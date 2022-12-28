Area Roundup: Jags win, Panthers fall in John Wall openers

Farmville Central’s boys basketball team has a knack for taking a game that feels like it will be a nail-biter down to the final buzzer and turning it into a commanding victory in the blink of an eye.

Tuesday afternoon’s clash with Holly Springs in the Devonte Graham bracket of the John Wall Invitational was no different. The Jaguars pulled away in the second half to secure a 74-59 victory in the quarterfinal contest at Broughton High School in Raleigh.

Trailing 48-47 in the latter portions of a lead-change filled third quarter, Farmville Central (9-0) closed the frame on a 7-0 run, making sure it would be the final lead change of the day.

Jah Short made big plays on both ends of the court all game, and the closing two-plus minutes of the third quarter were more of the same.

The senior started the closing run with a bucket on the inside before driving into the paint and kicking it out to Jayden Pitt, who drilled a 3-pointer at the 1:12 mark of the quarter.

In the final minute of the third, Holly Springs’ leading-scorer Collin Kuhl was forced to take a seat after picking up his fourth foul of the game.

The closing seconds of the frame saw a flurry of missed shots for the Jags, as Brandon Knight, who had just come into the game for the first time, grabbed a rebound and scored just before the buzzer to put Farmville Central up 54-48 entering the fourth quarter.

After Ryan Crotty hit a 3-pointer for the Golden Hawks to open the fourth-quarter scoring and cut the deficit in half, Farmville Central exploded with 10 straight points to stretch its lead to 13 with 4:11 remaining.

Short and Alex Moye each had four points during the 10-0 run, while JD Daniels added a bucket to help the Jaguars pull away.

With the game out of reach, Short brought the capacity crowd to its feet twice in the final 60 seconds on a pair of highlight-reel dunks.

First, the New Orleans signee beat his defender with a behind-the-back dribble before a one-handed jam, then slammed home a pass off the backboard from a teammate for the game’s final points.

Short finished the game with 31 points, 16 in the first half and 15 in the second, while pulling down seven boards and dishing out five assists in the win.

Pitt followed with 15 points, while Daniels chipped in eight in the victory, as Kuhl and Crotty scored 28 and 19, respectively, for Holly Springs.

A back-and-forth opening frame ended with a Crotty jumper to give Holly Springs a 16-14 advantage after one.

The second quarter saw both teams heat up from the floor, and in the end it was the Jags taking a narrow 38-37 lead into the second half.

Six lead changes highlighted the third quarter, before Farmville Central took the lead for good with the closing seven-point run to spark the win.

Farmville Central will now take on another 4A powerhouse in Milbrook in Thursday’s semifinals at 8 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball Apex Friendship 66 North Pitt 56

In the first game of The John Wall Invitational’s Wonderland Bracket, Apex Friendship took over in the second quarter and withstood a North Pitt rally to win.

North Pitt had a 13-10 advantage after the first, but Apex Friendship exploded in the second. A three-point play from Victoria Sagne triggered an 8-0 run for the Patriots to start the frame, and Marlee Beam later hit a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws late in the second to give the team a 31-17 advantage. Apex Friendship went into the locker room ahead 33-19.

Apex Friendship started the third quarter with 3-pointers from Beam and Kaitlin Littlejohn, but North Pitt started clawing back. The Panthers’ Zamareya Jones connected on multiple drives and added a pair of assists. When Jones found Tanisia Jenkins inside with 4:25 remaining, North Pitt whittled a 19-point deficit to 50-45.

The Patriots responded with a 9-0 run, including a 3-point play from Jasmine Nivar, and never looked back.

Littlejohn scored a team-high 22 points for Apex Friendship while Nivar added 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. For North Pitt, Jones had 25 points, seven assists and four steals with Jenkins adding 10 points and eight rebounds.

— Junious Smith

Boys’ Holiday Tournament

Six area boys’ basketball teams opened play at the 2022 Holiday Tournament at South Central High School on Monday, and action continued on Tuesday.

In Tuesday’s semifinals, D.H. Conley defeated crosstown rival J.H. Rose 52-47 behind 20 points from Cooper Marcum and 16 points from Jaylan Reese.

The nightcap saw Greene Central defeat host South Central 56-46.

D.H. Conley and Greene Central will now battle for the tournament championship today at 7:30 p.m.

The first game on Monday saw J.H. Rose ride a strong first half to a win over North Lenoir.

At the half, the Rampants led 34-24 before holding off a strong second half from the Hawks to secure a 64-59 win.

In the second matchup of the tourney, D.H. Conley used a strong defensive performance to beat Riverside 53-36.

Marcum paced the Vikings with 23 points, while Isaiah Crumpler followed with six points.

In the nightcap Monday, Greene Central picked up a 71-52 win against North Pitt to reach the semifinals.

Wrestling

D.H. Conley was on the road last Thursday as it headed into the Christmas break with a strong showing at the Bunn Invitational.

The Vikings finished the day with 144.5 points to take third out of 22 teams competing. Six Conley grapplers placed in the top-three of their respective weight classes.

Leading the way for the Vikings was the duo of Chris Bonner (126 pounds) and Caleb Bess (182), as both took second in their weight classes.

Recording third-place finishes for D.H. Conley were Andrew Bullard (106), Colton McClung (113), Jamie Jinks (195), and Donta Staton (220).

The team will be back in action Jan. 5 when it visits Manteo for a quad along with Pasquotank and First Flight.

Middle Schools Girls’ basketball C.M. Eppes 51, A.G. Cox 30

Eppes went on the road Thursday and closed out the 2022 portion of its season with a perfect record after a victory over A.G. Cox.

The Bulldogs moved to 5-0 with the win, as they were led by Jordan Speller, who finished with a game-high 32 points to go along with six steals, five rebounds and three assists.

Kahrin Highsmith followed with nine points and eight rebounds, while Eppes also got nine points and three boards from Alanna Albritton.

Boys’ basketball A.G. Cox 39, C.M. Eppes 16

Turnovers doomed C.M. Eppes as it suffered a loss on the road against A.G. Cox Thursday.

Jahleel Blount paced the Bulldogs with eight points and a pair of rebounds.