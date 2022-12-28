Read full article on original website
Related
4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
NASDAQ
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
NASDAQ
3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023
Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
4 Stocks Under $20 to Buy This Week and Hold in 2023
Following the current market turmoil, a potential rebound is expected next year. Additionally, as value stocks are expected to beat growth counterparts, Stellantis (STLA), Celestica (CLS), LSI Industries (LYTS), and...
NASDAQ
Best Value Stocks To Buy For 2023? 3 To Watch
Value stocks are those that are believed to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. This can be due to a variety of reasons. For example, a temporary downturn in the company’s performance, a lack of investor interest, or simply because the market is not properly valuing the company’s future potential. As a result, value investors believe that these stocks have the potential to significantly appreciate in value over time as the market catches up to their true worth.
NASDAQ
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
Zacks.com
3 Big Drug, Biotech Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio in 2023
The drug and biotech sector bounced back in the second half of 2022 from a rather weak performance in the first half. An uptick in M&A deals, strong earnings performance, new drug approvals, a favorable regulatory environment and pipeline successes helped the sector turn around. The sector is expected to...
Zacks.com
3 Under-$10 Technology Stocks Wall Street Analysts Recommend
Technology stocks have delivered an uncharacteristically sluggish performance in 2022. A tech-focused exchange-traded fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 28.4% and lagged the S&P 500 by 7.8% this year through Dec 22. Wall Street analysts expect the plunge in technology stocks this year to give way to a...
Zacks.com
Forget Logitech (LOGI), Buy These 3 Hot Tech Stocks Instead
LOGI - Free Report) shares have plunged 26.1% year to date (YTD), making it one of the most beaten-down stocks in the broader market sell-off witnessed by the U.S. equity market in 2022. Shares of the company underperformed the Zacks Computer – Peripheral Equipment industry and the S&P 500 Index in the YTD period.
NASDAQ
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $212.99, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading,...
msn.com
3 Nasdaq Stocks That Are Up 25% in 3 Months
The Nasdaq Composite has plummeted 33% this year, but there are signs that for at least some stocks, brighter days could be on the horizon. Entering this week, three Nasdaq stocks were up 25% in just the past three months. Among the hottest buys of late are chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and healthcare companies Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD).
Zacks.com
8 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Nutanix (NTNX) Stock Now
NTNX - Free Report) is one of the stocks that investors can currently add to their portfolio to counter the highly volatile market conditions and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street continues to witness high volatility due to the vicious macro challenges, ranging from the Covid-led supply crisis and...
S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower, weighed by growth stocks
NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week on Tuesday, as rising U.S. Treasury yields pressured interest rate sensitive megacap shares.
3 Hyper-Growth Stocks to Buy for Big Gains in 2023
With recent economic data showing promise, the chances of a soft landing for the economy are increasing. Hence, it could be wise to invest in fundamentally sound stocks CVS Health...
Why 5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Technology Stocks May Be Huge 2023 Winners
These five outstanding Goldman Sachs top picks in the technology sector are offering some bigger and better growth potential than the so-called FAANG stocks, the best-performing tech stocks of the past decade.
Zacks.com
5 Top-Ranked Dividend Growth Stocks for 2023
As volatility and uncertainty triggered by Fed’s policy tightening and recessionary fears persist in the stock market ahead of the New Year, dividend investing seems to be a better bet. Though it does not offer dramatic price appreciation, the strategy is a major source of consistent income for investors to create wealth when returns from the equity market are at risk.
NASDAQ
Have $1,000? 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood made a name for herself by delivering robust returns for investors over the years. She focused on innovative growth companies that are disrupting both existing and emerging markets. While many of the stocks her funds favor have seen serious declines over the past year -- and such stocks may not be ideal for every investor -- those who have a long-term investment time horizon and the appropriate aptitude for risk tolerance can find an abundance of compelling stock picks among the lot.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 28th
ARCE - Free Report) is an educational software development company which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.6% downward over the last 60 days. CarMax (. KMX - Free Report) is the largest retailer of used...
Tesla shares are down 70% for the year as Morgan Stanley cuts price target
Tesla's stock is finishing out its tumultuous year with yet more turbulence: It's up almost 6% Thursday, but still down more than 10% since last week. And a new cut to its price target from Morgan Stanley isn't helping.
Comments / 0