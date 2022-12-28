Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
Mauians protest Turo taking Kahului Airport public parking; state drafting new restrictions
KAHULUI — Complaints are revving up this holiday season from Maui residents who can’t find spots at Kahului Airport public parking lot due to Turo vehicles. “Yes, parking is a hassle and, yes, I got a $40 ticket” for parking outside of a stall, said Maui pilot Kim Anderson. “Turo renters shouldn’t be able to park cars in the lot.”
nomadlawyer.org
Top 8 Prettiest Beaches in Hawaii
Hawaii is a state that offers a unique and beautiful blend of natural beauty and history. Its islands have volcanic peaks, powder-white beaches, and cobalt waters. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to a favorite island, there are many things to do in Hawaii. Tourist Attractions...
nomadlawyer.org
Lahaina: Best 7 Places To Explore in Lahaina, Hawaii
The city is a popular tourist destination. There are a variety of activities to take part in. Surfing, parasailing, and dolphin watching are just a few of the options available. You can also enjoy an authentic luau, which is a Hawaiian feast. Tourist Attractions And Explore in Lahaina, Hawaii. Lahaina...
mauinow.com
Local donor poised to give $100,000 matching gift to small Maui nonprofit
Businesswoman Laura Fortin Schwing of Maui, Hawaiʻi and Houston, Texas will be making a $100,000 contribution to Nā Keiki O Emalia, a Maui-based nonprofit organization that provides support services to children, teens and their families grieving the death of someone important to the them. Schwing offered the gift...
mauinow.com
Fireworks enforcement planned in Maui County over New Year’s weekend
The Maui Police Department announced it will be conducting firework enforcement operations in addition to sobriety checkpoints over the New Year’s weekend. The department issued a reminder that it is illegal to import, transfer, sell, or use aerial fireworks without a permit. The law establishes criminal liability for a...
mauinow.com
Two Maui schools are finalists in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition
Samsung announced 300 public schools have been named state finalists in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition. The list of state finalists includes five public schools in Hawaiʻi–two of them in Maui County. Representing the best of more than one thousand competition entrants, each state finalist was awarded a package of $2,500 in technology and school supplies.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With inauguration days away, Maui County Mayor-elect Rick Bissen busy building his team
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In six days, Mayor-elect Rick Bissen will be sworn into office as Maui County’s new leader. And as of late, Bissen’s been busy building his team. He said he’s gone through hundreds of applicants and made the decision on his cabinet. There will be some familiar faces around 200 South High Street in Wailuku — but mostly fresh faces.
mauinow.com
Takayesu, Arce, Minn and Tsuhako are the latest appointments to Bissen’s cabinet
Maui Mayor-elect Richard Bissen announced a new round of appointments to his cabinet including:. Victoria Hamilton Takayesu as Corporation Counsel;. Rogerene “Kali” Arce as Director of Department of Agriculture;. Mālama Minn as Director of Parks and Recreation; and. Lori Tsuhako as Director of Housing and Human Concerns.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 122 days on strike, little hope for deal in sight for Kaiser mental health workers
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been four months since Kaiser Permanente mental health therapists went out on strike ― and union members say it does not look like it will end any time soon. “Even though Kaiser is claiming they’re bargaining in a fair way with us, they’re not...
Missing Washington Woman Killed By Shark While Snorkeling In Hawaii: Report
The victim's husband told officers he saw 'something red around the shark’s gills' after his wife went missing.
relix
Watch Now: Mike McCready Joins Willie Nelson in Maui, Performs Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe”
On Dec. 23, the man who needs no introduction, Willie Nelson, took the stage at Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului, Hawaii, for a pre-holiday concert. The one-off event was fittingly a family affair for the longtime resident of the island, who brought out his sons Lukas and Micah Nelson during the night’s performance to assist with choice numbers, including “Texas Flood, “Halfway to Heaven” and more. Also included was Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, who helped on “Just Breathe,” a song initially penned by Eddie Vedder. Watch below.
JamBase
Willie Nelson Brings Out Mike McCready For Pearl Jam Cover In Maui
Willie Nelson delivered a holiday concert at Kahului, Hawaii’s Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Friday. The legendary Texan and Hawaii resident was joined by his sons, Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, as well as Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready over the course of the concert. Willie loaded the...
Comments / 0