Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF-KODE) — Christmas is just right around the corner, and that often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While […]
‘Grinchiest’ places of the holiday season revealed
Sleigh it ain’t so! Shopping centers are the “grinchiest” places of them all during the holidays, according to nearly two-thirds of Americans. Some 64% of 2,000 adults believe malls and shopping centers induce the most stress during the winter months, with airports (59%) and the post office (58%) rounding out the Top 3. Crowds, long lines and noise were among the most aggravating pet peeves at these stressful locations. Social media platforms are also causing stress this holiday season, with Facebook leading the pack. Nearly half of respondents say they feel overwhelmed by shopping ads and insensitive or negative content being posted online during...
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
Woman Fed-Up After Decades of Mother 'Ruining' Christmas Dinner for Everyone
What’s most important when it comes to celebrating the holidays?. There are plenty of things to look forward to when it comes to the Christmas holidays, and when people weigh in on what they look forward to during the festive season, many have cited that they most enjoy spending time with loved ones.
Tiny Cow Who 'Loves Christmas' Meets Santa Claus in Adorable Video
Candace Krull told Newsweek that Hoss, her three-month-old micro-Scottish highland steer, "has a ton of Christmas cheer" this year.
Bozo uses $75 luxury wallpaper to wrap Christmas gifts: ‘Let us know when the funeral is’
It’s a wrap on this family’s holiday — thanks to one bozo bro’s expensive mistake. While Christmas can always be a budget crunch, one Ireland man’s brother took it too far after accidentally using fancy-pants $75 wallpaper to — wait for it — wrap Christmas presents. A now-viral Twitter thread detailing the brother’s hilariously expensive gaffe currently boasts 21 million views as of Monday morning. “My brother used, as wrapping paper, the €70 [$74.39 USD] wallpaper that Mum had bought to redecorate rooms,” Dubliner Daniel wrote in the hilarious tweet describing the wallet-sapping misadventure. “I cannot cope ahahah. First Christmas argument underway!” Accompanying photos...
What time should Christmas dinner be served? We ask an expert
Our festive food habits are based on tradition and imitating innovations by the wealthy, says historian Christopher Winn
TODAY.com
Jenna Bush Hager shares photos, details of magical Christmas-filled family weekend getaway in Maine
Jenna Bush Hager and her family took their Christmas spirit on the road to the most festive place this side of the North Pole. The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host took a weekend jaunt to Maine. “I basically stepped into a Hallmark Christmas movie this weekend,” she told Hoda...
Apartment Therapy
I Never Throw Out Holiday Card Envelopes Right Away, and Neither Should You
Terri is an editor and writer who loves historical homes, bathrooms, and storage hacks for her tiny studio apartment. Her work has appeared in BuzzFeed, the New York Times, Vox, Brides, and Time magazine, among others. She has a degree in Magazine Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and is a two-time Jeopardy champion.
pethelpful.com
Dogs' Sweet Reactions to Christmas Lights Are Full of Holiday Spirit
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. One of our favorite parts of Christmas time is driving around and seeing all the beautiful lights in the neighborhoods. The time and dedication some people put into their decorations are absolutely unreal. The only thing better than driving around and seeing Christmas lights is doing it with your loved ones. And yes, that includes the furry ones too!
I can’t afford Christmas presents — so I’m telling my kids Santa isn’t real
This family will not be having a holly, jolly Christmas. A mother of four has been forced to dash her children’s dreams after realizing she couldn’t afford presents this holiday season. She might have to reveal every parent’s best-kept secret: Santa isn’t real. Rachel Cameron, whose kids are all under the age of 10, explained her financial woes, giving herself the ultimatum to cut back on grocery shopping expenses or pay her bills in a risky “bill roulette” as she struggles to make ends meet. The 30-year-old — who shares tales of young motherhood on TikTok — pleaded for advice online, asking other...
TODAY.com
Is McDonald's open on Christmas? What to know about 2022 holiday hours
Christmas has finally arrived. Whether you're packing your bags for a festive Christmas getaway or hosting the fam at your house, you might need a little extra fuel to reach the finish line. After all, while holiday songs like to say it's the most wonderful time of the year, let's...
Santa Tracker: Follow Your Christmas Presents in Real Time
Updates will be offered online, by phone and through a Santa tracker app. Newsweek has everything you need to know about the location of your gifts.
Woman Refuses to Buy Any Gifts Other than Second-Hand for Christmas
With Christmas Day fast approaching, many are putting their presents under the tree in preparation for the holidays. For some, opening presents is the most exciting part of the entire day.
'I Charge My Family for Christmas Dinner'
Caroline Duddridge tells Newsweek why she makes her family pay at Christmas in this original essay.
I've missed my kids' birthdays and Christmas as a lifeboat volunteer. I can't bear thinking about someone going into the water without anyone to help.
Jamie Bourke is a volunteer at the Royal National Lifeboat Institution or RNLI. He has missed birthdays, work, and Christmas Day to save lives.
He gave me a battered copy of a book I already owned, and I felt I’d come home – the Christmas present I’ll never forget
Afters years of expectation, hope and disappointment, all it took was one simple, heartfelt gift to show me he was the one
intheknow.com
Parents are stunned when son puts together elaborate slideshow for his Christmas list
This little boy donned a suit and tie and made a slideshow presentation to share his Christmas list with his parents!. Shelley Burch-Jackson (@shelley6108) is a parent and TikToker whose son decided to give his Christmas list a professional twist this year. The little boy put on a suit and tie and shared a slideshow presentation with his parents, detailing every item he hopes to receive for Christmas and where they can be purchased.
In-N-Out Is Selling 3 ‘Ugly Christmas Sweaters’ for the Holiday Season
In-N-Out is releasing three 'ugly' Christmas sweaters this holiday season. If you've ever wanted to wear a sweater with french fries on it, or a Yeti who has just downed a Double-Double, now's your chance. In-N-Out has just released their holiday sweaters for sale on their website.
macaronikid.com
10 January Events and Holidays Not To Miss
Welcome to 2023! We are easing into the new year with our families by marking these 10 events and holidays happening in January. We hope some of them give your family reason to celebrate and laugh together too, while others inspire you, and also give room for thoughtful family discussions on things like: How can YOU make a positive difference in our world in 2023?
