ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF-KODE) — Christmas is just right around the corner, and that often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While […]
New York Post

‘Grinchiest’ places of the holiday season revealed

Sleigh it ain’t so! Shopping centers are the “grinchiest” places of them all during the holidays, according to nearly two-thirds of Americans. Some 64% of 2,000 adults believe malls and shopping centers induce the most stress during the winter months, with airports (59%) and the post office (58%) rounding out the Top 3. Crowds, long lines and noise were among the most aggravating pet peeves at these stressful locations.  Social media platforms are also causing stress this holiday season, with Facebook leading the pack. Nearly half of respondents say they feel overwhelmed by shopping ads and insensitive or negative content being posted online during...
New York Post

Bozo uses $75 luxury wallpaper to wrap Christmas gifts: ‘Let us know when the funeral is’

It’s a wrap on this family’s holiday — thanks to one bozo bro’s expensive mistake. While Christmas can always be a budget crunch, one Ireland man’s brother took it too far after accidentally using fancy-pants $75 wallpaper to — wait for it — wrap Christmas presents. A now-viral Twitter thread detailing the brother’s hilariously expensive gaffe currently boasts 21 million views as of Monday morning. “My brother used, as wrapping paper, the €70 [$74.39 USD] wallpaper that Mum had bought to redecorate rooms,” Dubliner Daniel wrote in the hilarious tweet describing the wallet-sapping misadventure. “I cannot cope ahahah. First Christmas argument underway!” Accompanying photos...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Apartment Therapy

I Never Throw Out Holiday Card Envelopes Right Away, and Neither Should You

Terri is an editor and writer who loves historical homes, bathrooms, and storage hacks for her tiny studio apartment. Her work has appeared in BuzzFeed, the New York Times, Vox, Brides, and Time magazine, among others. She has a degree in Magazine Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and is a two-time Jeopardy champion.
pethelpful.com

Dogs' Sweet Reactions to Christmas Lights Are Full of Holiday Spirit

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. One of our favorite parts of Christmas time is driving around and seeing all the beautiful lights in the neighborhoods. The time and dedication some people put into their decorations are absolutely unreal. The only thing better than driving around and seeing Christmas lights is doing it with your loved ones. And yes, that includes the furry ones too!
New York Post

I can’t afford Christmas presents — so I’m telling my kids Santa isn’t real

This family will not be having a holly, jolly Christmas. A mother of four has been forced to dash her children’s dreams after realizing she couldn’t afford presents this holiday season. She might have to reveal every parent’s best-kept secret: Santa isn’t real. Rachel Cameron, whose kids are all under the age of 10, explained her financial woes, giving herself the ultimatum to cut back on grocery shopping expenses or pay her bills in a risky “bill roulette” as she struggles to make ends meet. The 30-year-old — who shares tales of young motherhood on TikTok — pleaded for advice online, asking other...
TODAY.com

Is McDonald's open on Christmas? What to know about 2022 holiday hours

Christmas has finally arrived. Whether you're packing your bags for a festive Christmas getaway or hosting the fam at your house, you might need a little extra fuel to reach the finish line. After all, while holiday songs like to say it's the most wonderful time of the year, let's...
intheknow.com

Parents are stunned when son puts together elaborate slideshow for his Christmas list

This little boy donned a suit and tie and made a slideshow presentation to share his Christmas list with his parents!. Shelley Burch-Jackson (@shelley6108) is a parent and TikToker whose son decided to give his Christmas list a professional twist this year. The little boy put on a suit and tie and shared a slideshow presentation with his parents, detailing every item he hopes to receive for Christmas and where they can be purchased.
macaronikid.com

10 January Events and Holidays Not To Miss

Welcome to 2023! We are easing into the new year with our families by marking these 10 events and holidays happening in January. We hope some of them give your family reason to celebrate and laugh together too, while others inspire you, and also give room for thoughtful family discussions on things like: How can YOU make a positive difference in our world in 2023?

Comments / 0

Community Policy