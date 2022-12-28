Oregon Governor Kate Brown commuted the sentences of all of the state’s 17 death row inmates, changing their punishments from execution to life in prison without possibility of parole.On Tuesday, Ms Brown released a statement explaining the move, saying she has "long believed that justice is not advanced by taking a life, and the state should not be in the business of executing people — even if a terrible crime placed them in prison."The state has not executed an inmate since 1997, according to The Washington Post. Ms Brown joins a string of recent governors who have committed to forgoing...

OREGON STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO