Vauxhall Corsa, Mini Cooper and Vauxhall Astra crashed about 1pm on Yard Coal Rise in Blackwood, Gwent.
Man fighting for life after second London shooting in two days
A young man has been left fighting for his life after a shooting in south east London. Police found the 20-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds and head injuries on patrol in Camberwell Church Street, Southwark at around 5.40pm on Wednesday afternoon. He was treated at the scene by London’s Air Ambulance before being airlifted to a south London hospital where he remains in a “critical” condition.His family have been informed. Detectives believe the incident is related to reports of gunshots being fired a few minutes earlier just over a mile away in Leontine Close, Peckham.There are no reports...
