Detroit, MI

Dwane Casey Should Be Fired

I have been patient, like most Detroit Pistons fans have, with the long rebuild that this franchise has undergone since the team fired their last coach, Stan Van Gundy, in 2018. But after watching the Pistons choke away a 126-112 lead with 3:44 left in regulation in Monday night's home...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Chicago

Bulls, DeMar DeRozan Lead Improbable 4th Quarter Comeback Vs. Bucks

10 observations: DeRozan leads unlikely comeback vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls trailed by 11 points with less than two-and-a-half minutes to play in Wednesday's home matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Improbably, they staged a double-digit comeback in that span to eventually win 119-113 in...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

NBA suspends 11 players for Magic-Pistons scuffle

The NBA has suspended three players from the Detroit Pistons and eight players from the Orlando Magic for their roles in an on-court altercation on Wednesday, league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced on Thursday. Pistons guard Killian Hayes will serve a three-game suspension without...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Magic Out of Rhythm in Loss to Pistons

Franz Wagner recorded 19 points, Wendell Carter Jr. scored 16, and Paolo Banchero had 15, but the Orlando Magic were unable to get into much of a rhythm during Wednesday’s 121-101 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Three players, including Orlando’s Moe Wagner, were ejected following an altercation just before halftime.
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

Garland leads Cleveland against Indiana after 46-point showing

Cleveland Cavaliers (22-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (18-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Indiana Pacers after Darius Garland scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 125-117 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The Pacers have gone 1-2 against division opponents. Indiana is 9-...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MLive.com

Pistons’ Burks scores season-high 32 and other takeaways from win vs. Magic

DETROIT -- Heading into Wednesday’s night game vs. the Orlando Magic, the Detroit Pistons couldn’t say they’ve had many teams’ numbers this season. After all, with an 8-28 record, the Pistons were -- and still are -- the worst team in the NBA. During the last six games, the Pistons played arguably their worst stretch of basketball this season; having mental lapses on defense -- in the post and perimeter -- and a collection of sluggish starts to the second half.
DETROIT, MI

