Polygon
Disney just revived a character it lost the rights to in 1928
In celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, the studio released a brand-new animated short featuring one of the company’s oldest and most frequently forgotten characters, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. If you’ve heard of Oswald, it might be because the character was featured in the 2010 game Epic Mickey. Walt...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: Stormtroopers explained
What are the Stormtroopers in Star Wars all about, exactly? Throughout the vast history of Star Wars movies and TV series, we learn an awful lot about the various Star Wars characters on both sides of the fight between the Rebellion and the Galactic Empire. But what about the Stormtroopers?
Will Disney Just Watch as Its Assets Slip Away?
January 1, 2023, is set up to see a bumper crop of copyrighted material enter the public domain. Disney owns one of the biggest. Can the company take this slap too?
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Disney's Battle With Florida Over ‘Don't Say Gay’ May Be Coming To An End, Possibly Thanks To Bob Iger’s Return
Florida may be reconsidering the plan to end the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
Reinstated Disney CEO Bob Iger spent months undermining his now-ousted successor Bob Chapek by keeping an office and criticizing his leadership, report says
Bob Iger Iger kept his office at Disney's headquarters in California despite leaving the company, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
disneyfoodblog.com
Genie+ SELLS OUT in Disney Park For The FIRST TIME
If you’re planning to visit Disneyland or Disney World soon, there’s a big issue you need to be aware of. Skipping the lines for the most popular rides in the parks is possible, and one of the main ways to do that is through Genie+ — the paid FastPass replacement. The standard Genie+ service (which starts at $25 per ticket per day in Disneyland) can help you get on rides like Indiana Jones Adventure, Space Mountain, Incredicoaster, Toy Story Midway Mania!, and more with shorter waits. But if you don’t buy the service early in the day, you might not get the chance to!
Disneyland Closing Iconic Ride (at Least for now)
Walt Disney Company is always working to stay on top and relevant, but sometimes that means that it needs to close down a ride or an attraction even if its popular. Being rethemed from an older less relevant theme isn't a bad thing, but some people feel so much nostalgia when returning to the same attraction, that there can be a certain amount of sadness when an iconic ride or attraction closes down.
disneyfoodblog.com
A Popular Disney World Show Is CHANGING Soon
The NEW Avatar movie is coming out soon, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a few updates to celebrate the occasion!. If you’re excited about Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release on December 16th, you’ve got to see how the Tree of Life show in Animal Kingdom is going to CHANGE in honor of the film.
Why Walt Disney World's Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Is Shutting Down in 2023
The beloved Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios is set to shut down early next year. The indoor coaster that races guests along the Los Angeles-style freeway track and through a series of unexpected Tinseltown twists and turns, including three thrilling inversions–two rollover loops and one corkscrew–to the tunes of Aerosmith, will temporarily close beginning Feb. 20, 2023, according to a statement on the Walt Disney World website.
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
It’s official: Splash Mountain is closing at Disney World, Disneyland
Is Splash Mountain closing? Why is Splash Mountain closing? When is Splash Mountain closing? Will Splash Mountain close at Disney World? When will Splash Mountain close at Disneyland? What is replacing Splash Mountain?
Disney Theme Parks Roll Out New Rides and Attractions in 2023
Disney theme parks in Orlando, Fla., and Anaheim, Calif., have made major new additions of lands, rides and attractions in just the last five years to answer expansions at its rival Universal Studios. Disney World's Animal Kingdom in May 2017 added the new land Pandora - The World of Avatar,...
Walt Disney Theme Parks Add A ‘Courtesy’ Reminder To Websites Following Fights At The Happiest Place On Earth
With reporting of brawls at Disney Parks cropping up periodically, the company has issued a friendly reminder of courtesy.
Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip
Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
WDW News Today
Imagineer Pitched ‘Gravity Falls’ Mystery Shack Attraction for Disneyland Park
In an Instagram post this afternoon, former Imagineer Brandon Kleyla shared a pitch he once gave to incorporate the cult classic Disney Channel series “Gravity Falls” into Frontierland at Disneyland… to a somewhat muted reaction. The original post, shared on his public Instagram page, shows a pitch...
The original Mickey Mouse is entering the public domain in 2024 (well, kind of)
Disney’s most iconic character is set to enter public domain in 2024, but it’s more complicated than you think. How old is Mickey Mouse 2022? Who made Mickey Mouse? When will Mickey Mouse be public domain? Is Mickey Mouse public domain? What is Mickey Mouse’s original name? Who voiced Mickey Mouse?
ComicBook
Tron Lightcycle Run Roller Coaster at Disney World Sneak Peek Released
Good Morning America, the long-running ABC news and entertainment show, headed to Walt Disney World to give audiences a first look at the upcoming roller coaster based on the Tron lightcycle. Opening in Spring 2023 in the Magic Kingdom, Tron Lightcycle Run is one of a number of big projects coming in the months and years to come, with a number of construction projects having gone into motion between 2019 and 2021. Tomorrowland is poised to look a lot different by next year when the big celebration gets underway.
