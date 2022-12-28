Read full article on original website
nationalfisherman.com
Bering Sea crabbers welcome disaster relief, seek temporary area closure
The first steps in declaring and funding a fisheries disaster declaration for Bering Sea crab “happened in a record time of only two months,” a hopeful sign for what could be a $500 million setback for the industry, according to the Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers association. “The $300...
Humpback whale left with broken spine after vessel strike makes her "last journey" – a 3,000-mile swim to Hawaii
A beloved humpback whale named Moon was left with a broken spine and completely unable to use her tail to propel her through the sea after being struck by a ship. But she's now on a mission of "tenacity & tragedy," having swum more than 3,000 miles from Canada to Hawaii in what experts believe is her "last journey" before she dies.
Fish seen regurgitating 8-legged creature on deck of fishing boat, NOAA says
It happened during a fish survey in the Gulf of Maine.
Massive Fish Vomits Eight-Legged Octopus on Fishing Boat Deck
Every once in a while, somebody pulls something out of the deep ocean that makes you think it might be outer space down there. A research scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently hauled aboard an 8-legged alien-looking creature. The Miami Herald reports that captain Eric Hesse was fishing off the Gulf of Maine when the fish that he caught regurgitated an extraterrestrial-looking bioluminescent octopus.
Deadly 'rogue wave' smashes into cruise ship near Antarctica — but where did it come from?
A suspected rogue wave recently crashed into a cruise ship near Antarctica killing one and injuring four others. Where did it come from?
tripsavvy.com
15 Best Islands in the US
U.S. residents needn’t necessarily leave the country for bluer-than-blue waters and powdery sands. The country's 50 states and five territories have something for every kind of island lover, whether you wish for untrammeled beaches, sunlit forests, vibrant reefs, or waters where whales reside all year long. From Maine’s majestic mountains to the visually sumptuous beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands, here are 15 of the best islands in the U.S. where you can leave your worries—and your passport—behind.
natureworldnews.com
Nursery of Critically Endangered Hammerhead Shark Hatchlings Found Off Coast Isabela Island — Galapagos
The discovery of a third nursery for critically endangered scalloped hammerhead sharks was found where adults of the species raise their young off the Galapagos Islands. The discovery is a boon for a species that is critically endangered, according to the Ecuadorian national park on Friday. The largest island in...
30-foot humpback whale found on Outer Banks beach, National Park Service says
The cause of death is under investigation.
Tagged California Great White Shark Dubbed ‘Tough Guy’ Spotted Near Hawaii
A tagged great white shark named Tough Guy appears to be leaving his home in Southern California and migrating into warmer Hawaiian waters. Researchers first marked Tough Guy in November 2021 and have been watching his journey around the Pacific Ocean ever since. In October, he was seen living close to the Vandenberg Air Force Base just north of Santa Barbara. And on Monday, December 19, he was spotted near the main Hawaiian Islands.
natureworldnews.com
Endangered Blue Whale Off California Coast is a Rare December Sighting
A blue whale that is rarely seen has been spotted off the coast of California, thousands of miles from where they are typically found in December. Monterey Bay Whale Watch recorded the blue whale and uploaded the video to Facebook on December 19. A humpback whale, a group of gray whales, as well as a pod of Risso's dolphins are just a few of the additional species visible in the video.
Florida Shipped More Than 200,000 Pounds of Lettuce to Starving Manatees
Authorities are having lettuce trucked in to feed starving manatees this winter along Florida’s east coast. An innovative program is providing much-needed supplies to the threatened creatures that are struggling to find food due to pollution. As winter nears and water temperatures begin to drop, a program that feeds lettuce to the marine mammals at a warm-water power plant near Cape Canaveral enters its second year.
Humpback Whale With Broken Spine Swims from Canada to Hawaii in Amazing 3,000-Mile Journey
In an amazing feat, a humpback whale with a broken back just finished swimming more than 3,000 miles. The whale, known as Moon, swam from the west coast of Canada to Maui, only able to do the breaststroke. According to a post from the non-profit group BC Whales, Moon was...
Marine life hit by ‘perfect storm’ as red list reveals species close to extinction
Illegal and unsustainable fishing, fossil fuel exploration, the climate crisis and disease are pushing marine species to the brink of extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list, with populations of dugongs, abalone shellfish and pillar coral at risk of disappearing for ever. Marine life...
Federal authorities say North Atlantic right whale must remain on endangered list
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The fading North Atlantic right whale will remain protected under the Endangered Species Act, and the species requires a series of protective steps to stave off extinction, federal authorities said Tuesday. The whales number only about 340 and they have declined in population in recent...
studyfinds.org
Shark graveyard may reveal a new shark species at the bottom of the ocean
CANBERRA, Australia — An expedition to find a new shark species has led to the discovery of a shark “graveyard” at the bottom of the ocean. Samples of the graveyard contained fossilized teeth dating back to an ancient ancestor of the megalodon shark. The discoveries will help scientists better understand past and present life in the ocean.
Sand tiger shark
- Scientific name: Carcharias taurus - Red List assessment: Critically endangered - Population trend: Decreasing - Habitat: Not available Sand tiger sharks face threats from commercial fisheries that hunt them for their fins, meat, and liver oil. They are often caught unintentionally as bycatch in trawls and gillnets. Their relatively accessible coastal habitat has led to overfishing, and due to their low reproductive rates, wild populations have not been able to rebound. Data transmitted through tags are helping to educate scientists on the little-known lives of these animals, which will aid in conservation efforts.
The life of the endangered Right whale is being threatened by Maine lobster fishing
A major fight ensues in the gulf of Maine between lobster fishermen protecting their generational livelihood, and conservationists demanding immediate attention to the lives of the endangered North Atlantic Right whale being threatened by lobster fishing.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Killer Whale Nearly Launch a Dolphin as They Both Soar Through the Air
Watch a Killer Whale Nearly Launch a Dolphin as They Both Soar Through the Air. Get ready to see a humongous killer whale hunting a dolphin. This short 13-second video shows a killer whale doing what they do best, hunting. The craziest part? The whale and dolphin come within a...
