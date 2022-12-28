Read full article on original website
50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century
What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
‘1923’: The Tragic True History of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel’s American Indian Boarding Schools
It's no secret that 1923 -- the newest prequel that unpacks the bloody history of the Yellowstone Ranch -- is set in one of the darkest decades of our nation's past. With the end of World War I, the controversy of Prohibition and being on the precipice of the Great Depression, life in 1923 was far from easy.
A newly found 100 million-year-old fossil sheds light on prehistory
Queensland Museum's research team made a significant discovery on prehistory a couple of months ago by finding a 100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton with its body and a head together. Now, researchers are putting a spotlight on the future of prehistoric studies. As reported by CNN, three amateur fossil hunters discovered...
Ota Benga, the African Man who was Enslaved and Exhibited in a Zoo
Title: "Cannibal." (Ota Benga, Pygmy. Part of Department of Anthropology at the 1904 World's Fair).Photo byWikimedia ommons; Public Domain. Ota Benga was a Congolese man who was brought to the United States in the early 20th century and exhibited in a human zoo. Little is known about Benga's early life, but it is believed that he was born in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo around 1883. At some point in his life, Benga became a member of the Mbuti people, a group of pygmy hunter-gatherers.
Archaeologists have discovered full-color portraits of Egyptian mummies in ancient Philadelphia
The artwork discovered in the ruins of Philadelphia offers clues to the lives of the communities that lived 2,000 years ago in Egypt.
Archaeologists Unearth An ‘Exceptional Collection’ Of 1,300-Year-Old Stucco Maya Masks In Mexico
Many of the masks were discovered at digs in 2013 and 2018, and represent numerous underworld deities. The Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico is proving to be a treasure trove of pre-Columbian Maya relics, as a team of archaeologists working in the region recently unveiled a large number of carved stone masks worn by the ancient population.
The Discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls Changed Religion and Archaeology Forever
Dead Sea ScrollsPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. The Dead Sea Scrolls are a collection of ancient Jewish texts that were discovered in the 1940s in the vicinity of the Dead Sea. These texts, which include the earliest known copies of the Hebrew Bible, have shed light on the history and culture of the ancient world.
Medieval and contemporary Ashkenazi Jews are genetically virtually identical, and that’s surprising
Unique genetic research shows that the Ashkenazi Jewish community has been a virtually closed group since the 14th century. The international and interdisciplinary Genetic Legacies project examined DNA from the teeth of dozens of medieval and contemporary members of the community from the German city of Erfurt. The conclusion: in the past six hundred years there have been hardly any changes in the gene pool.
Drinking Well Found Filled With Skeletons Proves Ancient Norse Saga True
What else will they find there?
Ancient Egyptian 'masterpiece' is so realistic, researchers identified the exact bird species it depicts
An ancient Egyptian painting is so detailed, researchers can determine which species of birds were featured in it.
Birds in Ancient Egyptian Paintings Show Artists May Have Twisted The Truth
Throughout the ages, artists have turned to nature for inspiration. Scientists often use such depictions of plants and animals to gain insights into ecosystems as they were in the past. This is, of course, assuming the artist's intent is to capture the scenery faithfully. A new analysis of a series...
Artifacts from Met Trustee’s Collection Seized in New York
U.S. authorities have seized Greek and Roman antiquities from Shelby White, a New York philanthropist who sits on the board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The group of artifacts recovered as part of the seizure are estimated to be worth $20 million. The Art Newspaper first reported news of the seizure. More than 20 works of art were recovered from White’s residence. According to a statement from White’s representative, Fraser Seitel, she is cooperating with the probe and has agreed to repatriate the items to their originating countries, Italy and Turkey. White could not be reached for comment. The works include...
Our Behind-the-Scenes Peeks at Some of the World’s Most Interesting Museums
Museums are more than just the curated artifacts in glass cases or framed artwork on white walls. There’s so visitors don’t get to see. That’s why Atlas Obscura has a series called “Secret Lives of Museums,” to highlight the people of these amazing places and the sometimes unusual stuff they have to do. This year we peaked into the rooms where conservators painstakingly restored ancient glass vessels shattered in the 2020 Beirut explosion and explored a Spanish village where the town itself is an art museum. We visited a museum where anyone can see everything (the Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam) and a museum where only a very few people are allowed to see anything at all (the CIA museum in Langley, Virginia). And, when we needed a break, we sought out the most interesting museum restaurants.
Fundamental Similarities that Current American Society Shares with Ancient Rome
Illumination Curated initially publicized this piece!. “We are not the makers of history. We are made by the history,” — Martin Luther King Jr. The United States of America may not be the oldest nation in the world. However, it is a country shaped by history. A country younger than four centuries has risen to global leadership in a brief period of evolution. The founding fathers would probably never have achieved the glory we live by today if it wasn’t for the influence of ancient values like those of “the Roman Republic.”
Archaeologists Found the Oldest Weapons Created in the Americas, Expanding the Timeline of Human Invention
Archaeologists have discovered 14 stemmed projectile points at the Cooper’s Field excavation site in Western Idaho from 13,200 to 16,000 years ago. The “razor sharp” points range in size from about half an inch to 2 inches long. They were also 2,3000 years older than ones previously found in the area, making them the oldest ever found in the Americas. A research paper on the findings said the discovery included other stone tools, animal bone fragments, and “substantial amounts of lithic debris” (usually found in areas where stone tools are produced), providing additional details on how early humans in the...
The War’s Toll on Ukrainian Culture, Film Curator Adrienne Mancia Dies at 95, and More: Morning Links for December 20, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A MAJOR ARTIST IN THE JESUIT ORDER who was briefly excommunicated for special and spiritual abuse is under renewed scrutiny, the Associated Press reports. The religious group is asking any victims of Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik to come forward, a move the wire service described as part of “an effort to tamp down the scandal” surrounding Rupnik. Last week, per the AP , the Jesuits said that he was excommunicated in 2020 for absolving in confession a woman with whom he had sexual relations, but then had his excommunication lifted that same month. Some observers have criticized that light...
Explore Mexico’s rich history and culture with these fascinating facts!
Mexico is a beautiful country located in North America, bordered by the United States, Guatemala and Belize. It is the 11th most populous country in the world, with a population of over 129 million people. Mexico has a rich history and vibrant culture that have had a significant impact on the world.And the best family resorts in Cancun are known throughout the world!
How Black Artist George McCalman Reclaims Black Culture Amid Extreme Whiteness in Publishing Industry
George McCalman, artist, graphic designer, author, and creative director at McCalman Co., is reclaiming Black culture in a world where the vast majority of the publishing industry is white. “I had stopped designing books for years because I was tired of the lack of cultural awareness. And it was just...
Ancient History Dissertation: The Concept Of Immortality In The Ancient World
The concept of immortality has fascinated humans for centuries, and the ancient world was no exception. In many ancient civilizations, people believed in some form of life after death, whether it was an afterlife in the gods' realms, a journey through the underworld, or a rebirth in a new body. The belief in immortality often played a central role in the religions, mythologies, and cultural practices of these societies.
