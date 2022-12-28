Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Madison County Assessor's Office is Warning of a Scam Going Around
The Madison County Assessor's Office is also warning the public of a potential scam. People have come into the office with an official looking letter saying they owe Madison County $10,000 in taxes. It is not a legitimate notice. If you have any questions or concerns about your taxes, contact the treasurer's office before paying anything.
Viral Idaho TikTok Star 'Doggface' Arrested on Misdemeanor Marijuana Charge
A local celebrity featured in a Klypso music video with Cheech and Chong and Snoop Dogg released on 4/20 was recently arrested on misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia charges. Nathan Apodaca, the 40-year-old Idaho Falls man who has the online moniker “Doggface” and reached internet stardom after a TikTok video...
eastidahonews.com
Shelley police looking for information after window damaged at middle school
SHELLEY — Local police are asking for tips after a window was damaged at a middle school by what appears to be either a BB or pellet gun. The Shelley Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday that sometime this last week, during winter break for students, Hobbs Middle School in Shelley was damaged.
Idaho Falls man forges success with blacksmith business
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has found success running his own blacksmith business. Chris Hendry, owner of the shop, calls his business American Warrior Forge and Designs. He said he has been operating his business for about two years now. "I'm in the Army Reserve and got back in 2020," he said. "COVID was happening and there were a lot of stressors in my life and I needed...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for serving great food, every day of the week.
eastidahonews.com
Here’s another way to be warned about slick roads in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A local fire department is encouraging people to download a new app to know what’s happening in the community, especially when it can be slick out on roads like it has been on Tuesday. “We use the app for many different purposes, but one of...
Traffic stops in East Idaho result in felony drug arrests
At approximately 11pm on December 26th, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle with no license plate at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Croft Dr. The Deputy identified the driver as 26 year old Riki Jo Vanbrocklin of Idaho Falls, along with an adult male passenger in the vehicle. While obtaining identifying information on the vehicle, the Deputy observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A search of Ms. Vanbrocklin’s coat and wallet produced a vape pen that she admitted was used for smoking THC and a small baggie with over 2 grams of methamphetamine. Vanbrocklin admitted to...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant
IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
ksl.com
Watch: Slick driveway a dream come true for Idaho ice skater
IDAHO FALLS — While others were unintentionally slipping and sliding on the ice on Tuesday morning, one local woman broke out her skates. Freezing rain made for extremely slick roads Tuesday morning, prompting law enforcement to warn drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. In...
eastidahonews.com
IFPD responds to 29 crashes Tuesday morning
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to 29 crashes Tuesday morning, all of which are attributed to slick roads. Three of those crashes occurred in the area of Pancheri and Yellowstone Highway. IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com there was a two-vehicle crash south of Pancheri at 7:51 a.m. Details are not available.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Man who hit snowplow turns himself into police
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on Friday, eastbound US 26 at milepost 344, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on Highway 26, plowing in the passing lane. An...
KHQ Right Now
Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road
IDAHO. - Westbound I-90 is currently blocked from Exit 2 near Pleasant View Road to Exit 5.
eastidahonews.com
Black ice, extremely slick conditions cause slide-offs, crashes on eastern Idaho roads
IDAHO FALLS – Multiple crashes and slide-offs have been reported on eastern Idaho roads as authorities ask drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. Black ice has created extremely slick conditions across the area. Multiple cars have slid off I-15 between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot....
'EXTREME BLACK ICE CONDITIONS': Arrival of winter storm in East Idaho results in numerous wrecks
Authorities are urging motorists to use extreme caution after the arrival of a winter storm on Tuesday morning caused numerous slide-offs and crashes on local roads. The Idaho Transportation Department issued a warning that conditions on Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls are "extremely slick." ITD stated, "Drivers are encouraged to slow down, watch for ice and slick spots on the roadway and leave extra distance between themselves and...
Authorities still searching for endangered local man missing for nearly three months
Bannock County deputies are still searching for an elderly local man who has been missing and endangered for nearly three months. Michael Smith Winward, 86, was last seen at his Treaty Highway home north of Fort Hall on Oct. 2. Winward was reported missing by his family, according to Bannock County officials. He is described...
eastidahonews.com
Cash rewards offered for tips after ‘explosive device’ components found in restroom
MORELAND — Cash rewards are being offered for tips that lead to an arrest after deputies responded to a local park for what appeared to be an explosive device in a restroom. Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called Monday at 1:45 p.m. When deputies arrived at the...
eastidahonews.com
Pilot of small plane tries to land, ends up off runway
ALPINE, Wyoming — Deputies responded after an airplane passed the runway and hit some snow. According to Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded after 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened at Alpine Airport in Wyoming; however, the end of the runway is in Idaho and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.
Area roads icy, slick, and dangerous
The Idaho Transportation Department reports conditions this morning are extremely slick on I-15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls. The post Area roads icy, slick, and dangerous appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet cleaning up after water pipe break
On the night before Christmas a water pipe broke in the ceiling at the new Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet. The post Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet cleaning up after water pipe break appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 0