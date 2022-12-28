ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Fort, OH

Old Fort guards do many of same things as they learn to play different style

By Matthew Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
 1 day ago
Guards make the world go around.

That might be a bit of a stretch. They do keep the basketball moving all around the court.

Colin Nutter was the 6-foot-7 center of Old Fort's orbit last season. Now, it's mostly guards, all the time.

"With me being on varsity for two years, I've played with height," Stockaders senior Adam Magers said. "I questioned what our style of play would be but I had no question [we'd adapt]. I've played with these guys.

"We adjusted from height to ballhandling and shooting. They knew we didn't have bigs. We have to find a new style and they've focused on ballhandling. We're still here and ready to play."

Senior Pierson Steyer, and juniors Carter DuBois and Isiah Perez join returning starter Magers.

"After a few games we found out who we are," Magers said. "We love to share. We're selfless and we love each other. We're hard on each other to get the work done for the team. We know what we can do."

Junior newcomer Konnor Ernsberger leads the team at 16.6 points per game.

"He gets points on steals and hustle plays," Magers said. "He likes to get things done. He goes after every ball and gets the rebound. He's a hard worker, that's what I like. He goes for everything."

Post Steyer and Ernsberger are the leading rebounders.

"They caught on quickly," Magers said. "Everybody is a leader. It doesn't revolve around me or anything like that. I try to help out and keep heads up. Hopefully I can lead in the game like that. They know we lost a lot of experience and they'd have to work hard.

"They've been leaders. We're just connected. Everybody trusts each other."

Magers averages 4.6 assists, with Perez at 4.2. Old Fort likes to push the pace but the guards can create offense in the half-court as well.

Ernsberger, Magers and Perez had 10 steals in five games, and DuBois added nine.

"As a sophomore and junior, I was more just a spot-up shooter," Magers said. "I didn't attack much. I'm the point guard, I'm more confident and I'm seeing the floor better. We're selfless and we trust everybody with the ball."

Sophomore Ryan Adelsperger joins Perez and DuBois in double-figures off the bench.

"A few games we've had four or five people with double digits," Magers said. "Anyone on any night can score in double digits. We can rely on each other. If one person has a bad night, another steps up."

Juniors Carter Cleveland and Blake Bender, and sophomore Brock Miller are newcomers. Junior post Brock Davis and sopohomore Griffin Miller are in the mix.

Old Fort continues its winning ways, doing it a different way. It won its first five games, including four in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division.

It finished second to Tiffin Calvert last season. It shared the crown with Calvert two years ago, after winning both matchups in the regular season.

The Stockaders advanced to a district final for the first time under coach Eric Hoover, after playing in a district semifinal the year before.

"Our goals haven't changed," Magers said. "Losing half the team, the goals are the same. We hope to go to a district final and get to regional. We hope to win the league."

Old Fort guards its status with guards.

