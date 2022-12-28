Read full article on original website
Related
smokeybarn.com
Grandfather Who Died In Walmart Parking Lot Identified, How You Can Help The Family
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – We are learning more about the man that was found unresponsive in the parking lot of the Springfield Walmart on Thursday, and a GO-Fund-Me has been set up for his family. His name is Charles Edward Birdwell, Sr. of Springfield, and he was...
‘It was like Niagara Falls:’ Gallatin family displaced after pipe burst in apartment
A Gallatin mother and her two daughters' Christmas Eve plans changed drastically after their sprinkler line burst in their apartment, and they say two days later, they still can't get help from their apartment.
clarksvillenow.com
Log-cabin historic landmark Country Womans Club receives new roof for free
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Country Womans Club has received a much-needed new roof thanks to the efforts of Cynthia Pitts, first lady of Clarksville, and several local builders. The clubhouse at 2216 Old Russellville Pike is a well-preserved craftsman-style log building that was constructed in 1927. The...
2 Tennessee Restaurants Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Esquire compiled a list of the 40 best new dining spots around the country, including two in Tennessee.
weddingchicks.com
A Glass Chapel Wedding Full of Whimsy in Nashville, TN
This Nashville, TN wedding is overflowing with whimsical yet timeless wedding inspiration. Married in a glass chapel, their ceremony aisle not only had beautiful lighting but a breathtaking view of the woods that surrounded the venue. Add to that the flowers inside made the venue feel like an absolute fairytale! They also had a unique and fun menu for their wedding reception inspired by their love for breakfast food!
13 displaced after fire in Nashville day after Christmas
Nashville Fire crews handled a residential home on fire Monday afternoon in East Nashville that affected 13 people.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
wpln.org
5 businesses that closed in 2022 and why they mattered to Nashville
In Nashville, mom and pop owned businesses that make up the city’s cultural fabric continued to close their doors in 2022. The city lost Hermitage Café, Exit/In, Mercy Lounge, a Piggly Wiggly, Emma’s Florist and Dandugre’s just to name a few. Scroll through memory lane to...
Raising Cane’s Making Entry into Nashville Market in 2023
Chicken Finger Chain Setting Up in West Nashville
Remembering Opryland: Selling off pieces of Nashville’s history
It was around this time in 1997, when fans of Opryland U.S.A. had the opportunity to take a piece of nostalgia home.
WSMV
Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Musician’s Hall of Fame flooded
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Crews are working to dry out the Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville. Officials there say two pipes broke on their fire sprinkler system. The busted pipe flooded all three levels of the auditorium and the Musician’s Hall of Fame and Museum on Christmas Day.
WSMV
Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
luxury-houses.net
This $2.759M Beautiful Custom Home in Gallatin, TN Features Elegant Interior and Amazing Amenities
The Estate in Gallatin is a luxurious home offering privacy in a lakefront golf community now available for sale. This home located at 1440 Rozella Way, Gallatin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,692 square feet of living spaces. Call Shannon Draper (615 924-5085) – Reliant Realty ERA Powered (615 859-7150) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Gallatin.
One person dead after fire breaks out at Maury County home
While fighting a Wednesday night house fire in Maury County, first responders discovered a dead person inside the home.
WSMV
Couple’s wedding delayed days before due to canceled flights
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman and her fiancé had to change their planned and paid for New Year’s Eve wedding just four days before the big day. This came after a series of canceled flighted over the holiday weekend. Lots of people have had to...
Woman and teen son shot in Cumberland Plaza parking lot
A woman and her teen son were shot in a Nashville strip mall parking lot Friday evening, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
One person dead in Hermitage house fire
One person is dead after a house fire in Hermitage Thursday. Nashville Fire Department responded to the scene on Cortez Court.
Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting
The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.
rewind943.com
Buc-ee’s Travel Center planning location in Clarksville at Exit 1
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A record-holding convenience store chain with Texas roots is making its way to Clarksville. Visit Clarksville, an arm of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council, said in a news release this week that residents can expect to see more dining, shopping, live music events, lodging options and features at new and existing attractions in 2023. The news release included that a Buc-ee’s Travel Center is slated to open at Exit 1, off Interstate 24 in northeast Clarksville.
Brentwood teen found unresponsive lives to share her story, calls life ‘a masterpiece’
A Brentwood family says it's nothing short of a miracle that their teen is alive after finding her unresponsive. The junior endured chemo and proton therapy but her foundation of faith kept her grounded as she faced her toughest battle yet.
Comments / 2