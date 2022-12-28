ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto

Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
coingeek.com

Chico Crypto exposes the Digital Currency Group plot to destroy Bitcoin

Popular Youtuber and digital currency influencer Chico Crypto recently released a video explaining his thoughts on the Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) links to the so-called ‘deep state’ and Bitcoin’s hostile takeover. An overview of Digital Currency Group and the corporate takeover of Bitcoin. Chico Crypto begins...
zycrypto.com

Crypto Community Fears Centralization As MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 132,500 BTC

A trove of mixed feelings trailed the crypto community as one of its foremost Bitcoin evangelists, Michael Saylor, announced an additional purchase of 2,500 BTCs. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Saylor disclosed that his company had gone Bitcoin shopping over the last seven weeks at a price of approximately $16,500 per BTC, bringing the company’s total BTC stack to 132,500.
cryptonewsbtc.org

Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Most Liquidated Coin Over Past 12 Hours

Buyers woke as much as an unusually bearish activate the crypto markets forcing unprecedented liquidations throughout many of the prime digital currencies. According to knowledge from Coinglass, a complete of $45.89 million in liquidations has been recorded over the previous 12 hours and greater than $73 million up to now 24 hours from greater than 28,300 merchants.
crypto-economy.com

How To Start Mining Cryptocurrencies: A Beginners Guide

Cryptocurrencies have become a craze and are being talked about everywhere. From bloggers to news channels, everyone seems to have an opinion on cryptocurrencies and how they will shape the future of money. But what exactly is Cryptocurrency, Mining Cryptocurrencies and Starting a Cryptocurrency Wallet? If you’ve heard anything about them, then it must have been because of the insane rise of some particular ones like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that can be transferred from person to person without the need for a central bank. The price of these virtual currencies fluctuates constantly as new investors come in and new traders cash out. However, it’s proved to be an exciting investment option that has captivated many amateur investors. Here we’ll run you through everything you need to know before getting started with cryptos:
cryptoglobe.com

CZ Explains Why ‘People FUD About Binance’

Recently, CZ, Co-Founder and CEO of Binance, which is the world’s largest crypto exchange (by trading volume), explained why he believes there is so much misinformation spread about his company. On 23 December 2022, CZ told his over eight million followers:. “Some in our industry hate centralization. Regardless if...
u.today

Ethereum Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Records $620 Billion in Trading Volume This Year

On Tuesday, Uniswap announced three million unique wallets had transacted a total of 68 million times with a total volume of over $620 billion throughout the year. Uniswap is an automated, open-source protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to swap one digital asset for another. This type of transaction is called an "exchange" or a "swap". Uniswap allows anyone to easily liquidate their digital assets in exchange for other digital assets of equal value while eliminating the need for third-party services such as exchanges. With Uniswap, users can quickly and easily trade directly with other people by depositing funds into a smart contract, which serves as a pool of liquidity between traders.
Interesting Engineering

Why blockchain will remain a big deal in 2023 and beyond

As 2022 draws to a close, the cryptocurrency market is under great scrutiny. From the crypto winter of 2021 that saw Bitcoin lose almost a third of its value and other cryptocurrencies follow suit to security issues with crypto exchanges, bridges, and web 3.0 apps, and of course, FTX’s dramatic failure, it’s almost impossible to disbelieve tales of gloom. However, looking at the forecasts for 2023, it appears the market may rebound, and now may even be an ideal moment to invest.
dailyhodl.com

DeFi Blockchain Behind Cardano’s New Djed Stablecoin Announces Successful Hard Fork and Updated Fees

The decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol behind Cardano’s (ADA) new stablecoin says that it has successfully updated its network. According to a recent blog post by COTI Network, the scalable layer-1 behind ADA’s upcoming Djed stablecoin, the update transitioned the blockchain to a multi-token network that now supports the creation of private payment networks.
CoinDesk

Zero-Knowledge Cryptography in 2023: The Year Privacy Becomes Practical

One of the technologies that will undoubtedly change Web3 is zero-knowledge (ZK) cryptography. ZK has long been considered a potential game-changer for ensuring the privacy, security and integrity of blockchain applications. The rapid investment and development of zero-knowledge proofs is an important signal that the technology is getting ready for prime time.

