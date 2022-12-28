Year in Review: Leadership changes in 2022

2022 turned out to be a year of change for local leadership as voters filled several open elected offices, politicians pursued different jobs and new faces assumed several high-profile administrative roles.

New members joined the Greenville City Council and the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, and voters also chose a new congressman and state legislators as seats opened up and a first-term representative was defeated.

A dozen Democrats and Republicans vied to represent their respective parties in the 1st Congressional District election in March after U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, a Democrat, announced he was retiring.

Voters placed Democrat Don Davis and Republican Sandy Smith on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

The campaign saw political advertising focused on an order of protection Smith’s daughter obtained in 2011 and claims that Smith was violent with two ex-husbands.

Meanwhile, conservative advertisements painted Davis, a state senator, educator and minister, as holding far-left ideology and as someone who could not be trusted. He won the 1st Congressional District seat with 52 percent of the votes.

Pitt County’s legislative districts were changed because of redistricting following the 2020 U.S. Census. The state Senate District 5 seat, which previously encompassed just Pitt and Greene counties, was redrawn to include both Pitt and Edgecombe counties.

With Don Davis, the previous seat holder, bowing out to run for Congress, state Rep. Kandie Smith, a Democrat, ran against Republican Karen Kozel, winning 52 percent of the vote.

Smith’s run for the state Senate left the state House District 8 seat open. Democrat Gloristine Brown, Bethel’s former mayor, defeated Charles “Drock” Vincent on Nov. 8, receiving nearly 54 percent of the votes.

The state House District 9 seat contest became a battleground when Republican physician Timothy Reeder challenged first-term Democrat Rep. Brian Farkas. Outside special interest groups filled the airwaves with attack ads. Reeder won the election but with less than 500 votes separating them on election night, Farkas did not concede, wanting to see the results of the final canvass because a large number of provisional and mail-in absentee ballots had to be added to the final count.

While the final count brought Farkas closer to Reeder, he still fell short and Reeder won the seat with nearly 50.6 percent of the votes.

County and city

Six seats were on the ballot for the Pitt County Board of Commissioners election.

Republican Lauren White, District 6, and Democrat Mary Perkins-Williams, District 2, were unopposed. Commissioner Ann Floyd Huggins successfully defended her District 1 seat against a challenger in the Democratic primary. Commissioner Christopher Nunnally successfully defended his District 3 seat from a Republican in the general election.

Commissioners Alex Albright and Michael Fitzpatrick, who served District 4 and District 5, respectively, elected to not seek re-election after serving one term.

Republican Benji Holloman defeated Democrat Faye Hardy Bordeaux in the District 4 contest, receiving 54 percent of the votes. Holloman’s victory flipped the seat from Democrat to Republican and gave the GOP one more seat on the board, bringing the party breakdown to five Democrats and four Republicans.

Former Winterville Councilman Mark Smith, won the District 5 contest, receiving 52.45 percent of the vote over Democrat Randall Martoccia, keeping that seat in Republican hands.

Voters returned Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance to a second term in office. Dance, who faced retired State Highway Patrol trooper Gary Weaver for a second time, received nearly 55.6 percent of the vote.

The Greenville City Council found itself in an unusual election-day scenario.

The city council’s election is traditionally held during odd-numbered years, but delays in the release of the 2020 census numbers pushed the council’s election into 2022 to allow for redistricting.

At-large Councilman Brian Meyerhoeffer and District 5 Councilman William Litchfield announced they would not seek re-election. The announcement resulted in District 3 Councilman Will Bell deciding the seek the at-large seat and attorney Les Robinson to run for the District 5 seat.

Robinson was unopposed. Initially, no one filed to run against Bell, but a declared write-in challenger, Sherry Broussard, received nearly 400 votes. More than 300 votes went to miscellaneous individuals, including several who were running for other seats. Bell handily won re-election, receiving almost 91 percent of the votes cast.

District 1 Councilwoman Monica Daniels was also unopposed and returned to office.

Bell’s move to the at-large seat left his District 3 seat open.

Former councilwoman Marion Blackburn, who held the seat 2009-15, was elected with 51 percent of the votes over Nathan Cohen, a member of the city Board of Adjustment.

Mayor P.J. Connelly, District 2 Councilwoman Rose Glover and District 4 Councilman Rick Smiley also faced challengers. Voters returned them to office with Connelly receiving nearly 67 percent of the vote, Glover receiving nearly 53 percent of the vote and Smiley receiving nearly 59 percent of the vote.

Administrative changes

It was December 2021 and despite multiple interviews, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners was no closer to appointing a new manager to fill the office of retiring county manager Scott Elliott.

The commissioners announced in mid-December that long-time County Attorney Janis Gallagher would step in as the interim county manager. Her willingness to serve sparked another question: would Gallagher take on the manager’s role permanently?

While she never considered moving into a management role, Gallagher said she was intrigued by the challenge. Five days later, her appointment was announced and she started her job on Jan. 1.

Gallagher joined Pitt County government in 1998 as an assistant county attorney. She took the lead legal spot in 2008.

A graduate of Pennsylvania’s Dickinson College, Gallagher received her law degree from Wake Forest University School of Law, Winston-Salem.

She was among several to fill local leadership roles in 2022:

Josh Lewis was hired to lead the Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance in September, joining the public-private partnership a little more than a year after the alliance’s first president, Steve Weathers, took a leave of absence. Weathers resigned at the end of January 2022.

The alliance was created to spur job growth in Greenville and Pitt County. Lewis came to Greenville from the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership in Virginia, where he was executive director.

He is a certified economic development professional with more than 13 years experience. He obtained an MBA from the University of North Carolina–Greensboro and a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Carson Sanders took the helm of Greenville Fire-Rescue on Feb. 1, bringing 31 years of fire and EMS experience the chief’s post. He previously served as assistant fire chief for the Sarasota County Fire Department in Florida. He oversaw all EMS operations for a department of 527 operating out of 25 stations in Sarasota.

He obtained his original firefighter certification in 1990 through the Sarasota Fire Academy. He earned a bachelor’s degree in public-EMS administration from Columbia Southern University in 2017. He received multiple recognitions during his time in Florida.

Robin N. Coger took over as the chief academic officer at East Carolina University in July, seven months after ECU Chancellor Philip G. Rogers announced her selection as provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Coger came to ECU from North Carolina AT&T State University, where she was serving as dean of the College of Engineering and professor of mechanical engineering. She joined N.C. A&T in 2011. She worked 15 years at UNC Charlotte.

Coger received her undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from Cornell University, earned her master’s degree and doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of California-Berkeley and completed her postdoctoral research as a fellow at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Mark Holtzman was named president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain in August, a month after stepping down as Greenville’s police chief. Holtzman came to Greenville from Hagerstown, Maryland, where he worked 26 years in law enforcement. He spent nearly seven years as chief in Greenville. The Coastal Plain group operates 17 units in seven counties.

The organization’s governing board said Holtzman was unanimously named because of his work on after-school programs and summer camps through Police Athletic League youth programs, along with his lengthy career in law enforcement and education.

Ted Sauls was appointed in November to succeed Holtzman following three turns as the city’s interim police chief and a nearly 26-year law enforcement career. City Manager Ann E. Wall cited his “dedication to the department and the community” when she announced his appointment.

“His experience and leadership will be pivotal in the department’s continued efforts to keep our community safe,” Wall said.

A graduate of ECU, Sauls also graduated from the FBI National Academy. He held numerous roles within the department from field operations to investigation to leading the emergency response team.

Sharon Rochelle was named Pitt County Department of Social Services director October, filing the post vacated by the retiring Jan Elliott.

Rochelle came from Powhatan County, Virginia, where she moved four years ago after working years in update New York. Rochelle said she made the move south because she wanted to be somewhere “where I would be better off in definitely surviving the weather.”

She is a graduate of Buffalo State College, Buffalo, N.Y., and Canisius College, Buffalo, N.Y, and holds a master’s degree in community and school health and a master’s degree in public administration.

Rochelle said her priorities are addressing staffing, evaluating practices and promoting partnerships.