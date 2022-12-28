Read full article on original website
KEPR
New Year's Eve shooting in Richland leaves a man dead
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1700 block of Jadwin Ave. Saturday night. Police say, around 9 PM, officers were dispatched to a weapons complaint in the area. When officers arrived, they say found a young man in his late teens or early...
KEPR
52 year old woman in stable condition after being shot in the head & leg Friday
Othello Wash. — Officers are investigating this evening, after a woman was shot Friday evening near Othello. Police say the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Rainier Road. According to reports, a fifty-two year old woman answered her front door, and was confronted by a masked man. The...
KEPR
Vehicle vs Pedestrian in Richland, victim transported to hospital
Richland Wash. — The 1600 block of Columbia Park Trail, is temporarily closed this afternoon. Richland Police say that they are investigating after a vehicle struck a pedestrian around 2 PM, Sunday afternoon. Police say that the driver of the vehicle is being arrested for suspicion of driving under...
Suspect Sought for Auto Theft, Skipping Court in Kennewick
Kennewick PD is searching for this suspect. Criminal Apprehension Team is looking for this rather tall car thief. Thomas Mead, hometown not listed, is sought by the Kennewick CAT team in connection with auto theft, as well as charges he skipped court dates. Mead, 27, is rather tall, 6; 5"...
Driver Sought On a LOT of Warrants Captured in Kennewick
Given the age of the suspect, you might think he would know better. 37-year-old suspect nailed on multiple driving warrants. The Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team, or CAT, rarely misses their 'prey.'. Tuesday afternoon, around 3 PM, CAT members saw this suspect, Joshua Bussel, operating a motor vehicle and...
KHQ Right Now
24-year-old Medical Lake shooting suspect alleges victim tried to rape her
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A woman facing second degree murder charges for shooting and killing a man at a home in Medical Lake said the victim tried to rape here, according to an affidavit of facts filed in the Spokane County District Court. 24-year-old Cynthia Metsker faces second-degree murder and...
FOX 11 and 41
Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- A man wanted by the FBI on federal narcotics trafficking charges has been arrested in Richland. After observing the suspect get into a car, West Richland Police (WRPD) tried to make a traffic stop. The suspect wouldn’t stop and drove into Richland where the pursuit was stopped in accordance with state law, according to the WRPD.
‘I’ll see him in heaven’: Family grieves loved one killed in domestic violence dispute
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The holidays are full of heartbreak for one local family. A man was shot and killed just one day before Christmas Eve, and the suspected shooter wasn’t even allowed to have a gun. 4 News Now first reported on the domestic violence death investigation last Friday in Medical Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has the...
yaktrinews.com
For the first time in county history, Benton County is looking for a forensic pathologist
KENNEWICK, Wash. — For the first time, Benton County is hiring a forensic pathologist to work alongside Coroner William Leach. “I can’t even talk about it I was so excited – I was almost dancing to tell you the truth,” Leach laughed. For years, Leach has...
KEPR
Multiple sick birds found in Walla Walla area, officials testing for avian flu
Walla Walla Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking into a string of sick and dead birds and water-fowl in the Walla-Walla area. The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health says that samples from the sick birds are being sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory to confirm, but say that avian flu is suspected.
koze.com
Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified
PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
KEPR
First Night Tri-Cities rings in the new year Saturday evening
Kennewick Wash. — The New Year kicks off in just a few short hours, in Kennewick, the celebration at first night tri-cities is in full swing. Right now at the GESA Carousel of Dreams, there is inflatables, games, face-painting, virtual reality simulators, live performances, of course, rides on the carousel, and even a fireworks show to close of the night at 9 PM.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 23-24, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
KEPR
A healthcare provider shortage brings another challenge amid respiratory virus season
While hospitals across the state, and country, are battling three respiratory illnesses simultaneously, there's also a shortage of primary care providers. According to the Community Health Needs Assessment from the Benton-Franklin Health District, the area is seeing a significant shortage of care providers. A more significant shortage is in Franklin...
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Entire life gone in minutes.’ WA 21-year-old still critical after dramatic fire rescue
Gavin Conatser dreamed of becoming an Army Ranger. Now the Kennewick 21-year-old is in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle fighting to recover from severe burns and lung damage. An early morning house fire last week left him with second- and third-degree burns before his girlfriend,...
KEPR
Dry January becoming a popular resolution for the New Year
Benton County Wash. — As we go into the New Year, resolutions are in full swing. One in particular is growing popular over the last few years. In 'Dry January', participants avoid alcohol for thirty days. Study results, show that abstaining can have a range of benefits to your health in the New Year.
