Milwaukee, WI

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons: Game Preview

Over the course of the Orlando Magic’s successful nine-game stretch where they amassed eight victories, the team brought forth a balanced effort, ranking top five in both offense and defense during that span. That, however, was not the case on Tuesday night when the Magic’s defense was shredded by...
DETROIT, MI
DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game

Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
DETROIT, MI
Miami's All-Stars, Three-Point Shooting Overpower Lakers

Your Los Angeles Lakers sans Anthony Davis couldn't make it a clean Florida sweep tonight, falling to Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat 112-98. The Heat, who've had seven games decided by five or fewer points already this year, didn't have to worry about a close contest down the stretch of this one.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Huskies Make Short Work of Longhorns, Win Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Deep in the heart of Texas, the only thing that went wrong for the University of Washington football team on Thursday night at the Alamo Bowl was the season ended. Capping a magical first-year run under Kalen DeBoer's lead, the Huskies were alternately deceptive, ...
AUSTIN, TX
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance

Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
DENVER, CO

