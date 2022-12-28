Museums are more than just the curated artifacts in glass cases or framed artwork on white walls. There’s so visitors don’t get to see. That’s why Atlas Obscura has a series called “Secret Lives of Museums,” to highlight the people of these amazing places and the sometimes unusual stuff they have to do. This year we peaked into the rooms where conservators painstakingly restored ancient glass vessels shattered in the 2020 Beirut explosion and explored a Spanish village where the town itself is an art museum. We visited a museum where anyone can see everything (the Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam) and a museum where only a very few people are allowed to see anything at all (the CIA museum in Langley, Virginia). And, when we needed a break, we sought out the most interesting museum restaurants.

