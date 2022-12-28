Read full article on original website
utahbusiness.com
As St. George grows, where will its water come from?
Stunning red rock terrain, warm weather, and low housing prices are drawing thousands of remote workers and retirees to St. George, making the southwest Utah city among the fastest-growing metro areas in the nation. The greater Washington County population of 180,000 is now poised to more than double by 2050.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.5 Million Spanish Style Home in Henderson Nevada offers The Best Unobstructed Mountain and Strip Views
9 Yorkridge Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 9 Yorkridge Court, Henderson, Nevada is a recently completed home perched high in the hills above the Green Fairways within the prestigious Anthem Country Club with the best unobstructed mountain, city and trip views. This Home in Henderson offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9 Yorkridge Court, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
8newsnow.com
US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows
(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices. Other states include Maryland (down 1.3%), Idaho (down...
MSNBC
Nevada’s newest (and least qualified) judge is an alarming teachable moment
Typically, being qualified for a job is key to actually obtaining that job. This is not true for former Las Vegas City Council member and state Assembly member-turned-soon-to-be-Judge Michele Fiore. Fiore, who just lost her bid to become Nevada’s treasurer, has never practiced law. Indeed, it’s rare to serve as a judge when one has not even attended law school. But more troubling is that Fiore has been the subject of at least one federal investigation and civil suit, has bragged about breaking the state law when she was a member of the state Assembly and previously suggested that law enforcement officers opt not to follow the law. She also appears to seriously lack what the American Bar Association refers to as “judicial temperament.”
Fox5 KVVU
Procession, memorial to be held Thursday for late Henderson fire engineer
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Fire Department announced that a procession and a memorial will be held Thursday for late Engineer Clete Najeeb Dadian. At noon on Dec. 29, personnel from Henderson fire and police departments will escort Dadian’s remains from the Henderson Fire Training Center, 401 Parkson Road, to Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive.
Fox5 KVVU
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
Trash piles as visitors travel to Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon areas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The winter weather in the Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon areas means plenty of visitors, congested roads and a lot of trash left behind by visitors. Plastic bags, food containers, and even broken sleds are many of the things left behind on Lee Canyon. Despite popular belief, the trash doesn’t go […]
straightarrownews.com
Sheriff turned Gov. Joe Lombardo wants to crack down on Nevada crime
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican, unseated the incumbent governor of Nevada, Democrat Steve Sisolak. He won by about a percentage point in November. Lombardo is a veteran. He served in the Army, the National Guard and the Army Reserve. He began his law enforcement career with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department before being elected sheriff.
8newsnow.com
Road closures, lane restrictions in northwest Las Vegas valley to last until end of January
There will be lane restrictions and road closures at a northwest Las Vegas valley intersection due to construction related to the Las Vegas Valley Water District Centennial Reservoir. Road closures, lane restrictions in northwest Las …. There will be lane restrictions and road closures at a northwest Las Vegas valley...
890kdxu.com
Hurricane Police Offer Update on K-9 Rico
(Las Vegas, NV) -- The Hurricane Police Department is offering a positive update on the status of K-9, currently undergoing treatment at a veterinary clinic in Las Vegas. This after he was stabbed in the neck during an officer-involved shooting Monday night. According to a Facebook post from Rico's officer-partner.
mvprogress.com
Mesquite Hosts Farmers Market
The first ever City-sponsored Community Farmers Market kicked-off on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21 on the grounds of the Mesquite Welcome Center. The turnout of shoppers at the event was overwhelming. The parking lot was completely full and every conceivable spot to park nearby was filled. Many had to drive in circles around the parking lot waiting for someone to leave. The line of cars backed up onto Sandhill Rd and traffic control personnel had to be called to keep things moving safely.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Stampede Wins Award at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas
The Cody Stampede Board was awarded “Rodeo Committee of the Year” by the Xtreme Bulls during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas earlier this month. This award is voted on by the 50 bull riders representing the PRCA. Voting factors include the quality of stock, prize money awarded, the grounds/facilities of the host community, and the Committee’s professionalism and hospitality.
'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas
"I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Southwest fiasco creates chaos at airports including in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of airline passengers are in for another day of chaos at airports across the country and in Las Vegas as more flights are either delayed or canceled due to winter storms and operational challenges. Harry Reid International Airport is showing as the third worst airport Tuesday when it comes to […]
news3lv.com
Post holiday traffic begins as I-15 between California State Line, Jean backed up miles
Las Vegas (KSNV) — And the post-holiday traffic nightmare begins. Travelers returning home can expect hours of delay on the I-15 between California State Line and Jean on Monday. According to the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC), I-15 South to California is backed up 12 miles as of 12:23 p.m.
Post-holiday traffic leaves drivers stuck for hours outside Las Vegas
After Sunday, hundreds got on the road in hopes to get home quickly after the holiday weekend but ended up stuck for hours between Jean and the Nevada-California state line.
Another casino cage robbed; suspect sought
Las Vegas Metro Police are looking for a suspect in the latest robbery of a cage at a valley casino. The latest on, the 5th in recent weeks, took place at the JW Marriott at Rampart and Alta on Saturday
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
‘I’m so eager to be home,’ stranded Henderson couple tries to find way home amid major flight cancellations
A Henderson couple who traveled 2,000 miles away for the holidays is like many Southwest Airlines travelers this time of year attempting to get home amid flight cancellations.
