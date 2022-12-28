Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WarrenTed RiversWarren, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
tmj4.com
Barber helps Michigan student who was bullied over his hair
DETROIT, Mich. — We all know words can hurt. Until recently, a 7th-grade student said he was skipping class and avoiding friends because of bullying over his hair. It was impacting his grades and attitude until his principal, and a barber stepped in, and a simple haircut transformed his year.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
The Oakland Press
Motion to dismiss filed by Oxford schools attorney
Timothy Mullins, defense attorney for Oxford schools, has filed a motion to dismiss the federal lawsuits naming school administrators for liability in the school shooting at the high school that killed four students last November. Former student Ethan Crumbley entered a guilty plea to all charges against him and will be sentenced for the shootings next year.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Michael Moore
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're looking inside one of Michael Moore's sprawling Michigan homes that sold for $4.3 million. The outspoken celebrity's home was tastefully decorated, with a few exceptions.
24-hour diners are getting rarer – but a few hold strong in Michigan
BYRON CENTER, MI - A couple huddles in their favorite booth after finishing their shift at a nightclub. An overnight gas station clerk orders a cherry Coke under warm lights. And a group of retired men trade jokes over plates of buttered toast and hot mugs of coffee. This is...
ebw.tv
Dr. Rafia Khalil – Michigan Rheumatology
Why am I having joint pain? Dr. Rafia Khalil is the area’s only Rheumatologist. She explains how her specialty helps relieve patients here in St. Clair County as well as patients across the state. [Spotlight sponsored by Northstar Bank]
Chippewa Valley High School grad makes Forbes' 30 Under 30
(CBS DETROIT) - A Clinton Township native finds her name on a prestigious list of young professionals."You can do anything you set your mind to if you roll up your sleeves and do the work to back it up," says Forbes' 30 under 30's newest member, Kelly Henckel. It's a piece of advice she would have given herself back during her days at Chippewa Valley High School.Henckel is named to the Forbes list for her work as a lead project manager for Mojang Studios. Mojang is best known as the studio that created the popular video game Minecraft.Henckel recalled her...
How Much Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Worth?
After escaping an attempted kidnapping by far-right perpetrators back in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 51, is set to be sworn in for her second term as the governor of Michigan on Jan. 1. Explore: How...
travelnowsmart.com
Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples
The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
Detroit News
Right-to-work repeal would skip Michigan teachers, public sector employees
Ten years after the GOP-led Legislature passed landmark right-to-work legislation, unions across the state are on the verge of seeing the controversial policy reversed under the new Democratic majorities in the House and Senate. But broad swaths of union workers wouldn't see the same changes as private sector union workers...
Jan. 6 committee cast Michigan in major role as Trump sought to overturn election
Michigan and the conspiracy theories birthed in the state are played a major role in a 845-page report from the U.S. House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee, wrapping up its work, has begun publishing transcripts from the hundreds of witnesses interviewed to produce...
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
86-year-old Michigan man wins $569K lottery prize; ' I was in such disbelief’
LANSING, MI -- A Macomb County man who has played the Lottery for years finally got the win of a lifetime after he won a $569,366 Fantasy 5 jackpot earlier this year. “I have been playing the Lottery for a long time and I mostly play Fantasy 5,” said the 86-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I was checking my ticket the day after the drawing, and I didn’t believe it when I saw I’d matched all five numbers. All I could think was: ‘This can’t be right!’
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic michigan hot tub suites & hotel in-room jetted tubs
We offer HOT TUB SUITES in some of Michigan’s most romantic settings, in addition to hotel rooms with jetted tubs. After spending the whole day traveling across Michigan, checking into a hotel room that is furnished with a Jacuzzi tub is the activity that will allow you to unwind and feel the most relaxed at the end of the day. Here is a list of some of the most romantic hotels and inns in Michigan, complete with heart-shaped tubs and suites with their own private hot tubs. These places can be found across the entire state, including in major cities like Detroit and Grand Rapids, as well as in popular tourist destinations close to the coasts of Lakes Michigan and Huron. Some examples of these locations include:
awesomemitten.com
20 AWESOME Ideas for Day Trips in Michigan
Michigan may be known as the Great Lakes State — and exploring the endless miles of shoreline is a wonderful way to spend any day — but there also are many day trips in Michigan that showcase the state’s past, present, and future. These Michigan day trips...
Shelby Township Library damaged by burst pipes
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The new Shelby Township Library has been damaged after frozen pipes burst on Christmas Eve. Katie Ester, director of the Shelby Township Library, says the significant areas of the library were damaged, including the technology lab, meeting rooms, and offices.On Monday, Dec. 26, a remediation company was at the library and will be there over the next few days to begin work on restoring the damaged areas.In an update on Dec. 27, officials say the Shelby Township Board of Trustees is working with Ester and the townships insurance carrier to respond to the damage. There will be no financial burden to taxpayers beyond the deductible as all of the library's property is fully insured against the water damage under Shelby Township's insurance policy. The claim adjuster will do a full investigation into the incident and then officials will update residents on what caused the failure and a possible reopening date.The Shelby Township Library is located at 52610 Van Dyke Ave. and opened in June 2022.
The Oakland Press
Former West Bloomfield state champ, current LTU player Caleb Kelley passed away at age 20
WEST BLOOMFIELD — As the West Bloomfield football program entered the holiday season and prepared for another offseason push, it mourned the loss of Caleb Kelley, a defensive end on the Lakers’ 2020-21 state championship team. Kelley passed away on Dec. 9 in Illinois at the age of...
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each month
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
mhlas.com
Cereset Clarkston Grand Opening
What do memory issues, brain fog, anxiety and even trouble sleeping all have in common? Cereset may be a remedy for all of them, and this wellness technology is now available in the metro Detroit area. Carrie Weidenbach owns Cereset Clarkston and will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 4 to 5 p.m. She will run a $100 off special the week of the grand opening, January 23 through January 27. After Cereset, a balanced brain can overcome worry and anxiety, restore hope and happiness, release stuck stress patterns, enhance learning and memory and support restful sleep.
