ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Marshall Project

Federal Prisons Were Told to Provide Addiction Medications. Instead, They Punish People Who Use Them.

Timothy York knows what works to treat his decades-long opioid addiction: Suboxone, a medication that effectively quiets cravings. Since York arrived in federal prison in 2008, he has been held in a series of facilities awash with contraband drugs and violence. He’s spent tens of thousands of dollars buying the medication illicitly from prison dealers because Suboxone enables him to think and communicate clearly, he said. But he hasn’t been able to get it consistently.
FLORIDA STATE
Mother Jones

A Missing Foster Child Was Finally Found. Grave Questions About the Child Welfare System Remain.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Friday, a harrowing three-week search for a missing foster child came to a close: A five-year-old boy was flown back to Mt. Vernon, Washington, after he was allegedly kidnapped by his foster mother in late November and taken to Vietnam. The foster mother, Amanda Dinges, had recently learned that the boy, who goes by ND in court documents, would likely move back in with his mother in the weeks to come.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
Dee F. Cee

Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice Pick

image of Joan LittlePhoto bybing.com/images/search?. On August 27, 1974 at the Beaufort County Jail in Washington, North Carolina, a guard was found naked from the waist down in the cell of a female inmate. The guard had been stabbed 11 times. His name was Clarence Alligood and he was dead.
WASHINGTON, NC
Black Enterprise

Bureau Of Prisons Official With History Of Abusing Black Inmates Has Been Promoted Nine Times

A new report reveals Bureau of Prisons official Thomas Ray Hinkle has been promoted nine times despite allegations of abusing Black inmates dating back to the mid-1990s. According to an Associated Press investigation, Hinkle, a high-ranking official, was sent to the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, to restore order and trust. Instead, employees said things got significantly worse during Hinkle’s leadership.
DUBLIN, CA
KELOLAND TV

Dead inmate wanted to sue S.D. Women’s Prison

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that the personal representatives of a woman who died in a state prison tried to uphold a request in her will. The justices publicly released the unanimous opinion Thursday rejecting her brother’s legal challenge. Bonnie J. Pease...
PIERRE, SD
KVIA ABC-7

Some migrants choose the cold over charter buses for fear of deportation and kidnapping

EL PASO, Texas -- Some migrants are choosing to stay in the cold and on the streets of Downtown El Paso rather than load city charter buses taking them to hotels out of fear of being deported or kidnapped. This comes as Mayor Oscar Leeser announced a disaster declaration Saturday and the city prepares for The post Some migrants choose the cold over charter buses for fear of deportation and kidnapping appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Oregon governor commutes sentences of all death row inmates in state

Oregon Governor Kate Brown commuted the sentences of all of the state’s 17 death row inmates, changing their punishments from execution to life in prison without possibility of parole.On Tuesday, Ms Brown released a statement explaining the move, saying she has "long believed that justice is not advanced by taking a life, and the state should not be in the business of executing people — even if a terrible crime placed them in prison."The state has not executed an inmate since 1997, according to The Washington Post. Ms Brown joins a string of recent governors who have committed to forgoing...
OREGON STATE
Vice

High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners

A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
KAY COUNTY, OK
KREM

Judge asked to fine DSHS additional $250 million for leaving mentally ill inmates in Washington jails

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Civil rights advocates from Disability Rights Washington (DRW) filed a motion in federal court Thursday asking a judge to hit the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) with hundreds of millions of dollars in additional sanctions for failing to provide timely mental health services to inmates deemed incompetent to stand trial.
WASHINGTON STATE
Real Health

Real Health

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.

 https://www.realhealthmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy