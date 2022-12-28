ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Cambodian Casino Fire Kills 19, Dozens More Feared Dead

POIPET, Cambodia (Reuters) -At least 19 people, many of them Thais, were killed and up to 30 were missing after a fire tore through a casino-hotel complex in a Cambodian town on the Thai border, officials said on Thursday. About 400 employees and patrons were in the Grand Diamond City...
AFP

Malaysia campsite landslide search ends with 31 dead

Rescuers have called off the search for bodies after a massive, predawn landslide blanketed a campsite north of Malaysia's capital killing 31 people, officials said on Saturday. "We found the last body, that of a boy," senior rescue official Hafisham Mohamad Noor told AFP. "We will end our search and rescue operations."
BBC

Italy shooting: Three women shot dead in Rome cafe

Three women including a friend of Italy's new prime minister were killed when a man opened fire at a cafe in Rome, injuring four other people. Those inside were meeting as part of a local block's residents' committee. Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of Rome, described the shooting as a "grave episode...
US News and World Report

Philippines Reports at Least Eight Deaths as Rains, Floods Disrupt Christmas Celebrations

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine authorities on Monday reported at least eight deaths mostly due to floods triggered by heavy rains in the southern provinces, as Christmas celebrations were disrupted for thousands of residents who were forced to evacuate. Images on social media showed rescue workers helping residents out of chest-deep...
Phys.org

More people flee after eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru

Rescuers evacuated more people Monday from nearby villages after the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru, with officials warning of danger from cooling lava despite less activity from the volcano. More than 2,400 villagers have now fled their homes and taken shelter in 11 evacuation centers after the highest mountain on...
France 24

Rohingya refugees: At least 20 reported dead as boats land in Indonesia

Their boat was reported missing with many fearing it had sunk, but the ship carrying 174 Rohingyas washed ashore in Indonesia's Aceh province on Monday. It's the second boat carrying Rohingya refugees to have arrived in the country in two days after fleeing overcrowded camps in Bangladesh. The UN's refugee agency says at least 20 Rohingyas have died at sea in recent weeks while rights groups have noted a steep increase in the number of people leaving the camps in the past year. FRANCE 24's Shirli Sitbon tells us more.
NBC News

At least 180 Rohingya feared dead after ‘unseaworthy’ boat vanishes

NEW DELHI — At least 180 ethnic Rohingya stranded at sea for weeks after leaving Bangladesh in November are feared dead, as their rickety boat is thought to have sunk this month, the United Nations refugee agency said. Citing unconfirmed reports, the agency said the “unseaworthy” boat probably sank...
The Independent

Rohingya refugees await emergency services after landing on Indonesia beach

A boat carrying more than 50 Rohingya asylum seekers, which has been drifting without power for weeks, has been allowed to land a number of passengers in the Indonesian province of Aceh.The wooden fishing vessel, crammed with Rohingya men, women and children, set sail from southern Bangladesh on 25 November.Six days later, the engine broke down, and the boat began to drift.The Rohingya are a persecuted ethnic minority in their home in Myanmar, and more than a million now live in overcrowded camps in southern Bangladesh. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Small plane flips over during crash landing on Santa Monica beachBritons pack into London’s Westfield shopping centre in search of Boxing Day bargainsBeijing locals express mixed feelings as strict Covid quarantine rules dropped
RideApart

Malaysia Proposes Motorcycle Lanes On All State And Federal Roads

Riding a two-wheeled vehicle in Malaysia can be a dangerous endeavor. In 2021, motorcycle and scooter riders accounted for seven out of every 10 traffic fatalities. For context, the country’s death rate only trails behind Thailand. Despite those figures, the Malaysian government hasn't sat by idly while fatalities continue to rise.
The Independent

Charities say new Italian rules will limit rescues at sea

Charities that rescue migrants at sea complained Thursday that new measures adopted by Italy's right-wing government will limit their rescue capacity, setting lives at risk.The government this week approved rules requiring rescue ships to request a port immediately after each rescue, and sail immediately to it once assigned without waiting for other rescues.“With the new rules imposed by the Italian government on NGO boats, we will be forced to leave rescue zones uncovered with the inevitable increase in the number of deaths,’’ Doctors Without Borders said in a tweet.The charity Emergency argued that more boats will be pushed back...

