Detroit visits Pittsburgh after Rasmussen’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -203, Red Wings +168; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Michael Rasmussen’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Red Wings’ 7-4 win.

Pittsburgh is 10-3-3 at home and 19-10-5 overall. The Penguins are 4-2-5 in one-goal games.

Detroit is 6-5-4 in road games and 14-11-7 overall. The Red Wings have gone 2-2-5 in games decided by a single goal.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Penguins won 7-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has 11 goals and 22 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 12 goals and 19 assists for the Red Wings. David Perron has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Ryan Poehling: day to day (upper body), Jeff Petry: out (upper-body).

Red Wings: Robert Hagg: out (undisclosed), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (hand/wrist), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Olli Maatta: out (illness), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

