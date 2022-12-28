ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Toronto plays Memphis on 4-game home slide

 1 day ago

Memphis Grizzlies (20-13, third in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Memphis looking to break its four-game home skid.

The Raptors have gone 10-7 at home. Toronto ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 42.7 rebounds. Scottie Barnes leads the Raptors with 6.9 boards.

The Grizzlies are 7-10 on the road. Memphis leads the Western Conference with 57.7 points per game in the paint led by Ja Morant averaging 14.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is averaging 18.5 points, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the past 10 games for Toronto.

Morant is scoring 27.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 18.5 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 112.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 115.0 points, 47.6 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out (toe), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: Kennedy Chandler: day to day (nasal), Danny Green: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

