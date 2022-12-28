ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Log-cabin historic landmark Country Womans Club receives new roof for free

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Country Womans Club has received a much-needed new roof thanks to the efforts of Cynthia Pitts, first lady of Clarksville, and several local builders. The clubhouse at 2216 Old Russellville Pike is a well-preserved craftsman-style log building that was constructed in 1927. The...
A Glass Chapel Wedding Full of Whimsy in Nashville, TN

This Nashville, TN wedding is overflowing with whimsical yet timeless wedding inspiration. Married in a glass chapel, their ceremony aisle not only had beautiful lighting but a breathtaking view of the woods that surrounded the venue. Add to that the flowers inside made the venue feel like an absolute fairytale! They also had a unique and fun menu for their wedding reception inspired by their love for breakfast food!
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
5 businesses that closed in 2022 and why they mattered to Nashville

In Nashville, mom and pop owned businesses that make up the city’s cultural fabric continued to close their doors in 2022. The city lost Hermitage Café, Exit/In, Mercy Lounge, a Piggly Wiggly, Emma’s Florist and Dandugre’s just to name a few. Scroll through memory lane to...
Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Musician’s Hall of Fame flooded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Crews are working to dry out the Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville. Officials there say two pipes broke on their fire sprinkler system. The busted pipe flooded all three levels of the auditorium and the Musician’s Hall of Fame and Museum on Christmas Day.
Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
This $2.759M Beautiful Custom Home in Gallatin, TN Features Elegant Interior and Amazing Amenities

The Estate in Gallatin is a luxurious home offering privacy in a lakefront golf community now available for sale. This home located at 1440 Rozella Way, Gallatin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,692 square feet of living spaces. Call Shannon Draper (615 924-5085) – Reliant Realty ERA Powered (615 859-7150) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Gallatin.
Buc-ee’s Travel Center planning location in Clarksville at Exit 1

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A record-holding convenience store chain with Texas roots is making its way to Clarksville. Visit Clarksville, an arm of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council, said in a news release this week that residents can expect to see more dining, shopping, live music events, lodging options and features at new and existing attractions in 2023. The news release included that a Buc-ee’s Travel Center is slated to open at Exit 1, off Interstate 24 in northeast Clarksville.
