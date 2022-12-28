When it comes to acting, Maria Bakalova considers herself to be a person of extremes. The Oscar-nominated actor said in a recent interview with The Associated Press that “cinema is supposed to be provoking.” Bakalova both stars in her latest film, “The Honeymoon,” and worked as a producer. She hopes to do more producing in the future, citing a need for more women behind the camera. “The Honeymoon,” now available to rent on streaming, is a comedy replete with extremes, though perhaps not the kind she would have expected when she dreamt of making it as an actor. But she said the “Borat” sequel opened her up to different genres.

40 MINUTES AGO