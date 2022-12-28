Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
FOX Sports
Luka Doncic drops 60-point triple-double in Mavericks OT win over Knicks
Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Dallas was down...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors
Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
McCollum makes 11 3s, scores 42, Pelicans beat 76ers 127-116
CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs. Pacers prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Indianapolis to face off with the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Pacers prediction and pick. The Cavaliers lost 125-117 to the Brooklyn Nets at home on Monday. Darius Garland...
Player grades: DeRozan, Bulls outlast Giannis, Bucks in overtime
The Chicago Bulls outlasted the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in an overtime victory, 119-113, to give the Bucks their fourth-straight loss. Chicago rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime on a DeMar DeRozan steal on an inbounds pass, which led to the game-tying layup from Ayo Dosunmu.
NBC Sports
Sabonis available to play in Kings-Nuggets rematch
Domantas Sabonis is available to play for the Kings on the second night of a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Sabonis sustained a right thumb avulsion fracture last Friday against the Washington Wizards and missed the Kings' loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers outclass Cleveland Cavaliers behind hot outside shooting in eventful game
The Indiana Pacers played perhaps their most eventful game of the season on Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pacers hit 19 threes and 20 free throws on the night, and they had four different 20-point scorers. Their offense was humming. Buddy Hield started the night with the fastest three pointer in NBA history, and the team never looked back.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pacers
After wrapping up their six-game home stand with a pair of losses, the Wine & Gold look to recapture their mojo when they hit the road to close out the calendar year – traveling to Indy for a Thursday night showdown with the Pacers. The Cavaliers dropped consecutive games...
NBA
Grizzlies defeat Raptors 119-106
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 25 points and six assists, while Ja Morant posted his 12th double-double of the season behind 19 points and a career-high 17 assists. Desmond Bane followed with 16 points and five rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Steven Adams posted his eighth double-double of the season with 14 points and 17 rebounds, and John Konchar added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench. All five of the Grizzlies starters scored in double digits.
NBA
Cavs Fall to Hot-Shooting Pacers in Indy
The Cavaliers came into Friday’s contest in Indiana having won five straight in the series – four by single-digits. Friday’s bareknuckle Central Division showdown was just as tight, but Cleveland came down on the wrong end this time. In a game in which neither team led by...
Scorebook Live
Neshoba Central moves to 16-2 with win over Newton County Holiday Shootout
PHILADELPHIA — Neshoba Central has made its living on defense under first-year head coach Justin Childs. It was no different on Friday night. The Rockets backed up another aggressive defensive performance with a balanced offensive attack to race past Newton County 63-40 in the Neshoba Central ...
Rhino picks Michigan to win Fiesta Bowl
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo.
Pacers way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Indiana Pacers are performing far better than virtually everyone anticipated. In fact, they currently have a win-loss record of 18-17. With that slate, the Pacers are tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference with the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat. As of this writing, the Pacers have also won three of their previous four games. The easiest way to put it is that this squad has exceeded expectations. Tyrese Haliburton has been fantastic for Indiana, while Bennedict Mathurin, a rookie, has also had a significant impact. However, as the trade deadline draws near, there are still several questions the Pacers must answer. Here we will look at a few 2023 NBA trade deadline predictions for the Pacers.
The Commanders will be without RB Antonio Gibson vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will be without running back/kick returner Antonio Gibson for the Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Washington listed Gibson as out on Friday’s final injury report with foot/knee injuries that head coach Ron Rivera labeled a “sprain.”. Gibson has played in every game this...
