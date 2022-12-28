As many travelers are packing their bags and set off to new destinations in 2023, some are finding new trends that will shape the way people travel next year. Out of lockdowns, travelers worldwide want to explore different experiences as opposed to popular tourist destinations. Travelers are going green and most of them want their travel to be as climate- friendly as possible. It is not only going for greener options. They also want to ‘see’ how regenerating their stay and travel are. Regenerative Tourism is one of these trends and it can reduce the effects of global warming.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO