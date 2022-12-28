On Dec. 23, the man who needs no introduction, Willie Nelson, took the stage at Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului, Hawaii, for a pre-holiday concert. The one-off event was fittingly a family affair for the longtime resident of the island, who brought out his sons Lukas and Micah Nelson during the night’s performance to assist with choice numbers, including “Texas Flood, “Halfway to Heaven” and more. Also included was Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, who helped on “Just Breathe,” a song initially penned by Eddie Vedder. Watch below.

KAHULUI, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO