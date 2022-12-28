Year in review: Pitt schools experience comeback in 2022

Schools experienced a comeback this year following two years of COVID-related challenges, but some of the problems prompted by the pandemic persisted into 2022.

Pitt County Schools celebrated a rebound in enrollment, improved security and progress on building projects while grappling with inflation, a teacher shortage and some controversies that carried over from 2021.

The start of the new year in 2022 looked very much like the end of the previous year, with school officials still dealing with masks, critical race theory and challenges to books. The Board of Education in early January reinstated a mask requirement for students due to a surge in cases of COVID-19. The decision overturned a vote in December 2021 that would have ended the mask mandate at the conclusion of the fall semester. In subsequent weeks, schools saw record levels of the virus with more than 500 cases reported across Pitt County Schools. But as cases subsided, the mask mandate was lifted by mid-February.

Also in January, the board approved an anti-critical race theory policy and a parental notification policy for assigned reading, seeking to put to rest two issues that had been the subject of numerous complaints from parents and community members in 2021.

Bonuses

The year began on a positive note for many Pitt County Schools’ employees who received a share of nearly $7 million in bonus pay in January. More than 3,000 employees received bonuses, provided mainly through state funding and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. The end of the 2021-22 school year brought additional bonuses and supplements to teachers. In November, the board approved two additional bonuses, a $500 supplement for classified employees and extra pay for educators who complete training for a new literacy program.

Teacher vacancies

Despite pay incentives, Pitt County Schools, like districts across the state and nation, had to deal with a growing number of teacher vacancies in 2022. The county’s public schools began the 2022-23 year with nearly three dozen teaching positions and more than two dozen assistant teacher positions unfilled.

Half of the new educators Pitt County Schools brought in for the 2022-23 school year — 147 of the 294 — were alternative licensure teachers. That compares with about a quarter in the two previous years — 52 of 201 new teaching hires last year and 54 of 225 in the 2020-21 school year.

To combat a teacher shortage, the district announced the first four recipients of the PCS Educator Fellows Scholarship, which provides up to $20,000 in financial assistance for select graduates from the county’s public high schools who want to become teachers. The scholarship comes one year after the announcement of a principal fellows program for educators pursuing graduate studies.

To fill more immediate vacancies, the district offered a minimum bonus of $2,500 for new teachers hired for the 2022-23 school year. New hires at about a dozen priority schools received a $4,000 sign-on bonus, paid for primarily with ESSER funds.

Construction

ESSER funding helped to cover the costs of playground improvements at 21 schools. But the district faced skyrocketing costs and construction delays as it worked to complete renovations at two middle schools.

C.M. Eppes Middle School has experienced numerous facilities issues since Hurricane Isaias and subsequent storms damaged the school in August 2020, causing seventh-grade classrooms to be closed for repairs throughout the school year. In the spring of 2021, structural deficiencies discovered in a different area of the school forced additional classrooms to close. Still more deficiencies were discovered in 2022. Structural repair work continues, with a projected completion date of July 2023.

Also this year, a renovation project at A.G. Cox Middle School came to a standstill as the company in charge of the project was fired. Although no students were displaced, the change has caused delays in the project, which is now scheduled to be completed in February 2024.

Meal prices

Construction costs were among several price increases the school district faced in 2022. The end of pandemic child nutrition waivers prompted the school board to increase the price of school breakfasts and lunches.

For the 2022-23 school year, the price students pay for lunches increased for the first time since the 2018-19 school year, from $2.35 to $2.50. The costs of school breakfasts saw their first increase in a decade or more, from $1 to $1.25.

The rising price of school meals, which officials say reflects an overall increase in both food and labor costs, is a trend that has been observed across the country. Assistant Superintendent of Finance Debra Baggett said PCS lunch prices were lower than the regional average of $2.98.

As the cost of school meals increased, districts are reporting that fewer students are eating in their school cafeterias, and those that do are accumulating more debt. By October, nearly 1,500 students owed a collective debt of almost $25,000 in school cafeterias across the district.

Security

Schools across the country temporarily stepped up security measures in the spring of 2022 following an elementary school massacre in Texas. Pitt County Schools began the 2022-23 academic year with 33 school resource officers assigned to elementary, middle and high schools across the county.

The addition of four SRO positions approved by the county Board of Commissioners gives PCS more than twice as many officers as it had in 2017.

“We are appreciative of the Board of Commissioners for its unequivocal support, especially in matters dealing with the safety of our children, our most valued asset,” Superintendent Ethan Lenker said in a statement. “While we’ve experienced significant growth from 14 positions just six years ago, the commitment to keep the safety of our children as the top priority must always remain at the forefront.”

Making the grade

Instructional time missed during the pandemic continued to affect standardized test scores in 2022, although some improvements were observed.

Students in Pitt County Schools scored higher than their peers across North Carolina on state math exams in the 2021-22 school year, but performed lower in reading.

There was no standardized student testing in districts across the country in 2020, when schools were shut down due to COVID-19. While testing requirements resumed in 2021, state and federal accountability rules were suspended because of disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The state’s School Performance Grades, issued in September for the first time since 2019, showed that about a third of Pitt County’s more than three dozen public schools scored a D or F. A state Department of Public Instruction report showed a similar trend across the state, with 34% of schools, or 864, designated as low-performing, compared with 488 prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt has solicited opinions on altering the state’s School Performance Grades. Policy recommendations for new criteria are scheduled to be shared with the General Assembly in January.

New leaders

The old year is ending and a new year is beginning with some new leadership in Pitt County Schools. Retired educator and businessman Don Rhodes of Farmville was elected as chairman of the Pitt County Board of Education in December as two new board members took office.

Jennifer Hodgson, a former educator and a health-care consultant, was elected in November to the District 5 seat that Anna Barrett Smith had held since 2016. Kelly Weaver, a marriage and family therapist, took the District 7 seat that Caroline Doherty held since 2014.

Nine of the county’s public schools will get new principals in January. Leadership changes take effect the first of the year at Ridgewood Elementary and Chicod schools, while E.B. Aycock Middle, Ayden-Grifton High, Bethel School, Eastern Elementary, Pactolus School, South Central High and H.B. Sugg-Sam D. Bundy elementary will see new principals at the start of the spring semester on Jan. 23.

The latest announcements, made this month, bring the total number of school leadership changes to 15 so far this academic year.