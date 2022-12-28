Read full article on original website
Related
marketplace.org
French entrepreneurs look to agriculture and forestry for the future of aviation fuel
Sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, is airplane fuel made from renewable sources like reused cooking oil. Nearly half a million flights have used this fuel mixed with regular petroleum-based kerosene — almost all of them in Europe. Now, the French say they have produced the second generation of this...
Analysis-Chinese airlines primed to take advantage of border opening
SYDNEY/BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chinese airlines will be the early winners of the country's international reopening, analysts say, having kept most widebody planes and staff ready while foreign carriers struggle with capacity constraints after previous border openings.
‘White Lotus’ heightens interest in travel to Sicily and real-life hotel property
The Season 2 finale of HBO’s original series “The White Lotus” broke viewership records, watched by 4.1 million people upon its initial airing this month.
coingeek.com
Gail Macapagal: Women have a big role to play in the blockchain industry
“As a woman, when you’re in technology, you’re a special gem that needs to be cultivated,” Gail Macapagal tells CoinGeek Backstage. Macapagal, the founder of Women in Blockchain Philippines, is pushing to have more women in the industry, and as she shared, their participation has skyrocketed in the past few years.
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Dec. 23-29, 2022This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
aircargonews.net
Tomorrow’s sustainable airfreight fleet
As 2022 draw to a close, Christopher Jackson, aviation partner at Reed Smith, reflects on the air cargo industry’s aircraft decarbonisation and sustainability developments. The air cargo industry has historically been reliant on older, more polluting aircraft compared to those used for passenger operations. However, the industry, and those...
What Is Regenerative Tourism And How It Can Reduce The Effects Of Global Warming
As many travelers are packing their bags and set off to new destinations in 2023, some are finding new trends that will shape the way people travel next year. Out of lockdowns, travelers worldwide want to explore different experiences as opposed to popular tourist destinations. Travelers are going green and most of them want their travel to be as climate- friendly as possible. It is not only going for greener options. They also want to ‘see’ how regenerating their stay and travel are. Regenerative Tourism is one of these trends and it can reduce the effects of global warming.
How a scrappy African startup could forever change the world of vaccines
Afrigen is the linchpin of global project to use mRNA technology to empower low-resource countries to make their own vaccines against killer diseases from TB to HIV. What will it take to succeed?
FinTechs Attract 20% of All VC Investment in Bulgaria
Bulgarian FinTech firms have attracted nearly $6 million in investment this year. In fact, while the country’s FinTech industry may be young, with each passing year its contribution to the economy grows. For example, investments in Bulgarian FinTech companies have grown from BGN 1.3 million to almost BGN 11...
crowdfundinsider.com
Cashfree Payments CEO Shares Insights on Digital Payments, BNPL, Other Fintech Trends
Akash Sinha, CEO & Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments has provided a brief evaluation of the year 2022 and the anticipated trends in 2023, with respect to fintech, digital payments, BaaS, among other sectors. Sinha noted:. “India is in a strong position to become the global leader in fintech innovation, with a...
Biodiversity loss: A needed prescription for environmental survival
Economic progress currently depends upon consumption of the environment.
marinelink.com
Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans
The oceans are inextricably connected to the health of the planet, and of humans: they absorb up to 30% of annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and 90% of excess heat, and over 3 billion people — almost half the global population — depend directly on marine and coastal biodiversity for their livelihoods.
Comments / 0