ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
coingeek.com

Gail Macapagal: Women have a big role to play in the blockchain industry

“As a woman, when you’re in technology, you’re a special gem that needs to be cultivated,” Gail Macapagal tells CoinGeek Backstage. Macapagal, the founder of Women in Blockchain Philippines, is pushing to have more women in the industry, and as she shared, their participation has skyrocketed in the past few years.
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Dec. 23-29, 2022This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
aircargonews.net

Tomorrow’s sustainable airfreight fleet

As 2022 draw to a close, Christopher Jackson, aviation partner at Reed Smith, reflects on the air cargo industry’s aircraft decarbonisation and sustainability developments. The air cargo industry has historically been reliant on older, more polluting aircraft compared to those used for passenger operations. However, the industry, and those...
TravelNoire

What Is Regenerative Tourism And How It Can Reduce The Effects Of Global Warming

As many travelers are packing their bags and set off to new destinations in 2023, some are finding new trends that will shape the way people travel next year. Out of lockdowns, travelers worldwide want to explore different experiences as opposed to popular tourist destinations. Travelers are going green and most of them want their travel to be as climate- friendly as possible. It is not only going for greener options. They also want to ‘see’ how regenerating their stay and travel are. Regenerative Tourism is one of these trends and it can reduce the effects of global warming.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PYMNTS

FinTechs Attract 20% of All VC Investment in Bulgaria

Bulgarian FinTech firms have attracted nearly $6 million in investment this year. In fact, while the country’s FinTech industry may be young, with each passing year its contribution to the economy grows. For example, investments in Bulgarian FinTech companies have grown from BGN 1.3 million to almost BGN 11...
crowdfundinsider.com

Cashfree Payments CEO Shares Insights on Digital Payments, BNPL, Other Fintech Trends

Akash Sinha, CEO & Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments has provided a brief evaluation of the year 2022 and the anticipated trends in 2023, with respect to fintech, digital payments, BaaS, among other sectors. Sinha noted:. “India is in a strong position to become the global leader in fintech innovation, with a...
marinelink.com

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

The oceans are inextricably connected to the health of the planet, and of humans: they absorb up to 30% of annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and 90% of excess heat, and over 3 billion people — almost half the global population — depend directly on marine and coastal biodiversity for their livelihoods.

Comments / 0

Community Policy