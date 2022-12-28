Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
coingeek.com
Chico Crypto exposes the Digital Currency Group plot to destroy Bitcoin
Popular Youtuber and digital currency influencer Chico Crypto recently released a video explaining his thoughts on the Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) links to the so-called ‘deep state’ and Bitcoin’s hostile takeover. An overview of Digital Currency Group and the corporate takeover of Bitcoin. Chico Crypto begins...
zycrypto.com
Crypto Community Fears Centralization As MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 132,500 BTC
A trove of mixed feelings trailed the crypto community as one of its foremost Bitcoin evangelists, Michael Saylor, announced an additional purchase of 2,500 BTCs. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Saylor disclosed that his company had gone Bitcoin shopping over the last seven weeks at a price of approximately $16,500 per BTC, bringing the company’s total BTC stack to 132,500.
Inside the relationship between Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX and Solana, the blockchain he championed whose token is down 96% from its highs
Sam Bankman-Fried was a big supporter of Solana, the layer-1 blockchain that bills itself as a faster alternative to Ethereum's network. He backed projects on its ecosystem, and his firms amassed huge sums of the blockchain's native token, also called Solana (SOL). The altcoin has crashed 96% from its record...
Cathie Wood says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried disliked Bitcoin because he ‘couldn’t control it’
The Ark Invest CEO said FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t like Bitcoin because "it’s transparent and decentralized. He couldn’t control it.”
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging below $20,000, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022
2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world. Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets. The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto. In February, crypto exchange FTX made...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Most Liquidated Coin Over Past 12 Hours
Buyers woke as much as an unusually bearish activate the crypto markets forcing unprecedented liquidations throughout many of the prime digital currencies. According to knowledge from Coinglass, a complete of $45.89 million in liquidations has been recorded over the previous 12 hours and greater than $73 million up to now 24 hours from greater than 28,300 merchants.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Used Stolen Customer Money for Hedge Fund Trading
Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong says that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was using stolen customer money to fund his trading firm Alameda Research. While Bankman-Fried continues to deny knowingly committing any wrongdoing, Armstrong says even very gullible people shouldn’t believe it. “I don’t care how messy your accounting is...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
crypto-economy.com
How To Start Mining Cryptocurrencies: A Beginners Guide
Cryptocurrencies have become a craze and are being talked about everywhere. From bloggers to news channels, everyone seems to have an opinion on cryptocurrencies and how they will shape the future of money. But what exactly is Cryptocurrency, Mining Cryptocurrencies and Starting a Cryptocurrency Wallet? If you’ve heard anything about them, then it must have been because of the insane rise of some particular ones like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that can be transferred from person to person without the need for a central bank. The price of these virtual currencies fluctuates constantly as new investors come in and new traders cash out. However, it’s proved to be an exciting investment option that has captivated many amateur investors. Here we’ll run you through everything you need to know before getting started with cryptos:
cryptoglobe.com
CZ Explains Why ‘People FUD About Binance’
Recently, CZ, Co-Founder and CEO of Binance, which is the world’s largest crypto exchange (by trading volume), explained why he believes there is so much misinformation spread about his company. On 23 December 2022, CZ told his over eight million followers:. “Some in our industry hate centralization. Regardless if...
u.today
Ethereum Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Records $620 Billion in Trading Volume This Year
On Tuesday, Uniswap announced three million unique wallets had transacted a total of 68 million times with a total volume of over $620 billion throughout the year. Uniswap is an automated, open-source protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to swap one digital asset for another. This type of transaction is called an "exchange" or a "swap". Uniswap allows anyone to easily liquidate their digital assets in exchange for other digital assets of equal value while eliminating the need for third-party services such as exchanges. With Uniswap, users can quickly and easily trade directly with other people by depositing funds into a smart contract, which serves as a pool of liquidity between traders.
Why blockchain will remain a big deal in 2023 and beyond
As 2022 draws to a close, the cryptocurrency market is under great scrutiny. From the crypto winter of 2021 that saw Bitcoin lose almost a third of its value and other cryptocurrencies follow suit to security issues with crypto exchanges, bridges, and web 3.0 apps, and of course, FTX’s dramatic failure, it’s almost impossible to disbelieve tales of gloom. However, looking at the forecasts for 2023, it appears the market may rebound, and now may even be an ideal moment to invest.
dailyhodl.com
Solana’s Anatoly Yakovenko Shares Thoughts on Ecosystem’s Biggest NFT Projects Leaving for Ethereum and Polygon
Solana (SOL) co-creator Anatoly Yakovenko has chimed in on the expansion of some of the blockchain’s biggest projects to other chains. In November, Solana’s largest marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Magic Eden, announced it was expanding to its third chain, Polygon (MATIC). Magic Eden also operates on Ethereum...
bitcoinist.com
Top Solana NFT Projects DeGods & y00ts Announce Departure, Will Migrate To New Blockchains
Solana’s struggles continue. The FTX fallout, which included heaps of speculation around the degree of Alameda Research exposure – which is believed to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars – has seemingly bled into the blockchain’s NFT scene, too. Now, two of the leading...
dailyhodl.com
DeFi Blockchain Behind Cardano’s New Djed Stablecoin Announces Successful Hard Fork and Updated Fees
The decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol behind Cardano’s (ADA) new stablecoin says that it has successfully updated its network. According to a recent blog post by COTI Network, the scalable layer-1 behind ADA’s upcoming Djed stablecoin, the update transitioned the blockchain to a multi-token network that now supports the creation of private payment networks.
CoinDesk
Zero-Knowledge Cryptography in 2023: The Year Privacy Becomes Practical
One of the technologies that will undoubtedly change Web3 is zero-knowledge (ZK) cryptography. ZK has long been considered a potential game-changer for ensuring the privacy, security and integrity of blockchain applications. The rapid investment and development of zero-knowledge proofs is an important signal that the technology is getting ready for prime time.
