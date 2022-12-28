ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Project Lifesaver in place in Wayne to help find residents with cognitive disabilities if they wander away

By Submitted by Dan Starcher
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 1 day ago
WOOSTER − The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Project Lifesaver to help locate individuals with cognitive disabilities, like memory loss, who stray from their place of residence.

“We are doing something proactive,” said Capt. Doug Hunter of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. “We don’t want to wait until a tragedy occurs to implement this program.”

Project Lifesaver is operated by public safety agencies worldwide. It is designed to save the lives of people with conditions that make them prone to wandering away from their caregivers and putting themselves in dangerous, possibly life-threatening, situations.

The Sheriff’s Office works with civic groups and other organizations to help spread the word about the program. According to Hunter, families have begun to signing.

“I am so grateful to Captain Hunter for initiating this program,” said Christel McGee, the first person in Wayne County to register a family member for the service.

Program goes beyond search and rescue

“Individuals affected by Alzheimer's, dementia, or autism can now be monitored in case they wander off. My father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s almost four years ago. We have had our share of him attempting to wander away, but now we will have peace of mind with the monitored wristband he will be wearing ," McGee said. "Our family couldn’t be happier to be the first to sign up for this wonderful service.”

The Project Lifesaver program goes beyond search and rescue operations by offering classes to first responders about cognitive disabilities and providing them with the tools they need for a safe and comfortable return of a family’s loved one.

The program includes a teaching credential certification so Sheriff’s Office personnel can educate other responders about the program and how to use the equipment effectively.

“The Sheriff’s Office will be the program administrator,” Hunter said. “We will coordinate between our dispatch center and the Wooster Ashland Regional Council of Governments (WARCOG) dispatch center. We are responsible for the system throughout Wayne County," Hunter said. If a person living in Wooster calls 911, or calls the Wooster Police, we need to make sure the dispatchers there are aware that the missing person is subscribed to Project Lifesaver.”

Founded in 1999 in Virginia, Project Lifesaver has an average recovery time of 30 minutes.

“According to the National Alzheimer’s Association, a person 65 years or older has a 50 percent chance of survival after they have gone missing longer than 24 hours,” Hunter said.

'Quick and safe recovery' is the goal

When individuals with cognitive impairment go missing, they may not be adequately outfitted to face the weather.

“Just recently, we had an individual go missing from south of Wooster, and on that day, the temperature was in the low 30s,” Hunter said. “We were very concerned because the individual was reported missing without shoes on. Fortunately, the individual was found four hours later north of Wooster.”

Hunter hopes to reduce the time it takes to locate an individual that has strayed from their residence.

“We are confident that having this device will result in the quick and safe recovery of individuals that have gone missing,” he said.

Hunter strongly encourages anyone to call about the service if they have a family member with a cognitive disability like dementia, autism, or memory loss.

“There are no monthly service fees or contracts, Hunter said. “There is a one-time fee of approximately $325 for the bracelet. We do not want cost to be a barrier to anyone needing this service and are working with groups to help defray the cost for those that cannot afford it.”

Cynthia J Stout
1d ago

awesome program to have. coffee with cops also helps these folks with dementia, Alzheimer's and Autism get familiarize with each other as well. So thankful we joined with our area with this program. A real peace of mind!!!

