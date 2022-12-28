Read full article on original website
Three players ejected after bench-clearing brawl during Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic game
Three players were ejected after a clash between the Orlando Magic's Moe Wagner and Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes sparked a bench-clearing brawl on Wednesday.
Complex
Video Shows Pistons’ Killian Hayes Hitting Magic’s Moritz Wagner in the Back of the Head
Moritz Wagner and Killian Hayes were ejected from Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons following a physical altercation towards the end of the second quarter. The incident occurred after Wagner appeared to intentionally bump Hayes as the two were pursuing a loose ball. After he went...
Dwane Casey Should Be Fired
I have been patient, like most Detroit Pistons fans have, with the long rebuild that this franchise has undergone since the team fired their last coach, Stan Van Gundy, in 2018. But after watching the Pistons choke away a 126-112 lead with 3:44 left in regulation in Monday night's home...
“You have to figure out a way to stay on the court” — JJ Redick discusses the one area that concerns him about the Memphis Grizzlies’ title hopes
The Memphis Grizzlies may be genuine championship contenders, but J.J. Redick has identified an unspoken area that could hold them back in their quest to win it all.
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Bulls, DeMar DeRozan Lead Improbable 4th Quarter Comeback Vs. Bucks
10 observations: DeRozan leads unlikely comeback vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls trailed by 11 points with less than two-and-a-half minutes to play in Wednesday's home matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Improbably, they staged a double-digit comeback in that span to eventually win 119-113 in...
Pistons clobber Magic in game marred by 3 ejections
Alec Burks scored 32 points and the host Detroit Pistons snapped a six-game losing streak with a 121-101 win over
FOX Sports
NBA suspends 11 players for Magic-Pistons scuffle
The NBA has suspended three players from the Detroit Pistons and eight players from the Orlando Magic for their roles in an on-court altercation on Wednesday, league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced on Thursday. Pistons guard Killian Hayes will serve a three-game suspension without...
Detroit Pistons defeat Orlando Magic, 121-101: Game thread replay
Detroit Pistons (8-28) vs. Orlando Magic (13-21) When: 7 p.m. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
NBA
Magic Out of Rhythm in Loss to Pistons
Franz Wagner recorded 19 points, Wendell Carter Jr. scored 16, and Paolo Banchero had 15, but the Orlando Magic were unable to get into much of a rhythm during Wednesday’s 121-101 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Three players, including Orlando’s Moe Wagner, were ejected following an altercation just before halftime.
FOX Sports
Garland leads Cleveland against Indiana after 46-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (22-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (18-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Indiana Pacers after Darius Garland scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 125-117 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The Pacers have gone 1-2 against division opponents. Indiana is 9-...
MLive.com
Pistons’ Burks scores season-high 32 and other takeaways from win vs. Magic
DETROIT -- Heading into Wednesday’s night game vs. the Orlando Magic, the Detroit Pistons couldn’t say they’ve had many teams’ numbers this season. After all, with an 8-28 record, the Pistons were -- and still are -- the worst team in the NBA. During the last six games, the Pistons played arguably their worst stretch of basketball this season; having mental lapses on defense -- in the post and perimeter -- and a collection of sluggish starts to the second half.
Kings tie game in third period, beat Avalanche in shootout
Viktor Arvidsson and Adrian Kempe scored shootout goals, Pheonix Copley made 23 saves through overtime and two more in the
In first career start, Titans' rocket scientist QB Josh Dobbs flashed potential in loss to Cowboys
Tennessee Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs, a literal rocket scientist by day and a football player by night, made his first career NFL start on "Thursday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys, holding his own in a 27-13 loss. Signed off the Detroit Lions practice squad on Dec. 21, Dobbs looked...
