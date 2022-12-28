ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Dominates Down Under

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Mariah Carey isn’t called the queen of Christmas for nothing. The U.S. pop veteran lives up to her nickname as her enduring holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” rings in Christmas as the No. 1 single in Australia .

Carey’s 1994 release bags a second consecutive week at the top Down Under, and a fifth year at No. 1 during the Christmas week, ARIA reports .

Although it’s peak summer in Australia, a time when Aussies head to the beach en masse, those wintry yuletide classics dominate playlists in these parts, a fact that’s reflected by both main ARIA Charts.

Four of the top 10 singles on the chart published Dec. 23 are Christmas numbers, including Wham’s “Last Christmas” (up 6-3), Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” (up 11-5), Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (up 12-7) and Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” (up 15-8), while Bobby Helms’ ‘50s tune Jingle Bell Rock lifts 19-14. Also, Xmas singles from Kelly Clarkson, Andy Williams, The Ronettes, Band Aid, Sia, John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band and Burl Ives impact the top 40.

The highest debut belongs to British rapper Central Cee, whose sentimental song “Let Go” bows at No. 15. The song, which samples the 2008 track “Let Her Go” by English singer-songwriter Passenger, recently cracked the top 10 in the U.K. It’s the only new release to impact the Top 40 on either of ARIA’s main surveys.

Over on the ARIA Albums Chart, Taylor Swift’s platinum-certified 2022 juggernaut Midnights holds at No. 1, ahead of SZA’s sophomore album SOS and Michael Bublé’s Christmas , respectively, while Christmas-themed albums from the Bocelli family, Paul Kelly, Jimmy Barnes, Mariah Carey, and Vika & Linda appear further down the list.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

Sorry, Mariah fans: Survey finds that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' is America's most-annoying Christmas song

YORK, Pa. — We should remind everyone of this right from the top: Taste is subjective, and songs that make some people swoon make others rush to hit that "skip" button. With that in mind: A recent survey conducted by the financial website FinanceBuzz.com determined that the most annoying Christmas song in America is Mariah Carey's modern classic "All I Want for Christmas is You."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Distractify

Mariah Carey's Live Performances Have Some Convinced That She Lip-Syncs

It goes without saying at this point that Mariah Carey is one of the most successful solo singers in the history of modern pop music. However, for years she has been facing allegations that her live performances aren't exactly all that live. Indeed, many listeners have accused the singer of lip-syncing on different occasions, a claim that has marred some other huge stars including Beyoncé and Ashlee Simpson throughout their respective careers.
New York Post

Mariah Carey claps back at ‘ridiculous’ claims from ‘All I Want for Christmas’ co-writer

All she wants for Christmas is for certain people to stop being ‘ridiculous.’ Mariah Carey is pouring leftover eggnog all over her former collaborator’s claims that she tells an “alternate story” of how “All I Want for Christmas” came to be. Carey’s former co-producer and co-writer Walter Afanasieff controversially told the “Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild” podcast recently that stories of the singer writing the hit Christmas song on her Casio keyboard as a child were nothing more than tall tales. Now, Carey, 52, hopes to set the record straight. “Mariah has never claimed to write ‘All I Want for Christmas’...
Deadline

Mariah Carey’s Story About Writing ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Is Humbug, Collaborator Claims

The co-writer and co-producer of one of the all-time great Christmas songs – Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” — can only go “ho, ho, ho” when he hears her tell the tale of how the song came to be created. Carey collaborator Walter Afanasieff, speaking to the Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild podcast, claims that Carey has invented an “alternate story” on the song’s origin. Related Story Mariah Carey Hits No. 1 With "All I Want For Christmas Is You" & Ends Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" Streak Related Story Mariah Carey Special Brings Christmas Cheer To CBS Related Story Mariah Carey Joins Producing...
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: A Look Back at Mary J. Blige’s Most Memorable 'Soul Train Awards' Moments

In November, Mary J. Blige took home the distinguished“Certified Soul Award” at this year's Soul Train Awards 2022. The musical icon beat out several outstanding artists, including Chaka Khan, Charlie Wilson, Diana Ross, Maxwell, PJ Morton, T-Pain, Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers. As we look back at yet another illustrious celebration of soul and r&b music, we’re reflecting on some of Mary’s most memorable Soul Train Award moments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Mariah Carey breaks Spotify record for most streamed song in a single day

Mariah Carey has set a Spotify streaming record for the track with the most plays in a single day.On Saturday 24 December, Carey’s 1994 festive hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You”, was streamed on the service 21.273 million times.As it stands, that is the most times a song has been streamed on Spotify worldwide in a single 24-hour period.Up until this recent Christmas Eve, that title was held by Adele’s 2021 comeback track “Easy On Me”, which received 19.747 million streams in a single day. At the time of writing, Carey’s song remains at the top of...
Billboard

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Keeps at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” holds at the (north) pole position on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. The carol adds a 12th total week at No. 1 on the former and a seventh week atop the latter, dating to the charts’ inceptions two years ago. Plus, holiday hits by José Feliciano and Ariana Grande, among others, make further worldwide gains, while SZA’s “Kill Bill” surges in its second week on the surveys. Related Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Holds Atop Hot 100, Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' Hits… 12/27/2022 The two global charts,...
DoYouRemember?

What’s Been Covered More? John Lennon’s ‘Happy Xmas’ Vs. Paul McCartney’s ‘Wonderful Christmastime’

John Lennon and Paul McCartney were the brains behind some of The Beatles‘ biggest songs. Both friends were creative and talented songwriters, growing together while their music careers took off alongside. Even after The Beatles split, John and Paul continued to thrive in their singing careers, including making some of the all-time Christmas classics.
Rolling Stone

An Island Christmas! Dinah Jane Welcomes Common Kings, Sammy Johnson for Holiday Special

Dinah Jane, Common Kings, and Sammy Johnson make it easier to imagine a holiday season in the tropics. On Thursday, the former Fifth Harmony star welcomed her fellow Polynesian musicians for a mash-up performance of “He Still Loves Me” by Beyoncé and Walter Williams and the holiday classic “This Christmas.” “This one was special to me,” Dinah Jane tells Rolling Stone. “I’m so glad Sammy J and Common Kings were available and ready to invite the islands into your homes this holiday season.” Johnson opens the rendition with his soothing vocals over a warm beat led by Common Kings before Jane...
Billboard

LadBaby Rings up Chart Record With U.K. Christmas No. 1

LadBaby lands the ultimate Christmas present with “Food Aid” (via BMG) earning the coveted Christmas No. 1 in the U.K. — and doing so in record-busting fashion. The charity single debuts at No. 1 on the Official Singles Chart with more than 65,000 chart sales, the Official Charts Company reports, for the fastest-selling week of any recording in 2022. The husband-and-wife duo of Mark and Roxanne Hoyle become the first act to nab five Official U.K. Christmas No. 1 singles, beating the old mark held by the Beatles, who bagged four non-consecutive Christmas leaders in 1963, 1964, 1965 & 1967. Previously, LadBaby ruled...
Billboard

Rihanna, SZA & More: What’s Your Favorite R&B Song of 2022? Vote!

2022 is swiftly coming to a close, so now’s a great time to reflect on the biggest and brightest R&B songs of the year. But which one was your favorite? Rihanna made her long-awaited return to music after a five-year break by contributing not one, but two tracks to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The first, “Lift Me Up,” serves as a stunning and serene ballad for the pop star, as well as a tribute for late star Chadwick Boseman, who died at age 43 in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer. The track, co-written by Tems, made Billboard‘s list of...
Billboard

Mariah Carey ‘Can’t Even Handle’ Her Record-Extending 90th Week Atop the Hot 100

Mariah Carey might not officially hold the title of the Queen of Christmas after a fierce trademark battle, but her performance on the Billboard charts certainly suggests otherwise. On Tuesday (Dec. 27), the singer reacted with glee after finding out that her holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hangs atop the Billboard Hot 100 for an 11th total week, extending Carey’s record for the most weeks of an artist ranking at No. 1 on the chart: 90 throughout her career. “I can’t even handle this news.. I’m jumping up and down in the snow..! Meanwhile Cha Cha is swimming...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy