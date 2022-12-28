ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Moin: Paste review – taking a craft knife to 90s indie

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ldi9_0jwJaKyZ00
Impactful minimalism … from L, Joe Andrews, Tom Halstead and Valentina Magaletti of Moin.

Moin – the post-punk, post-hardcore project of London’s Joe Andrews, Tom Halstead and Valentina Magaletti – isn’t so much a band as it is a means of presenting older, excavated sounds now. It began as a spin-off of Andrews and Halstead’s primary project Raime, whose 2012 debut was lauded for the way it incorporated industrial, goth and dub into doomy electronics. After their 2016 follow-up signalled a shift towards skeletal post-punk, Andrews and Halstead resumed their efforts with the more post-punk focused Moin, this time with Magaletti in tow. (Magaletti is a prolific percussionist and composer in her own right, who has had a hand in some of the most thrilling avant garde releases of the past few years.)

Moin’s 2021 album Moot! wore its Slint and Shellac references on its sleeve, reassembling them into fresher and more sinewy grooves, and on this year’s Paste, Moin continue to channel riffs and textures from the heyday of Touch and Go Records. On Forgetting Is Like Syrup, chopped-and-screwed vocal samples are layered atop loops of laughter and glass breaking. There’s something uncanny about this album: drums sit prominently in the mix, and Moin’s collaging of spoken word, poetry and other samples is careful and sparse, creating an impactful kind of minimalism. Moin’s approach on Paste is barebones, but discerning – taking a craft knife to 80s and 90s indie music and using it to fashion their most fleshed-out release yet.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The 10 best contemporary albums of 2022

10. Various artists – Luke Schneider presents Imaginational Anthem Vol XI: Chrome Universal. This survey of the modern pedal steel guitar took the instrument beyond Nashville and Hawaii and into other worlds: ambient Americana, microtonal minimalism, sitar-like improvisations, desert blues, death metal, slow-motion jazz and much more. It features the likes of BJ Cole, Maggie Björklund, Susan Alcorn and Barry Walker Jr. Read the full review.
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

Pelé obituary

Pelé, who has died aged 82 after suffering from cancer, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer the game has ever seen. He was the only player to have won the World Cup three times, and perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his long career was that he reached his apotheosis so early, and on the world’s biggest stage. He was 17 when he played for Brazil in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden, scoring six goals in their last three games – the winner in the quarter-final, a hat-trick in the semi-final and two in the final – his confidence and stature growing palpably with every game.
NEW YORK STATE
The Guardian

Remembering Vivienne Westwood: ‘The rebel who was never without a cause’

Dame Vivienne Westwood was a very British kind of genius. She was as down to earth as she was flamboyant, a former primary school teacher who came to shape punk culture. Her clothes were bracingly modern – rips and safety pins, latex and androgyny – but steeped in a love of history. (She had a particular weakness for kilts and corsets.) Her clothes were worn by everyone from Theresa May to Chrissie Hynde, from Princess Eugenie to Pharrell Williams.
The Guardian

Pelé, Brazil World Cup winner and football legend, dies aged 82

Pelé, the Brazilian virtuoso whose captivating skill and athleticism ensured he was universally regarded as one of football’s greatest players, has died at the age of 82. Pelé, who had a colon tumour removed in 2021, was readmitted to Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo in November amid deteriorating health. A hospital statement on Thursday confirmed the death of “our dear King of Football” at 3.27pm local time, “due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of cancer of colon associated with his previous clinical condition.”
The Guardian

Thom Bell obituary

The unusual combination of a French horn, a grand piano, an electric sitar and a glockenspiel provided the introduction to Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time), a swooning soul ballad that took the Delfonics, a Philadelphia vocal trio, to the top of the US charts in the early weeks of 1970, selling a million copies and earning them a Grammy award for the year’s best performance by an R&B duo or group. The record also established the credentials of Thom Bell, their 26-year-old producer and arranger, whose classical training lay behind his often strikingly unorthodox orchestrations.
The Guardian

‘I’m going to stop making excuses and start socialising again’: the thing I’ll do differently in 2023

My heyday was in about 2009. I had am-dram rehearsals several days a week, parties every weekend, and on my quieter days I’d have friends over to watch Rent for the eighth time that month. I was 17 and living the dream – my social life was, as the kids no longer say, “popping”. Now, I’m 30 and my social life is not popping; it’s barely even sizzling. And there is a little part of me that’s OK with that – I like my dressing gown and box sets, sue me.
Upworthy

Boy plays drums using just scraps and empty vessels and the internet is loving it

This child proves that one doesn't need expensive instruments or equipment to show off your talent. In a video uploaded on Instagram, a little boy can be seen playing drums made with scrap materials and empty vessels. And it sounds amazing! The video was shared by a person called Zijan Tang. The child is so skillful that he is using sticks to play the drums and brings out the best sound possible.
The Guardian

Ann Mactaggart obituary

My friend Ann Mactaggart, who has died aged 86, spent a number of years working as an art and domestic science teacher before moving into the antiques business and then using her artistic skills to become an expert on harpsichord restoration. She was also a fine dressmaker, and wrote a book on the subject that was popular at home and abroad.
Loudwire

Rob Halford: Ghost Are Needed to ‘Refocus and Re-energize’ Rock Music

Rob Halford has no qualms about praising newer metal artists, especially when it comes to Ghost. In fact, he recently declared that the Swedish rock band are downright essential to saving rock music. Back in November, the Judas Priest frontman spoke with Revolver about his love for the group. Specifically,...
The Verge

Please don’t film me in 2023

In my favorite TikTok video of 2022, an amateur interviewer with a tiny microphone approaches a stranger in an AC/DC T-shirt minding their own business. Pushing the mic in front of the person’s face, the interviewer comes in with the favorite question of gatekeepers from time immemorial:. “Can you...
The Guardian

Greg Bear obituary

The American science fiction writer Greg Bear, who has died aged 71 following heart surgery, was, as he put it “all over the map” as far as interests and subjects were concerned: genetics, starships, politics, artificial constructs and combat in space were among the themes explored in his 35 novels. The work he did to research them with thinkers and institutions made them remarkably prescient, not only scientifically – he is attributed with the first descriptions of nanotechnology – but also politically.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Fireworks in the paddock: the growing cult of the F1 team principal

Posing for selfies, signing autographs and manoeuvring through eager fans it seems is no longer the sole prerogative of Formula One’s glamour drivers. Max Verstappen might have cantered to the title this year but over the past two seasons the fascination with those pulling the strings has been a remarkable draw for the sport. Welcome to the show within a show, the cult of the F1 team principal.
The Guardian

Man given a year to live now cancer-free after immunotherapy trial

A man given a year to live after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer is now disease-free thanks to a UK trial of a personalised drug regime. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the remarkable results of the immunotherapy trial run by the Christie NHS foundation trust in Manchester.
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the death of the Hardy Tree: a legend uprooted

The toppling of a tree, without injury, in a city churchyard would not normally make news headlines, but the mighty ash outside London’s Old St Pancras church was one of the capital’s most venerated natural landmarks and a destination of literary pilgrimage. Encircled with gravestones that it seemed to be absorbing into its root system, the Hardy Tree acquired its name, and its celebrity, from a story that the poet and novelist Thomas Hardy, then a young architect’s apprentice in a rapidly growing London, was personally responsible for stacking its trunk with stones cleared to make way for the expansion of the Midland railway line in the mid-1860s.
The Guardian

Why did China relax its Covid policy – and should we be worried?

After long pursing a zero-Covid policy, China has relaxed many restrictions including quarantine rules for travellers. But some experts have raised concerns the U-turn may cause problems. We take a look at why. What has happened in China?. Until recently China followed a zero-Covid policy, including strict lockdowns and quarantining...
The Guardian

The Guardian

543K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy