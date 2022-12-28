ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KEPR

New Year's Eve shooting in Richland leaves a man dead

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1700 block of Jadwin Ave. Saturday night. Police say, around 9 PM, officers were dispatched to a weapons complaint in the area. When officers arrived, they say found a young man in his late teens or early...
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Vehicle vs Pedestrian in Richland, victim transported to hospital

Richland Wash. — The 1600 block of Columbia Park Trail, is temporarily closed this afternoon. Richland Police say that they are investigating after a vehicle struck a pedestrian around 2 PM, Sunday afternoon. Police say that the driver of the vehicle is being arrested for suspicion of driving under...
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Driver Sought On a LOT of Warrants Captured in Kennewick

Given the age of the suspect, you might think he would know better. 37-year-old suspect nailed on multiple driving warrants. The Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team, or CAT, rarely misses their 'prey.'. Tuesday afternoon, around 3 PM, CAT members saw this suspect, Joshua Bussel, operating a motor vehicle and...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- A man wanted by the FBI on federal narcotics trafficking charges has been arrested in Richland. After observing the suspect get into a car, West Richland Police (WRPD) tried to make a traffic stop. The suspect wouldn’t stop and drove into Richland where the pursuit was stopped in accordance with state law, according to the WRPD.
RICHLAND, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘I’ll see him in heaven’: Family grieves loved one killed in domestic violence dispute

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The holidays are full of heartbreak for one local family. A man was shot and killed just one day before Christmas Eve, and the suspected shooter wasn’t even allowed to have a gun. 4 News Now first reported on the domestic violence death investigation last Friday in Medical Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has the...
MEDICAL LAKE, WA
koze.com

Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified

PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
PULLMAN, WA
KEPR

First Night Tri-Cities rings in the new year Saturday evening

Kennewick Wash. — The New Year kicks off in just a few short hours, in Kennewick, the celebration at first night tri-cities is in full swing. Right now at the GESA Carousel of Dreams, there is inflatables, games, face-painting, virtual reality simulators, live performances, of course, rides on the carousel, and even a fireworks show to close of the night at 9 PM.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Dry January becoming a popular resolution for the New Year

Benton County Wash. — As we go into the New Year, resolutions are in full swing. One in particular is growing popular over the last few years. In 'Dry January', participants avoid alcohol for thirty days. Study results, show that abstaining can have a range of benefits to your health in the New Year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy