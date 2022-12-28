If you’re planning to visit Disneyland or Disney World soon, there’s a big issue you need to be aware of. Skipping the lines for the most popular rides in the parks is possible, and one of the main ways to do that is through Genie+ — the paid FastPass replacement. The standard Genie+ service (which starts at $25 per ticket per day in Disneyland) can help you get on rides like Indiana Jones Adventure, Space Mountain, Incredicoaster, Toy Story Midway Mania!, and more with shorter waits. But if you don’t buy the service early in the day, you might not get the chance to!

