MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australia captain Pat Cummins hailed team mates Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green for their courage under fire after the injured duo played through pain to help the side complete a series-sealing victory over South Africa on Thursday.
England all-rounder Alice Capsey has been shortlisted for the ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award.An impressive year for the 18-year-old saw her named alongside Australia’s Darcie Brown and India duo Renuka Singh and Yastika Bhatia.Capsey’s year included scoring 80 ODI runs at an average of 20 and 234 T20I runs at 33.42 with one wicket.She made a good impression at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, coming in at three in the order throughout the tournament.Highlights at the Games saw her score 44 against Sri Lanka as well as becoming the second player to hit a half-century for...
ESPNcricinfo's staff pick their Test, ODI, T20 and women's teams of the year
The Indian selectors made many changes to Team India squads for the upcoming T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka. While the axing of a few players like Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was expected, no one saw Virat Kohli’s omission from the T20I side coming. Virat Kohli’s exclusion from...
It took some work but Australia wrapped up the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before tea on day four, by an innings and 182 runs, taking nine South African wickets to restrict the tourists to 204 all out. The result breaks South Africa’s streak of three series wins on Australian soil, and made it two from two for Australia this summer after beating the West Indies.
The annual Boxing Day Test often produces memorable moments, but rarely ones as bizarre as Anrich Nortje's run-in with the Spidercam on Tuesday. The South African bowler was fielding at backward-square during Australia’s first innings on Day 2 when he was hit by a flying camera. The impact saw...
MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mitchell Starc threatened South Africa number three Theunis de Bruyn with a 'Mankad' dismissal on Thursday after the batsman wandered way outside his crease at the non-striker's end during the second test in Melbourne.
Rohit was unavailable for T20Is, Kohli and Rahul have been rested, and Pant has been sent to NCA for strength and conditioning
Pele has been hailed the world over as the greatest footballer to ever play the game following his death aged 82. But one small Scottish football club has posted a special tribute to the Brazilian great after a famous visit to its ground in June 1966. Troon FC have hailed...
Brazil legend Pele, who has died aged 82, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, the iconic sporting figure for a country that regards itself as the game's spiritual home. Pele's greatness can be measured by the simple fact that he could make football a spectacle of...
Melbourne City fans are furious their club will shut the active supporter area for three games, despite having no involvement in the A-League pitch invasion that shocked the football world.
The 23-year-old is expected to sign for the Reds after they agreed a deal with PSV.
A scary moment during the Boxing Day test between Australia and South Africa is raising questions about broadcasting standards in the sport. Anrich Nortje of South Africa was in the field when a low-flying SkyCam crashed directly into him. Fox Sports has apologized for the incident, but questions linger. Most...
Pele, who has died at the age of 82, made many high-profile visits to Britain.The Brazilian great’s humility and beaming smile won him adulation across the globe, first as a player and then a United Nations ambassador.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of his trips to Britain, with Brazil, club side Santos and after his retirement.First trip to Wembley – as a spectatorA near-capacity crowd at Wembley in May 1963 booed the announcement that Pele would not be featuring in the international friendly against England, which ended 1-1.Pele was still feeling the effects of injuries sustained...
Netizens mocked India batting maestro Virat Kohli after he was left out of the national squad for next month’s T20I series against Sri Lanka. Though the Indian selectors made many changes like dropping the veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the T20I side and Shikhar Dhawan from the One-Day International team, it was Virat Kohli’s exclusion that grabbed the limelight. India’s batting mainstay’s removal came as a surprise to both his fans and former cricketers, considering the batting maestro was the top scorer in last month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
Tributes have began to pour in from across the soccer world following the death of Brazil legend Pele at the age of 82. Pele remains the only man ever to have won the World Cup three times, having fired Brazil to glory in 1958, 1962 and 1970. Sao Paulo's most...
The 2023 season kicks off in Australia with a new competition that has a pretty strong field, a fun format and probably plenty of good tennis in store. Tennis fans around the world will tune in to watch the first edition of the United Cup as 18 nations battle it out for the trophy. Some of the best players in the world are taking part in the event as we'll have Nadal, Tsitssipas, Sakkari, Ruud, Fritz, Pegula, Swiatek and many more playing at the event.
Pele scored more than 1,000 goals – but it is the one denied to him by England goalkeeper Gordon Banks which has stood the test of time as one of the World Cup’s most famous moments.Pele, who has died aged 82, was at the height of his powers when Brazil’s mesmerising team faced defending champions England in the sweltering heat of Guadalajara during the group stage of the 1970 World Cup.The contest, viewed at the time as the final which might have been, was edged by Jairzinho’s goal on the hour.Is this the 'greatest save' in history? Gordon Banks fended...
Manly winger Jason Saab has revealed that the playing group have moved on from the Pride jersey saga, which kick-started their implosion last season, with new coach Anthony Seibold attempting to carve a new path forward for the squad heading into 2023. The former South Sydney and Brisbane mentor was...
