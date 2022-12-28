ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luka Doncic drops 60-point triple-double in Mavericks OT win over Knicks

Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Dallas was down...
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors

Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
Sabonis available to play in Kings-Nuggets rematch

Domantas Sabonis is available to play for the Kings on the second night of a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Sabonis sustained a right thumb avulsion fracture last Friday against the Washington Wizards and missed the Kings' loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.
Indiana Pacers outclass Cleveland Cavaliers behind hot outside shooting in eventful game

The Indiana Pacers played perhaps their most eventful game of the season on Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pacers hit 19 threes and 20 free throws on the night, and they had four different 20-point scorers. Their offense was humming. Buddy Hield started the night with the fastest three pointer in NBA history, and the team never looked back.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pacers

After wrapping up their six-game home stand with a pair of losses, the Wine & Gold look to recapture their mojo when they hit the road to close out the calendar year – traveling to Indy for a Thursday night showdown with the Pacers. The Cavaliers dropped consecutive games...
Grizzlies defeat Raptors 119-106

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 25 points and six assists, while Ja Morant posted his 12th double-double of the season behind 19 points and a career-high 17 assists. Desmond Bane followed with 16 points and five rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Steven Adams posted his eighth double-double of the season with 14 points and 17 rebounds, and John Konchar added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench. All five of the Grizzlies starters scored in double digits.
Cavs Fall to Hot-Shooting Pacers in Indy

The Cavaliers came into Friday’s contest in Indiana having won five straight in the series – four by single-digits. Friday’s bareknuckle Central Division showdown was just as tight, but Cleveland came down on the wrong end this time. In a game in which neither team led by...
Rhino picks Michigan to win Fiesta Bowl

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo.
Pacers way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Indiana Pacers are performing far better than virtually everyone anticipated. In fact, they currently have a win-loss record of 18-17. With that slate, the Pacers are tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference with the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat. As of this writing, the Pacers have also won three of their previous four games. The easiest way to put it is that this squad has exceeded expectations. Tyrese Haliburton has been fantastic for Indiana, while Bennedict Mathurin, a rookie, has also had a significant impact. However, as the trade deadline draws near, there are still several questions the Pacers must answer. Here we will look at a few 2023 NBA trade deadline predictions for the Pacers.
