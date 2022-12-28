Read full article on original website
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
Billionaire investor Bill Gross warns of chaos ahead for US housing and bond markets if the Fed keeps pushing up interest rates
The Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could plunge markets into crisis next year, Gross said Tuesday.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
wealthinsidermag.com
‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023
Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Good news on inflation: The Fed's favorite gauge shows price increases are moderating
The trend is clear: Inflation is cooling off in America.
u.today
Bitcoin Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Keeps Outflowing from Exchanges
According to Glassnode, the equivalent of $265.6 million worth of Bitcoin has been withdrawn from centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours, with a net outflow of $43.1 million. At the same time, yesterday was just another day in an ongoing stream of BTC withdrawals from exchanges and transfers to...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate-hike worries
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Technology and growth stocks lifted Wall Street's main indexes higher on Thursday after data pointing to signs of a cooling U.S. labor market eased worries about future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Apple Inc AAPL.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Amazon.com Inc...
US stocks could surge 20% in the first 6 months of 2023 as the Fed wraps up its inflation fight, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says
US stocks could soar up to 20% in the first half of next year, Jeremy Siegel said. The Fed may cut interest rates to as low as 2% by the end of 2023, the Wharton professor said. Improved worker productivity might shore up company profits and buoy stocks, Siegel said.
3 Terrible Stocks to Buy During a Bear Market
The Fed's aggressive monetary policy to tame the persistent inflation has dragged major indexes significantly down over the past year. As the bear market is not over yet, fundamentally weak...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink lower as rate jitters dash hopes for year-end rally
U.S. equities extended a rout Monday after stocks booked consecutive weekly losses for the first time since late September. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) declined around 160 points, or 0.5%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.5%. All three major averages fell for a fourth straight day to six-week lows.
AOL Corp
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount
FILE - An NYSE sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on Nov. 28, 2022. Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Mortgage rates' rise has led to wide gap with US bond yields
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Economists are baffled by a wider-than-usual divergence between long-term mortgage rates and the yield on the benchmark U.S. government bond that is driving a sharp rise in borrowing costs and helping to torpedo the U.S. housing market this year. The gap, or spread, between the 10-year Treasury yield and the average rate on a 30-year mortgage widened this year as inflation hit the highest level in decades and the Fed began raising interest rates and taking other steps aimed at taming surging prices. This spread has historically averaged around 170 basis points a month, but between March and October it averaged about 240 basis points, according to Federal Reserve data. In October, the spread widened to 292 points, the biggest monthly gap since August 1986. “The spread between the 10-year Treasury and the mortgage rate is exceptionally wide, abnormal,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors said last week. “If we had a narrowing, or say, a normal spread condition, today’s mortgage rate could be 5.7%.”
Tesla stock collapse sees ‘nightmare’ losses head towards $1 trillion
Tesla stock has crashed to its lowest level since August 2020, falling more than 20 per cent over the last seven days.The stock collapse comes amid fears about production delays in China, as well as concerns that CEO Elon Musk has been distracted by his recent purchase of Twitter.The losses leave the electric car maker’s market cap below $350 billion, having been valued above $1.23 trillion just over one year ago. To put this in context, this loss is more than the combined value of all other car makers globally.On Tuesday alone, Tesla’s share price fell by more than $16,...
CNBC
Here's why the U.S. electric grid isn't running on 100% renewable energy yet
The technology to generate electricity with renewable resources like wind and solar has existed for decades. So why isn't the electric grid already 100% renewable?. Technologies like batteries and transmission lines would need to be scaled up dramatically. There would also have to be profound cultural and political shifts with...
Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. stocks
NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - This year's steep decline in U.S. equities is juicing the returns of short sellers, who are on track for their first yearly gain since 2018 thanks in part to bets against shares of Tesla (TSLA.O), Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and other megacap growth stocks that have led markets higher for years.
msn.com
Inflation concerns push S&P 500 lower; Tesla shares drop
The S&P 500 traded lower for the third consecutive week on concerns inflation may be more stubborn than anticipated. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported the personal consumption expenditures price index increased by 5.5% year-over-year in the month of November, down from 6.1% in October. Core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, was up 4.7%, in line with analyst estimates.
Wall Street surges in dip-buying rally, oil falls
NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday, powered by a rebound in recently battered mega-cap growth stocks, while crude oil prices declined as a surge of COVID cases in China exacerbated fears of global economic downturn.
msn.com
Russian rouble falls to 70 vs dollar as sanctions weigh
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday, struggling to consolidate a slight recovery from last week's slide as the market comes to terms with the prospect of lower export revenue in the wake of restrictions on Russian oil. The rouble lost about 8% against the dollar last week...
