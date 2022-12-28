ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Madison County Assessor's Office is Warning of a Scam Going Around

The Madison County Assessor's Office is also warning the public of a potential scam. People have come into the office with an official looking letter saying they owe Madison County $10,000 in taxes. It is not a legitimate notice. If you have any questions or concerns about your taxes, contact the treasurer's office before paying anything.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Shelley police looking for information after window damaged at middle school

SHELLEY — Local police are asking for tips after a window was damaged at a middle school by what appears to be either a BB or pellet gun. The Shelley Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday that sometime this last week, during winter break for students, Hobbs Middle School in Shelley was damaged.
SHELLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls man forges success with blacksmith business

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has found success running his own blacksmith business. Chris Hendry, owner of the shop, calls his business American Warrior Forge and Designs. He said he has been operating his business for about two years now. "I'm in the Army Reserve and got back in 2020," he said. "COVID was happening and there were a lot of stressors in my life and I needed...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for serving great food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Traffic stops in East Idaho result in felony drug arrests

At approximately 11pm on December 26th, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle with no license plate at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Croft Dr. The Deputy identified the driver as 26 year old Riki Jo Vanbrocklin of Idaho Falls, along with an adult male passenger in the vehicle. While obtaining identifying information on the vehicle, the Deputy observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A search of Ms. Vanbrocklin’s coat and wallet produced a vape pen that she admitted was used for smoking THC and a small baggie with over 2 grams of methamphetamine. Vanbrocklin admitted to...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant

IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ksl.com

Watch: Slick driveway a dream come true for Idaho ice skater

IDAHO FALLS — While others were unintentionally slipping and sliding on the ice on Tuesday morning, one local woman broke out her skates. Freezing rain made for extremely slick roads Tuesday morning, prompting law enforcement to warn drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. In...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

IFPD responds to 29 crashes Tuesday morning

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to 29 crashes Tuesday morning, all of which are attributed to slick roads. Three of those crashes occurred in the area of Pancheri and Yellowstone Highway. IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com there was a two-vehicle crash south of Pancheri at 7:51 a.m. Details are not available.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Man who hit snowplow turns himself into police

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on Friday, eastbound US 26 at milepost 344, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on Highway 26, plowing in the passing lane. An...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

'EXTREME BLACK ICE CONDITIONS': Arrival of winter storm in East Idaho results in numerous wrecks

Authorities are urging motorists to use extreme caution after the arrival of a winter storm on Tuesday morning caused numerous slide-offs and crashes on local roads. The Idaho Transportation Department issued a warning that conditions on Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls are "extremely slick." ITD stated, "Drivers are encouraged to slow down, watch for ice and slick spots on the roadway and leave extra distance between themselves and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pilot of small plane tries to land, ends up off runway

ALPINE, Wyoming — Deputies responded after an airplane passed the runway and hit some snow. According to Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded after 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened at Alpine Airport in Wyoming; however, the end of the runway is in Idaho and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.
ALPINE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy