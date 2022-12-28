ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers sign LB Tae Crowder from Giants practice squad

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
With linebacker Marcus Allen headed to IR, the Pittsburgh Steelers added a player on Tuesday to fill the roster. The team announced they signed linebacker Tae Crowder from the New York Giants practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Crowder was the seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of the University of Georgia. In 2021, Crowder started all 17 games for the Giants and amassed 130 total tackles along with two interceptions and six passes defended.

With only two games left in the regular season, it is hard to say how much Crowder will play but his resume is solid and should at least provide a spark on special teams. Rookie Mark Robinson should also be in the mix to replace Allen.

Matt Judon's joke on Patriots' injury woes was both hilarious and sad

Injuries have beaten the New England Patriots defense to hell ahead of Sunday’s pivotal showdown with the visiting Miami Dolphins. The Fins not having Tua Tagovailoa starting at quarterback was supposed to be a break for the Patriots, but backup Teddy Bridgewater might end up feasting on a defensive backfield missing Jalen Mills, Marcus Jones and Jack Jones instead.
