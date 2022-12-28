ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Massive Fish Vomits Eight-Legged Octopus on Fishing Boat Deck

Every once in a while, somebody pulls something out of the deep ocean that makes you think it might be outer space down there. A research scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently hauled aboard an 8-legged alien-looking creature. The Miami Herald reports that captain Eric Hesse was fishing off the Gulf of Maine when the fish that he caught regurgitated an extraterrestrial-looking bioluminescent octopus.
15 Best Islands in the US

U.S. residents needn’t necessarily leave the country for bluer-than-blue waters and powdery sands. The country's 50 states and five territories have something for every kind of island lover, whether you wish for untrammeled beaches, sunlit forests, vibrant reefs, or waters where whales reside all year long. From Maine’s majestic mountains to the visually sumptuous beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands, here are 15 of the best islands in the U.S. where you can leave your worries—and your passport—behind.
Tagged California Great White Shark Dubbed ‘Tough Guy’ Spotted Near Hawaii

A tagged great white shark named Tough Guy appears to be leaving his home in Southern California and migrating into warmer Hawaiian waters. Researchers first marked Tough Guy in November 2021 and have been watching his journey around the Pacific Ocean ever since. In October, he was seen living close to the Vandenberg Air Force Base just north of Santa Barbara. And on Monday, December 19, he was spotted near the main Hawaiian Islands.
Endangered Blue Whale Off California Coast is a Rare December Sighting

A blue whale that is rarely seen has been spotted off the coast of California, thousands of miles from where they are typically found in December. Monterey Bay Whale Watch recorded the blue whale and uploaded the video to Facebook on December 19. A humpback whale, a group of gray whales, as well as a pod of Risso's dolphins are just a few of the additional species visible in the video.
Florida Shipped More Than 200,000 Pounds of Lettuce to Starving Manatees

Authorities are having lettuce trucked in to feed starving manatees this winter along Florida’s east coast. An innovative program is providing much-needed supplies to the threatened creatures that are struggling to find food due to pollution. As winter nears and water temperatures begin to drop, a program that feeds lettuce to the marine mammals at a warm-water power plant near Cape Canaveral enters its second year.
Shark graveyard may reveal a new shark species at the bottom of the ocean

CANBERRA, Australia — An expedition to find a new shark species has led to the discovery of a shark “graveyard” at the bottom of the ocean. Samples of the graveyard contained fossilized teeth dating back to an ancient ancestor of the megalodon shark. The discoveries will help scientists better understand past and present life in the ocean.
Sand tiger shark

- Scientific name: Carcharias taurus - Red List assessment: Critically endangered - Population trend: Decreasing - Habitat: Not available Sand tiger sharks face threats from commercial fisheries that hunt them for their fins, meat, and liver oil. They are often caught unintentionally as bycatch in trawls and gillnets. Their relatively accessible coastal habitat has led to overfishing, and due to their low reproductive rates, wild populations have not been able to rebound. Data transmitted through tags are helping to educate scientists on the little-known lives of these animals, which will aid in conservation efforts.

